The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is synonymous with discount brokers and rightfully so. Charles Schwab was the first to give individual investors the tools to fight against the Wall Street establishment by offering significantly reduced commissions. Unheard of forty-five years ago. Before Schwab formed his eponymous company in 1975, retail investors paid sky high fees, usually 10% of the investor's money. By offering a plain-vanilla service of just trade executions, he slashed prices dramatically, by as much as 75%, and opened the floodgates for self directed, Do-It-Yourself market participants. The company's namesake is equal parts financial visionary, trailblazer, and leader of the pack. Recently, Mr. Schwab penned Invested: Changing Forever The Way Americans Invest, a first person account of his life in the trenches. If you enjoy reading about modern stock market history, good business autobiographies, or tales of perseverance, this book is for you.

The narrative begins on May Day of 1975, when government deregulation of the brokerage industry ensued. This allowed Charles Schwab to offer a cut-rate investing service in a cut-throat business. Soon after, the author does a quick flashback to his youth. What really stands out is that Schwab has dyslexia, which makes reading and studying very difficult. With moxie and determination, he made it through Stanford, undergraduate and B-School. Schwab sites other business leaders such as John Chambers of Cisco (CSCO), Craig McCaw who pioneered wireless telephone services, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) that all experienced successful business careers despite the disability. He also has a hard time writing which is a surprise by the smooth prose in the book. Schwab said the dyslexia taught him to think conceptually which enabled him to think of something as far fetched as a discount brokerage company. These days they call it "thinking outside of the box".

Throughout the work, Schwab makes no bones about being a renegade startup going after the White Shoe firms such as Merrill Lynch. At times, it has the vibe of investing classic Where Are the Customers' Yachts? by Fred Schwed. Schwed's book was written at the tail end of The Great Depression, and pokes fun at the financial industry. According to Charles Schwab: "We didn't want advice from brokers, because we knew that advice was tainted. How could a broker truly have my best interests at heart when his livelihood depended on generating commissions?". He also says: "A traditional broker is trying to take your capital and turn it into his income as fast as possible.". Schwab wanted to do it completely different than Wall Street. It's an authentic David vs. Goliath story. Like the Charles Schwab Corporation which is headquartered in San Francisco, he notes that other successful discount brokerage firms were all located far from Manhattan, most notably E-Trade and Ameritrade (AMTD).

Recently, the industry has marched lockstep to zero commissions. However, historically Charles Schwab has never been the least expensive discount broker, but they always tried to offer their customers the most value. That dyslexic mind and his team introduced many of the features that pushed investors to their service in droves. They got into technology early and in a big way to increase efficiency. Without the technological advancements, they would have been dead in the water. In pre-internet days, they were the first firm to offer touch-tone trading on your telephone and updated that service with reliable voice-recognition software. Schwab wasn't the first company to offer Web based trading. That distinction belongs to K. Aufhauser & Co. in 1994 (they were later acquired by Ameritrade). Nevertheless, once Schwab established a digital presence, they were the innovators by introducing after-market-hours electronic trading, wireless stock alerts for pagers, and the first wireless trading platform for cellphones. They became a self-sufficient technology powerhouse.

Although the hardcover version of Invested runs approximately 330 pages, the majority of the book takes place before the year 2000. Mr. Schwab goes into significant detail about Black Monday in 1987, and the dot-com crash. In fact, he discusses boom and busts several times in the book, noting he's seen nine market crashes in his life. Some of the notable manias he's been a part of are the housing bubble of 2008, the color television bubble, the photocopier bubble, and least we not forget the bowling bubble of 1961. That said, the most noteworthy market busts that impacted him as CEO were the 1987 crash and the dot-com implosion. His company went public just two months before Black Monday. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. If he hadn't raised that capital from the IPO, the company probably wouldn't have made it. But they did. If you were an original investor and held your Charles Schwab stock from the 1987 outset, "With dividends reinvested, you would have had about 19% average annual growth rate for the stock, twice the rate of growth for the S&P 500.".

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the company. He began during the soft market cycle of the 1970's. The underlying theme for Mr. Schwab and his team is that they aren't afraid to make changes in order to remain ahead of the curve. In the early 1980's he sold the company to Bank of America (BAC) which gave legitimacy to the fledgling industry. Three years later, when Bank of America got into financial trouble, Schwab bought the company back with a leveraged buyout. The years immediately after the dot-com bust were particularly difficult for the Charles Schwab Corporation. He restructured the organization numerous times with plenty of layoffs. As the founder put it: "We had been the Forbes magazine's company of the year in 2000 at the height of the dot-com bubble, the top-ranked securities firm in Fortune's Most Admired listing in 2000-2002. But by the middle of 2004, our brand and reputation had slipped and we'd fallen off those lists.". But he came roaring back. In fact, he came back so strong that the Great Recession of 2007-2008 wasn't particularly challenging for the business.

Peppered throughout the narrative are what can best be described as Schwabisms, small quips that reminded me of a Twitter (TWTR) tweet. Some examples are:

We were all a little guilty of assuming that since things were going so well, we must be geniuses.



There is a central truth about investing: time is on your side when there's plenty of it; it can be your worst enemy when it's scarce.



I've gotten comfortable with the roller-coaster ride that comes with a market correction and the resolve it takes to ride through it successfully. It's not easy and I don't believe it comes naturally.

Social Security is at best a minimal standard of living. If you want anything beyond that, you've got to be an investor.

About every ten pages they pop up; just sit there on the page and don't detract from the overall story.

The Charles Schwab Corporation has been a category killer from day one. It was created to be the kind of firm that the founder and Chairman would want to do business with. Originally a Wall Street pariah, now the company is a member of the S&P 500. Many times Mr. Schwab bet the farm and came out on top. An avid golfer, he just plays it as it lays. Although he's seen plenty of booms and busts, Schwab's always been optimistic about the market. How else are you going to make money? Recently the Charles Schwab Corporation agreed to buy TD Ameritrade. The combined companies should be an investing powerhouse for years to come.

