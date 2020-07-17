IMAX (IMAX) was one of the first companies to be affected by COVID-19. Since more than 30% of its revenues come from China, IMAX started to lose money right after the New Year's Eve, as most movie theaters in the Asia-Pacific region were forced to shut down during that time. As lots of movie theaters continue to be closed to this day, IMAX is unable to generate a substantial amount of revenue to cover its needs and it will be losing money in the next couple of months. Nevertheless, we believe that despite the current crisis, IMAX will be able to recover from the pandemic.

At the end of Q1, the company had $352 million in cash, while its total debt was $298 million. In the first three months of the year, IMAX cut its CAPEX by more than 80% in comparison to the same period last year, and in a zero-revenue environment, it expects to burn only $10 million per month. The company has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic and recover to its pre-COVID-19 levels if the virus is fully contained in the next year. With a great backlog of titles for late 2020 and 2021, the analysts believe that IMAX will be able to return to profitability in 2021 and its EPS is expected to be $0.73.

It's All About Recovery

IMAX's technology is installed in more than 1500 theaters around the globe. During normal times, the company was expanding its worldwide network of theaters by 7% annually and it initially planned to expand its network by the same rate in 2020. However, since IMAX operates in more than 800 theaters in the Asia-Pacific region alone, its business operations were disrupted at the beginning of the year, as COVID-19, which was known as Wuhan Virus back then, began to spread in China and its neighboring countries. A couple of months later, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and most of the countries around the globe forced a complete shutdown of their businesses among which were the movie theaters, to minimize the spread of the virus.

As a result, IMAX along with the companies from the entertainment and travel industries greatly suffered, since most of its revenue streams were cut off. In Q1 alone, IMAX's revenues declined by 56.5% Y/Y to $34.9 million, below the analysts' estimates by $8.33 million, while its non-GAAP EPS of -$0.48 were below the forecast by $0.34. By having a net loss of $50 million for the three-month period, IMAX now trades at a negative P/E ratio and its TTM margin is -3.07%, below its peers from the entertainment field.

Source: Capital IQ

Despite not making any money in Q1, IMAX is still better prepared to face the pandemic than its overleveraged peers like AMC (AMC), which nearly declared bankruptcy a month ago. During normal times, IMAX has been generating positive free cash flow and it has been profitable since 2010. While it currently operates in a zero-revenue environment, it has enough resources to survive the pandemic and not face a liquidity crisis. With $352 million in cash and $298 million in debt, IMAX currently burns roughly $10 million per month and after Q2 that number is going to decline, as the recovery will be on its way. To preserve cash, the company was able to decrease its capital expenditures in Q1 by 80% in comparison to the last year and has no plans to accelerate spending in the next few quarters.

Source: IMAX

The good news is that the movie industry is able to quickly recover and regain its lost gains after an economic downturn. After the dotcom bubble in 2000, revenues of the U.S. Box Office increased by 8% Y/Y in 2001 and by 13% Y/Y in 2002. At the same time, while its revenues in 2008 declined by -0.3% Y/Y, they quickly recovered by 10% Y/Y in 2009. Considering that there's a strong backlog of movies such as No Time to Die, The King's Man and Top Gun: Maverick that are expected to be released in late 2020 and 2021, there's every reason to believe that the revenues of the U.S. Box Office will grow next year despite the current decline. The abundance of high-quality content will undoubtedly help IMAX to return to profitability later on.

When it comes to the Chinese market, IMAX will be able to recover there much faster. The reality is that the Asian-Pacific region better dealt with the spread of the virus than the Western world and the number of active COVID-19 cases there is not growing as fast in comparison to the United States or Brazil. The Chinese movie theaters are finally set to open on July 20, as the country has recorded less than 20 new active cases of coronavirus every single day since late June. Considering this, IMAX will be able to start generating profits once again in Q3 in the APAC region and its overall Q3 earnings will undoubtedly be better in comparison to Q2. There's every reason to believe that IMAX's stock will begin to appreciate by late summer on positive data from China, as the country accounts for more than 30% of the company's overall revenues.

At the same time, there's a risk that it might take a while for the company's revenues to recover in the Western markets. Recently, California decided to shut down theaters and other indoor businesses due to the spike of new active cases and the other US States might do the same thing to ease the pressure on the health system and prevent a second wave of a pandemic. This could lead to a longer than expected recovery.

However, with a solid balance sheet, IMAX has enough time and liquidity to weather a prolonged recovery, if needed. All of this makes us cautiously optimistic about IMAX's future. As the analysts expect the company to report positive EPS in 2021, we decided to open a long position, since we believe that IMAX is destined to survive this pandemic and its stock might catch a momentum on positive data from China and appreciate in the upcoming months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.