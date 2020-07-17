The stock remains a bargain at $25 with potential upside to the EPS model from reinstating share buybacks next year.

The market was very disheartened by Wells Fargo (WFC) cutting their dividend by 80%. While the Q2 results were disappointing, the biggest issue for the large financial is the lack of a business restructuring since the account scandal started back in 2016. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock as the company has plenty of capital and undergoes a $10 billion cost reduction program to improve the efficiency of the bank.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Profit Squeeze

The Q2 results highlighted the problem with the compensation structure at Wells Fargo. The company continues to pay heavy compensation expenses while the business is struggling and unable to grow due to the asset cap.

With these fixed costs, the bank was crushed when revenues struggled in Q2. Wells Fargo reported a $2.4 billion loss in the quarter with revenues dropping 17.4% to only $17.8 billion.

While other large banks have spent the decade since the financial crisis cutting employee counts and improving the efficiency of the business, Wells Fargo has done virtually nothing. Bank of America (BAC) started the decade with a larger employees base and is now over 50K employees lower than Wells Fargo.

In fact, Wells Fargo lists 266.3K full-time employees at the end of June, up 6.5K from the end of 2019. Somehow during the COVID-19 crisis, the large bank has managed to hire more employees when the goal was to slash compensation.

When looking at the peer group as a whole, Wells Fargo actually has the largest employee base despite some of the lowest revenues in the group. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) just posted a quarter with $33 billion in quarterly revenues and nearly double Wells Fargo. Yes, the quarter was helped by a fixed income trading boost, but Wells Fargo shouldn't have more employees than the sector leader.

Data by YCharts

On the other side of the story, Wells Fargo employees naturally generated the least amount of revenue per employee. While these numbers are always difficult to compare as an investment banker naturally should generate far more revenues than a bank teller, Wells Fargo falls far below the group with even weak Citigroup (C) generating some $40K more revenue per employee.

The good news is that Wells Fargo has plenty of fat to cut. New CEO Charlie Scharf even acknowledged on the Q2 earnings call of a plan to strip up to $10 billion in costs out of the business to match the efficiency ratios of this peer group:

I have acknowledged in the past that our expenses are too high, and that we're building roadmaps to improve our efficiency ratio. To repeat, there's nothing structurally different about Wells Fargo that prevent us from being as efficient as our large peers, but we're far from it. For us to bring our level of efficiency close to our peers, the math will tell you we need to eliminate over $10 billion of expenses.

Mr. Scharf took over the CEO role last October and investors have waited for the axe to finally hit the employee base. The COVID-19 economy shutdown has delayed plans to streamline the large bank, but the company appears positioned to move forward now.

For Q2, Wells Fargo spent an absurd $14.5 billion on noninterest expenses. The efficiency ratio was an astounding 81.6% in the quarter. The bank managed to spend $1.5 billion in additional expenses in the quarter where revenues plunged.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2'20 presentation

Even as bad as the bank has been run in the last few years with management focused on solving regulatory issues and not focusing on restructuring the business, the large loss in Q2 was still due to the substantial jump in loan provision expenses. Wells Fargo took a $9.6 billion provision in Q2, up from only $3.8 billion in Q1.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2'20 presentation

The provision for loan losses was up $5.7 billion from linked quarter despite only $200 million in additional loan charge-offs. In addition, the amount of non-performing assets was only up $1.4 billion to $7.8 billion. In other words, Wells Fargo took some serious provisions which should limit future provisions in the 2H unless the economy doesn't recover.

Ignore Dividend Cut

The large bank ended Q2 with a CET1 ratio of 10.9%. Wells Fargo is 1.9% or nearly $24 billion in capital above the regulatory minimum of 9.0%.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2'20 presentation

Under no scenario should Wells Fargo have been required to cut the dividend by 80%, but the Fed set up a dividend cap limited to earnings for the preceding four quarters. The company reporting a $2.4 billion loss restricts the dividend payout capability of the bank and management wanted to reduce the dividend to levels where another cut wouldn't be required in the worst case economic outcome in Q3.

The key here is where Wells Fargo could head with a more efficient operation next year when loan provisions normalize and the large bank starts stripping out employee costs from the business. Modeling the potential earnings power of the large bank is difficult due to so many moving parts.

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

The key to this model is basing operating expense on the normalized operating expenses of $53 billion in 2019. The big question is whether the $10 billion in excess expenses factors this normalized level or the $56 billion run rate of Q2. Either way, the model uses an estimate of $48 billion in costs for 2021 and an efficiency ratio of 56% providing potential improvements for 2022 and beyond.

In addition, credit costs were only $2.7 billion in 2019 and the model is using double this rate for more normalized credit costs. The reality is that credit costs could easily dip in 2021 after the banking sector wipes out most weak loans during 2020.

Clearly, Wells Fargo has substantial earnings power when the asset cap is removed and the bank can return to growing assets. The bank easily has earnings power up to $6 per share before even accounting for more share buybacks. Even if investors see the revenue estimate as too aggressive with analysts down at only $74.2 billion next year (only 1.7% growth), one can view these numbers as 2022 estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo clearly has a compensation issue. The bank has managed to add employees during a difficult period in part due to the risk measures and litigation issues.

As business normalizes in 2021, Wells Fargo has earnings potential of $4-6 per share with upside from share buybacks and lower credit costs. Investors should ignore the dividend cut and buy the back stock here at $25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.