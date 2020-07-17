New Gold announced divestiture of the Blackwater Project for C$190 million in cash, an 8% gold stream, and a C$20 million equity stake in Artemis Gold. Good move.

The Canadian-based New Gold released its production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 14, 2020. It was a weak gold equivalent production.

Image: Rainy River mine

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) released its production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 14, 2020. It was a weak gold equivalent production scoring a multi-year low due to the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Rainy River mine and New Afton mine production were affected, the company said:

The Rainy River Mine produced 49,633 gold eq. ounces (48,800 ounces of gold and 70,394 ounces of silver) for the quarter. Following a 12-day voluntary shutdown related to COVID-19 in the first quarter, operations resumed on April 3.

One significant move that could be seen as a good move is the divestiture of Blackwater Project for C$190 million in cash, an 8% gold stream, and a C$20 million equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc. announced by the company on June 9, 2020.

This announcement was followed on June 24, 2020, by the closing of the company of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Senior Notes due 2027.

The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022 on or about July 10, 2020.

The company announced the redemption of the 6.25% senior notes on July 10, 2020.

The investment thesis is quite complicated with New Gold. The financial situation has dramatically improved, but I found the business model too weak to consider the stock as a real long-term potential. It is an excellent tool for trading, but I think most investors would agree that there are much better golden fish in the sea.

NGD has outperformed recently the VanEck Vector gold miner (NYSEARCA:GDX), which demonstrates good underlying strength.

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2020

The company announced on July 14, 2020, the gold equivalent production results for the second quarter of 2020. The gold production numbers were somewhat disappointing but not surprisingly low compared to 2Q'20. It was the first quarter in years with gold production below 100K Oz. We have to go back to 3Q'17 to find a production lower.

Production was 98,079 Au Eq. Oz. for 2Q'20, down 26% compared to the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to a 12-day suspension of operations at the Rainy River Mine, which is the mine flagship.

The gold price realized in 1Q'20 was $1,516 per Au Oz and $2.56 per Cu Lbs.

Details per metal are indicated below:

Gold production was low, especially for Rainy River.

Below is the quarterly gold production for both mines since 4Q'17. The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 49,633 GEOs and sold 47,873 GEOs (48,800 ounces of gold, and 70,394 ounces of silver) for the second quarter.

The New Afton mine produced 48,446 GEOs and sold 43,517 GEOs (15,494 ounces of gold, 63,889 ounces of silver, and 16.9 million pounds of copper) for the quarter.

During the quarter, scheduled mine and mill shutdowns were completed for maintenance, including the replacement of 2 kilometers of underground conveyor belts and replacement of SAG mill liners, with the original completion date extended due to COVID-19 safety protocols. There are no further planned major shutdowns expected over the balance of the year.

4 - Guidance 2020.

The company indicated in the press release that new guidance will be announced with the second-quarter results.

On April 15, 2020 annual guidance was withdrawn until the Company could better understand the impact of COVID-19. Updated annual guidance is expected to be released along with the Company's second quarter financial results on July 30, 2020.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold has successfully transformed what looked like a failure about a year ago. Management has done the financial steps necessary to turnaround this mixed-bag gold miner to a more successful one.

It all started with the announced by the company at the end of March about a strategic partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million. This move improved liquidity significantly.

Now, New Gold managed to monetize the Blackwater Project, which is an excellent movie, in my opinion. The company could not invest the CapEx necessary to develop the project and divesting part of the project while retaining a good stake through Artemis Gold Inc. was a win-win situation.

Finally, gold momentum is an excellent spice that can turn lead into gold.

Technical analysis

NGD experienced a support breakout on June 15 and started a new ascending channel pattern with resistance at $1.50 and support at $1.32 just above the 50 MA, which is lower support at $1.21.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% at or above $1.50 and accumulate around $1.25. The stock will fluctuate based on the price of gold and may eventually retrace as low as $0.93. However, if gold keeps its positive momentum, NGD could reach $1.80-2.00 if gold trades above $1,875 per ounce, which is not very likely, in my opinion.

