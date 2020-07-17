I expect Apple's Wearable segment to grow at ~15% CAGR over the long term. In this article, I also value the Wearables segment on a standalone basis.

After the resounding success of wearable devices like Watch, AirPods, and Beats, Apple's AR/VR headset and Apple Glass could further accelerate its Wearables growth and - by extension - overall revenues.

As a result, Apple's Wearables business now enjoys a ~30% market share globally. This gives Apple the No. 1 spot in the worldwide wearables market leaderboard.

The "Wearables, Home and Accessories" segment has been Apple's fastest-growing revenue stream over the last few years.

Investment Thesis

Over the last couple of months, I've shared my investment thesis on Apple (AAPL) via the following notes:

The first report contains my holistic thesis on Apple, while the second report focuses on Apple's Services segment. Today, I will round out my coverage on Apple by analyzing (read: creating a fair value for it based on margins and growth) its "Wearables, Home and Accessories" (referred to henceforth as "Wearables") segment as a standalone business. With Apple's traditional hardware (iPhone, iPad, and Mac) grinding to a halt over the last few years, the explosion of Wearables (as well as Services) has been a heartening development for long-term investors in the stock, of which I am one.

Although the Wearables segment still contributes only ~11% of Apple's total sales, it, along with its Services segment, has become crucial to the growth of Apple's share price in the future.

According to management's guidance, the Wearables segment is expected to grow at ~15-17% (mid-teens) CAGR over the next few years.

As per data from IDC, Apple shipped roughly 80 million wearable devices in the last 12 months. The growth in Wearable devices directly increases the consumption of Apple's Services business. Additionally, some of these devices bring new users into Apple's ecosystem. To that end, the growth of the Wearables segment truly cannot be understated in its importance to the future growth of Apple's share price.

In today's article, I will analyze the Wearables segment and determine an intrinsic value for the Wearables business on a standalone basis.

Note: Since my initial buy recommendation on Apple was published on 15th May, the stock has been on a tear and hit $399.82 recently. On 11th June, I modified my rating on Apple to hold (here's why). As Apple's total expected return remains below my hurdle rate (9.8%), I'm maintaining my rating at Hold.

Wearables: Apple's Fastest-Growing Revenue Stream

As most of us are aware, Apple's "Wearables, Home, and Accessories" segment includes AirPods, Watch, Beats, HomePods, TVs, and several other products. In the last five years, the Wearables segment revenues grew at ~23.89% CAGR, however, more recent trends show significant acceleration.

Riding the wave of accelerated demand, Apple's Wearables segment revenue increased from $10.07 billion in 2015 to $24.49 billion in 2019. During the last holiday season (Q1 2020), the Wearables segment hit $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time in Apple's history.

Here's what Apple CEO Tim Cook said after the blowout quarter:

"Both AirPods and Apple Watch were must-have holiday gifts, helping drive unprecedented results for the category," he further added that Apple couldn’t make enough of some models to meet demand.

Apple's Wearables revenues grew 22.5% from $5.129 billion in Q2 2019 to $6.284 billion in Q2 2020. Further, Apple's management guided for the long-term revenue growth to remain in mid-teens in the Wearables segment.

Apple's products generally have gross margins of ~30%, but reports suggest that Wearables command much higher gross margins. For determining the intrinsic value of Apple's Wearables business, I will be using a free cash flow margin of 20%.

Apple Is The Number One Wearable Device Company

According to IDC, Apple shipped ~21.2 million (up 60% y/y) wearable devices in Q1 2020. This figure gave Apple a market share of ~29.3% (up from 23.7% last year) and the top spot amongst wearable device companies in the world.

Further, IDC estimates that the worldwide Wearables market is set to grow at 22.4% CAGR over the next four years. If these estimates come to fruition, then Wearables shipments could grow to ~500 million by 2023. As per the same report, Apple is expected to lead this growth, which would mean Apple's Wearables segment revenues are set to grow explosively over the next few years.

Augmented & Virtual Reality Products Nearing Launch

Apple has been working on Augmented and Virtual Reality technology for years under the purview of Tim Cook, having mentioned it as a core technology in 2016. Recent rumors suggest that Apple will be coming out with two AR/VR products: an AR/VR Headset (est. 2022) and an AR Smart Glass (est. 2023). If these products gain traction in the marketplace, Apple's Wearables segment could very well become a $100 billion business in the future.

What's Apple's Wearables Business Worth?

To determine an intrinsic value for Apple's Wearables business, and thereby how much it contributes to Apple's overall value, we will employ the L.A. Stevens valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow-to-equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, using conservative estimates, we found that Apple's Wearables segment is worth ~$52.63 per share.

What The Business Could Be Worth By 2030

Estimating the overall value of the Wearables segment entails growing the free cash flow per share (illustrated in the screenshot above) by the assumed growth rate over our ten year period (again illustrated in the screenshot above).

At the end of this period, I simply assign a conservative price to free cash flow multiple, i.e., 25x, to arrive at a target share price. With the target share price, I multiply said share price by the estimated number of shares outstanding in 2030 so as to ascertain a projected market cap.

Here are the results:

Share Price $130 Market Cap 2030 $460B

While this is impressive, it also highlights that Apple will have to continue to accelerate this segment astride its Services segment.

This is no case of Amazon's ad business growing to a size larger than its present overall value. To the contrary, it continues to highlight that Apple's valuation has run far too high far too fast, as I illustrated in my most recent article on the company.

Apple's Overall Rating Update

In May, I issued a buy rating on Apple at $300. At that time, the total expected return was ~11.54%, which indicated an alpha over our hurdle rate of 9.8%, thereby justifying a purchase.

In Mid June, I revised my rating to Hold as Apple touched $350. Since then, the stock has rallied to new all-time highs of $399.82. Here's the revised expected return if one were to buy Apple at ~$400.

The total expected return of ~7.65% is well below our hurdle rate of 9.8%, hence, I rate the company a hold at a share price of approximately $400.

Note: Apple is going to report its Q3 2020 numbers on 30th July, after which, I will be providing an updated valuation of Apple. If you are interested in that report, please click the follow button now.

Key takeaway: I rate Apple hold at $400.

