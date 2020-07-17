A Second Wave Of A Different Sort

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index declined 0.6% in June, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) rose 0.2%, which was the first increase since February. More than half of the increase last month was due to rising energy prices, as gasoline rose 12.3%. Food prices also rose a significant 0.6%. The CPI is up just 0.6% from a year ago, and the core rate is up 1.2%.

Real average weekly earnings for all employees are up 4.6% from a year ago, which is down from the 7.3% increase in May. That is due to more low-wage workers returning to their jobs, but we also had an increase in the rate of inflation, which reduces real wages. We should see real wage growth continue declining as the percentage of low-wage jobs increase. The elevated unemployment rate will also limit any wage growth.

Industrial Production

Industrial production increased 5.4% in June, and the capacity utilization rate rose to 68.6%, which is 11.2% below its average. Production is down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Even though auto output rallied 105% in June, it is still 25% below levels from the beginning of the year. Manufacturing output increased 7.2% overall, while mining output fell 2.9%, and utility output rose 4.2%. The bad news is that this was for June. These numbers are likely to deteriorate in July with the resurgence of the virus.

Unemployment Claims

There has been no improvement in the labor market in recent weeks. The number of Americans filing for unemployment claims through state programs on an adjusted basis was 10,000 shy of the week before at 1.3 million. It was the 17th week in a row that claims exceeded one million. Another 928,488 filed claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, bringing the total to 2.43 million on an unadjusted basis. Total claims have been flat to rising over the past five weeks. I think it is possible that claims could start rising again as state economies halt the process of reopening or reverse course, which I warned about when several were reopening too soon more than a month ago. It is no coincidence that California, Florida and Arizona all saw significant increases in claims.

Source: MarketWatch

The number of workers continuing to receive government assistance through June 27 fell modestly from the prior week to 32 million. This is a staggering number that reflects an unemployment rate closer to 20%.

Source: Dept. of Labor

Retail Sales

Retail sales continued to recover in June, rising 7.5% from the month before to inch into positive territory on a year-over-year basis. Sales at auto dealers rose 8.2%, while gasoline sales rose 15.3%, but that was due largely to price increases. The core rate that strips out these two categories still grew at a robust 6.7%. Consumers hit the bars, restaurants and malls with huge increases month-over-month in spending on apparel, food and drink. This comes as no surprise given the stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and millions with lots of free time on their hands.

Source: MarketWatch

Moving forward it is likely to be a different story, as the spread of the virus should result in a decline in sales during July. Many of the businesses that reopened in May and June were shut down in July. Consumers also likely retrenched as the virus spiraled out of control in several southern states.

Conclusion

I am anticipating a second wave, but it has nothing to do with the virus. It is a second wave of job losses, bankruptcies and economic contraction. Our failure to address this pandemic with a nationwide strategy from the start, followed by the early reopening of state economies against the advice of our medical experts, has resulted in a continued escalation of the health crisis. Yesterday there were a record 75,671 new cases of the virus in one day.

Some are still resolved to thinking that this should not be a concern, but it is to the extent that consumers will fear being infected until there is a treatment that greatly reduces the chances of being hospitalized or a vaccine that prevents infection. Until then many consumers will cut back significantly on spending. This will result in more job losses and business failures. If Congress and the Trump administration fail to extend the current fiscal stimulus efforts, the chances of a double-dip recession rise dramatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.