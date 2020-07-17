Its sub-60% operating ratio will likely tick up due to a loss of scale. More headcount reductions could hurt morale.

Source: Barron's

CSX (CSX) reports quarterly earnings July 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.3 billion and EPS of $0.64. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 20% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Rail Traffic

U.S. railroads faced headwinds for much of 2019. The pandemic has amplified those headwinds. The coronavirus practically brought the economy to a hard stop, hurting business activity and the economy's vital signs. For the first 28 weeks of the year total combined U.S. rail traffic fell nearly 13%. It would make sense if CSX's revenue fall by double-digits as well. If its Q2 revenue fall by 20% or more, then CSX's average selling price ("ASP") could come under pressure.

In Q1 2020 the company reported revenue of $2.86 billion, down Y/Y in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Its rail traffic fell 1% Y/Y, while ASP fell 4%.

Three of the company's five product segments experienced revenue growth, yet the decline in Coal and Intermodal offset growth in other segments. Agricultural revenue experienced gains from ethanol and grains. I expected the segment to be a catalyst after thawing trade tensions with China, yet that was not the case.

Revenue from the Industrial segment was spurred by chemicals, metals and equipment. It offset weakness in automotive due to lower North America vehicle production. U.S. industrial production is showing signs of life, so CSX's Industrial segment could begin to stabilize in the second half of the year. Coal revenue fell 25% Y/Y on a 15% decline in volume and 12% decline in ASP; competition from natural gas weighed again. Intermodal/Other revenue fell 12%, primarily on a double digit decline in volume. The segment was hurt by falling international shipments due to plant closings in China.

Coal was the only segment that experienced a decline in volume. Its volume fell so sharply (down 15%) that it caused total volume to fall 1%. Coal represented 12% of total volume during the quarter, down from 14% in the year earlier period. The knock on effects of the coronavirus was not in full force in Q1. I expect CSX's volume to fall across each of its product categories in Q2. How quickly volume recovers will likely be dependent upon when the economy fully reopens. That may not happen until Q4 2020.

Railroads throughout the U.S. and Canada enjoyed price hikes in the first half of 2019. The ability to raise prices to offset waning rail traffic appears to have dissipated. CSX blended ASP fell 4% Y/Y as Coal and Intermodal both experienced declines in ASP. Their ASP fell so sharply that it offset price hikes in other areas. The company's Q2 revenue estimate implies ASP could fall sharply. Customers could ask for price concessions until the pandemic subsides.

Operating Ratio Could Tick Up

CSX and Union Pacific (UNP) have made deep cost cuts to help spur the bottom line. Cost take-outs have allowed them to compete with Canadian railroads in terms of efficiency. Last quarter CSX reported an operating ratio of 58.7%. This was a stellar performance, in my opinion. Total operating costs of $1.7 billion fell 7% Y/Y. Operating costs fell faster than revenue, which allowed the company to improve its operating ratio by 80 basis points versus the year earlier period.

Labor costs were $606 million, down 10% Y/Y. Management has gone to lengths to reduce headcount, overtime pay and incentive compensation. Labor costs were the company's largest expense item at 36% of total operating costs, down from 38% in the year earlier period. Reducing labor costs could have the biggest impact; however, it could be a sensitive issue amid a pandemic and a dismal economy.

Fuel costs and material costs were off 18% and 5%, respectively. Given an expected sharp decline in revenue, CSX's operating ratio could tick up this quarter. The loss of scale could be difficult to overcome, regardless of cost takeouts. Secondly, more headcount reductions could potentially hurt employee morale or service levels.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.5 billion fell 2% Y/Y, which was less than the 5% decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 53%, a 200 basis point improvement over that of the year earlier period. I expect margins to falter this quarter and the next. EBITDA margins may not stabilize until the economy fully reopens which could happen by Q4 2020.

CSX's Valuation Appears Divorced From Reality

The Dow Jones (DIA) has bounced over 40% off its March lows. I expected financial markets to crater, yet the Federal Reserve and policy makers stepped in to provide stimulus to financial markets, corporations and small businesses. CSX has benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. The company has an enterprise value of $68 billion and trades at 11x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Its robust valuation comes in spite of an expected decline in Q2 revenue and a weak economy.

The knock-on effects from the pandemic will likely last through the rest of the year. This implies more headwinds lie ahead for CSX's rail traffic and earnings. The outlook for earnings appears cloudy. Given that backdrop, CSX's valuation appears divorced from reality.

Conclusion

CSX up over 80% versus its 52-week-low set a few months ago. The stock may have gotten ahead of earnings fundamentals. Sell CSX.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.