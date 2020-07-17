There have already been several excellent articles written following GameStop's (NYSE:GME) Q1 earnings call on June 9, 2020. I will attempt to focus on the recent events of the past few weeks as well as some anecdotes from GameStop retail staff, to avoid re-hashing the same information in those articles.

As a value investor, I continue to be flabbergasted and dismayed at the run-up of the U.S. stock indices in the past few months. While many sectors are still below their pre-pandemic highs, tech giants and speculative stocks have taken the Nasdaq to all-time highs. The COVID-19 pandemic continues with no clear end in sight. This has accelerated the trend of brick-and-mortar retailers carrying high debt loads who have already (or will announce) Chapter 11 restructuring. A misconception held by short sellers is that GameStop should be part of this group. But it is one of the few retailers besides grocers and other essential businesses that appear to be surviving.

While most beneficiaries of recent game-related sales have most certainly been in digital format, the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) continues to be in high demand. The regular $300 Switch is still sold out, with the cheaper and less desirable $200 Switch Lite showing in-store stock in some places. I did some channel checks at GameStop.com as well as Amazon.com and BestBuy.com, and they are sold out as of mid-July 2020. On July 14, the website SlickDeals.net, a forum for bargain hunters, showed the Switch back in-stock (albeit at BestBuy.com). Less than two hours later, they were already sold out again, with at least one poster bemoaning the fact that it shouldn't have even been a true deal because it was selling at MSRP.

Now, just because there is extreme demand does not mean that GameStop is able to capitalize on this if supply is too constrained. In addition, management stated in Q1 that an increase in hardware sales resulted in a slight gross margin decline. But this is still a more desirable problem to have compared to restaurant chains or apparel retailers in this climate. Take a look at global Switch sales:

(Source: Statista - Cumulative unit sales of the Nintendo Switch console worldwide from March 2017 to June 2020)

The Nintendo game Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular choices for a temporary escape from reality, a world in which players have some semblance of control unlike the current state of the world. It was the 3rd top selling video game in May 2020, per NPD Group.

In addition, the PS4 and Xbox One are also in low stock. It is unclear how much of this is due to reduced supply due to being at the tail end of the current Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) console cycle. In addition, game controllers being out of stock is one of the top complaints as seen in GameStop subreddit. Here are a few posts:

(Source: Reddit /r/gamestop post on July 15, 2020)

On a post about PS4 controllers going back in stock:

(Source: Reddit /r/gamestop post on July 16, 2020)

And a sarcastic post from a store employee:

(Source: Reddit /r/gamestop post on July 7, 2020)

These are just a few highlights. There have certainly been other recent posts where employees saw no customers for entire shifts and became bored out of their minds, doodling chalk art outside stores to pass the time.

But is in the hardware categories in which GameStop is still relevant in 2020, and it's because of the pandemic, not in spite of it. Here we see in Google Trends (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that GameStop is searched more often than during the pre-pandemic period.

(Source: Google Trends for "gamestop", from 1/1/20 - 7/10/20)

Inventory

This brings us to the issue of GameStop's current inventory. Now, management could not have foreseen the pandemic, so they could not have known to stock up in advance on hardware especially considering the annual post-December holiday return to lower levels. We have already discussed hardware, so let's look at the collectibles side. I believe the collectibles strategy was well-intentioned given the inevitable trend towards digital downloads. Personally, I find it hard to believe people are out there buying collectibles during the pandemic, but that may appear to be the case at some stores. Here's an anecdote from a retail store manager:

(Source: Reddit /r/gamestop post on July 7, 2020)

Balance sheet inventory has fallen quite a bit. Some of this is surely due to the de-densification of stores and one of management's 2020 goals:

Reduced inventory receipts to match demand with a focus on key hardware, software and accessories products.

Inventory at the end of Q1 in prior years has been much higher: $1.3 B in May 2018, and $1.15 B in May 2019. As of May 2020, inventory was down to about $654 M, which is at least a 10-year low. We can expect inventory at the end of Q2 to drop to a new low before ramp-up begins for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Perhaps this translates to a Q2 revenue surprise, but I'm not holding my breath, with some locations still closed during the quarter and overall retail foot traffic being down.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Health and Credit Rating Update

Prior articles have already brought up the exchange of GameStop's $417M of 6.75% senior notes due March 2021. Management had been able to exchange some portion of this debt at around 75 cents on the dollar, reported on the 10-Q filing of June 9, 2020. On July 2, 2020, GameStop announced the completion of this exchange for new 10% senior notes due in 2023. GameStop has bought back 52% of the looming debt at some discount, buying themselves some time. However, the new notes' 10% coupon rate is concerning.

