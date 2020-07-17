Top Stocks To Buy Now
Rotation offers opportunity in top stocks and industries.
Be wary of concentration risk.
Here are the best stocks in every sector.
Last week, I reminded investors "stocks don't rise or fall in a straight line, so expecting some form of mean reversion is understandable," and this week, we saw high-flying NASDAQ stocks decline and lessor-loved baskets, such as industrial goods, climb.
This rotation isn't too surprising, given the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) relative outperformance to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since March. I suspect the S&P 500 will outperform the NASDAQ a little longer, but I also believe both will find their footing and resume up trends, because investors are sitting on gobs of zero-to-low yielding assets, and they're itching to buy dips.
Our overbought/oversold indicator is little changed this week.
About 34% of our 1,500-stock universe trades 5% or more above the 200-day moving average, a "cautionary" reading that suggests selling second-tier stocks and reducing margin. If this measure eclipses 40%, then it would signal it's time get more defensive, but prudently pruning portfolios and proactively picking prices to pay for stocks that go on sale makes sense for now.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
To be clear, I don't recommend wholesale selling winners. Top-scoring stocks often continue winning long term, and historically, investors fail to buy back stocks for fear of incorrectly timing their reentry. If a stock has an impaired business model and you've got gains, then book some profit. However, if a company's targeting a large market opportunity and it's enjoying revenue and profit growth, then stick to your long-term thesis until it's broken.
That being said, suitability and concentration risk is a concern. Cloud software stocks have been big winners since March (and many remain top scoring in our research), but a portfolio consisting solely of these companies can expose investors to panic-inspiring, short-term drawdowns. If your holdings have become too concentrated, then using market weakness to hunt for stocks in high-scoring, under-weighted sectors and industries could be wise.
The strongest sectors to buy
Last week, I shared the industry ranking we provide members weekly. This week, I'm back to sharing our weekly sector ranking.
As a reminder, we score every stock in our universe weekly using a 7-factor model that's explained more here. Once scores are calculated, we aggregate them by sector and industry to identify the best baskets to focus on for new ideas.
This week, healthcare, technology, services, and industrial goods are the best sectors to search for stocks to buy in large cap. Technology, consumer goods, healthcare, services, and basics are top-ranked in mid cap, while the best small cap sectors are technology, healthcare, financials, and basic materials.
Semiconductors and software are among the top technology industries to own. Auto parts stores, beverages, diagnostics, and biotech are some of the best industries in other high-scoring sectors.
Alternatively, energy remains hamstrung by low prices caused by oversupply, resulting in solvency risk. REITs score poorly despite low funding costs because of risks to occupancy rates, and financials are hit-and-miss, with non-banking industries, such as financial data, offering upside, and lenders facing credit default risks.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow
Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on large cap rather than small-cap healthcare stocks.
Top stocks to target
Our system quantitatively ranks stocks based on the following key drivers of price:
- Forward earnings growth expectations,
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,
- Insider buying,
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,
- Contra-trend short interest analysis, and
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.
This week, we shared over 100 ideas with our members, including these 68 stocks. Those stocks making the biggest jump up in score are highlighted for convenience.
|Best Scoring
|7/16/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basics
|Enviva Partners, LP
|(EVA)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|110
|90
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|100
|90
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|(SMG)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|95
|86.25
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|CHEMICALS
|85
|73.75
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|85
|81.25
|Consumer goods
|The Procter & Gamble Company
|(PG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|72.5
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|95
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|(STZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|86.25
|Ball Corporation
|(BLL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|95
|66.25
|Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|(DECK)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|95
|88.75
|Purple Innovation
|(PRPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|95
|88.75
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|(CHD)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|90
|88.75
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|92.5
|Financials
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|80
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|100
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|77.5
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|90
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|95
|90
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|95
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|(AMP)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|90
|73.75
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|90
|92.5
|Healthcare
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|103.75
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|(BMRN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|97.5
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|(RDY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|88.75
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|98.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|100
|95
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|97.5
|Amgen Inc.
|(AMGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|80
|Eli Lilly and Company
|(LLY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|95
|Perrigo Company plc
|(PRGO)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|71.25
|Industrials
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|105
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS
|95
|73.75
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|(CP)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RAILROADS
|95
|75
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|(WCN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|WASTE MANAGEMENT
|95
|76.25
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|(ROP)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|95
|86.25
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|95
|97.5
|Trex Company, Inc.
|(TREX)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|95
|87.5
|Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|(ROK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|90
|85
|Deere & Company
|(DE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|90
|63.75
|Patrick Industries
|(PATK)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|90
|85
|REITs
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|90
|92.5
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|87.5
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|70
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|115
|112.5
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|101.25
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|95
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|91.25
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|102.5
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|95
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|97.5
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|97.5
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|76.25
|Costco Wholesale Corporation
|(COST)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|75
|Technology
|Fastly, Inc.
|(FSLY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|95
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|100
|Fortinet, Inc.
|(FTNT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|93.75
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|(GWRE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|100
|Match Group, Inc.
|(MTCH)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|100
|97.5
|NICE Ltd.
|(NICE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|(PANW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|95
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Infosys Limited
|(INFY)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|95
|73.75
|Accenture plc
|(ACN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|Information Technology Services
|95
|92.5
|Utilities
|Terraform Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|100
|98.75
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|90
|73.75
Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, BMRN, DXCM, FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.