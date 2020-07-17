The U.S. Recession Is Over - Now, About That Recovery

Crucially though unemployment is continuing to decline. We should say that the recession is over, it's now a matter of the speed of the recovery.

The end of lockdown has led retail sales to get back, pretty much, to last years levels. This is probably connected to that wage point.

Some of the economic numbers in this recession are distinctly weird. For example, wages have risen through the troubles.

As China, so the U.S.

We've already seen that the Chinese economy is back to about where it was before the coronavirus struck. It's a reasonable assumption that much the same is going to happen in other places as well. After all, we've only the one example so far of what happens when a lockdown ends and a month or two passes. It is a reasonable enough assumption that what happens in that one example will be what happens elsewhere.

So, we're looking at the American numbers as they come out and trying to see whether they match that Chinese patter. There will be some differences, we gain much more information about the American economy for example. But if the general tone of the various releases is that we're on that Chinese path then we are confirmed in our base supposition - As in China, so in the US.

US unemployment

We've the weekly numbers for initial unemployment claims and they're showing only a small fall:

In the week ending July 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,300,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 4,000 from 1,314,000 to 1,310,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,375,000, a decrease of 60,000 from the previous week's revised average.

If how many people were losing their job were an important macroeconomic number we'd be worried that it's hit a bit of a plateau there. But it isn't actually an important number. That's the flow of people into unemployment. Which is something we're fine with actually. What matters is how many get stuck in unemployment, how many don't get hired out of it. There the picture is much brighter:

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.9 percent for the week ending July 4, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate. The previous week's rate was revised down by 0.2 from 12.4 to 12.2 percent.

More people are getting hired out of unemployment than are moving into it. That's what we need to see and what's important, not the simple number entering the state.

Also note, as we did last week, that the previous week's numbers were revised. The numbers are therefore better than they appear.

(US unemployment from Dept of Labor)

Sure, unemployment is elevated and we'd much rather it were not. But it is reducing at a substantial clip. This is clearly and obviously getting better.

Median wages

As a result of the varied plans and handouts median wages have actually been rising through the crisis. This is weird when compared with any other recession we've ever had, entirely contrary to what we'd expect.

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 104.5 million full-time wage and salary workers were $1,002 in the second quarter of 2020 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 10.4 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 0.4 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

As we know there was that lockdown, a lot of things people usually spent money on were closed. That led to a massive hike in the savings rate - to 33% of income at one point - and that's falling again now. It also led to a paydown of significant debt. Much of what was paid down was revolving, effectively credit card debt. One possibility from this - and it is only a possibility so far - is that consumer spending will roar once the economy is fully open again. The alternative is that the consumer will be so scared by what happened that they will continue to save.

The big indicator here is retail sales.

Retail sales

We have those numbers:

(Retail sales from Census Bureau)

The importance of this being:

Retail sales jumped a better-than-expected 7.5% in June after soaring 18.2% in May. Despite the gain, sales are only 1.1% above their year-ago level and down 0.6% from February.

We're pretty much back that is. Sure, retail sales are only a portion of consumer spending which itself is only a portion of the whole economy.

Totting it up

Unemployment is falling and by the usual measure of that number it's falling fast. Tenths of a percent per week is fast for that number. Median wages are up over the year which is a product of the various recovery packages. Retail sales are above those of a year ago and very nearly at that peak from just before lockdown.

It's safe to say that the recession is over. Don't forget, a recession is where the economy continues to shrink and it has clearly stopped doing that.

Our question therefore is not "when does this all end" but "how long until we're entirely recovered"? There being no doubt that we have turned the corner.

My view

I've been muttering all along that however deep this recession is it's going to be short and we'll recover steeply. The Chinese experience seems to have worked that way and the partial information we're getting from the US numbers point me the same way. All such estimations are "on balance" of course but it'll require a pretty big refutation of the idea before I'll drop it.

The investor view

The stock markets, their indices, are already priced for a swift recovery. Such macroeconomic analysis as the above doesn't thus give us any particular instruction as it simply agrees with where market pricing is right now.

It is when the macroeconomic numbers start to disagree with the V shaped recovery story that we need to take note.

In the interim in the absence of any such clear instructions from macroeconomic numbers we're left with that more difficult job of identifying specific opportunities and companies. All that microeconomic stuff that is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.