Moody's downgraded GameStop's credit rating to Caa1 in April 2020, which is on the scary half of the junk scale. Similarly, S&P downgraded GameStop from B+ to B- along with several other retailers. Moody's subsequently upgraded GameStop back to B3 as of July 8, 2020, due to kicking the can of debt to 2023. But as recently as a year ago, GameStop had a relatively respectable Ba2 rating. Moody's has stated that an upgrade could occur if the debt-to-EBITDA ratio recovers below 3, but for that, we must first reach positive EBITDA. Below is a chart showing GameStop's worsening financial situation over the last 5 years. There's a clear increase in the debt/equity ratio, while the current ratio drops below 1. The $570 M of cash (includes $135 M from revolving credit line) on the balance sheet, along with a smaller chunk of debt coming due, means it is very unlikely GameStop would need to file for bankruptcy in the next few quarters.

Data by YCharts

On another note, other authors have pointed out hidden value in real estate, but I am not convinced there would be many buyers for commercial square footage in the near future. I also noted previously that the sale of the SimplyMac stores to Cool Holdings (OTCQB:AWSM) was a disaster, with Cool Holdings not being able to pay for the majority of the acquisition.

Hopefully, Q1 represents a near-term bottom for GameStop's financial health. If management can capitalize on continued consumer demand for the remainder of the pandemic through the launch of the new consoles, there is still a good opportunity to turn things around for shareholders.

Short Interest

One of GME's dubious distinctions is being one of the most shorted stocks on the U.S. markets. The percentage of outstanding shares short continues to be near multi-year highs. I still believe high short interest can fuel a runaway short squeeze with the right catalyst or surprise earnings release. There's really little reason for short sellers to remain short at such depressed prices. Most of the easy money has been made, and the risk-reward ratio is simply not attractive. Indeed, some short sellers have already closed out their positions, as short interest has fallen from above the 100% mark. Sadly, those short sale buy-to-cover transactions have probably accounted for the bulk of the buys keeping the stock barely above the $4 mark.

While it is almost certain that GameStop will meet its demise in a few years - something most bulls and bears could agree on - the risk of being forced to buy back in a short squeeze is not worth it. Much has been written about GameStop's balance sheet and its ability to readily meet current obligations (more on this in the next section). There are simply better short candidates out there, such as Hertz (HTZ) still trading around $1.45 - its brief chapter of insanity notwithstanding - and numerous mall retailers and Class B and C commercial real estate firms with very high debt-to-equity ratios teetering on bankruptcy.

Data by YCharts

Here's another look at the cost (via implied volatility) of call options to hedge a GME short position. IV has come down some but is still above the average in the last 3 years. One could capitalize on this by selling puts, either out-of-the-money for a small credit or as a way to own the stock cheaply by selling in-the-money puts. I have been selling puts and rolling the positions out before expiration.

(source: thinkorswim Implied Volatility chart for GME, 3 years)

The Board Shake-up

As a shareholder who voted the white proxy for Hestia Capital and Permit Capital's nominees to be elected to the board, I warmly welcome Kurtis Wolf and Paul Evans. Both firms together own over 7% of GameStop's stock. While they may have advocated more aggressively for actions like stock buybacks, I read their rebuttal to management and agree this made sense when management guided strongly and the balance sheet was in much better condition. I do have some concerns whether they can affect real change, with management and incumbent board members that may not cooperate.

Closing Thoughts

I started off this article outlining some positive trends for GameStop during the pandemic, based on channel checks and social media posts made by GameStop store staff. We then had a sobering look at the balance sheet, which now has some much-needed breathing room due to the exchange of debt. There is no imminent risk of bankruptcy, unlike what we're seeing with other retailers.

If the video gaming trend continues through the rest of the summer and the company is able to replenish inventory to meet demand, we could see a better-than-expected Q2 earnings report, paving the way to the next console cycle.

