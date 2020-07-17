Going forward, the company will be able to continue its growth and generate strong shareholder returns.

The company's overall cash flow has remained strong. With the cancellation of share repurchases, its dividends are very sustainable.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world. The company has struggled since the start of COVID-19 to make any significant headway in its share price, as investors have moved towards "growth" stocks and away from "debt" stocks. However, with the Fed investing in AT&T bonds, now is the time to take a look at the near-7%-yielding common.

CNBC

Debt Profile

Since AT&T's acquisition of TimeWarner on the back of what most consider a poor acquisition of DirecTV, investors have consistently focused on the company's debt load.

Debt Towers - Investor Presentation

Specifically, AT&T's debt load reached an astounding $180 billion after the acquisitions, making it the single most indebted company in the world. Most investors balked at the sheer size of that number, refusing to invest in the company. However, in a low interest environment, leveraging up your balance sheet with debt is actually incredibly intelligent.

The reason is a simple. Let's say you're a $200 billion company and you leverage up with $200 billion in debt. You'd have to be in a business that's so intrinsic to customers' lives that you could withstand a recession. Fortunately, AT&T provides the content everyone consumes, the internet to their homes and businesses, and the cellular connections for their phones.

With that $200 billion in debt you pay, as interest rates hit record lows, roughly $7 billion in annual interest. The businesses you acquire generate $15-20 billion in annual cash flow, giving you $8-13 billion in annual "no strings attached" cash flow. The benefits of such investments, especially if they help diversify your core businesses, are clear.

Now these numbers are made up, but it indicates that investors shouldn't just throw out the company. And the potential benefits to investors are clear. In the two years since its debt peaked, AT&T cut its debt from $180 billion to $150 billion while paying out a mid-single-digit dividend. The company's current dividends are almost 7%, and its post dividend FCF covers debt maturities.

In fact, by 2023, if the company simply continues paying back debt, its debt should drop to almost $100 billion as it maintains a near 7% dividend. That highlights the company's financial strength. To handle a downturn, the company has suspended share repurchases, has $10 billion in cash, asset sale flexibility, and a $15 billion revolver.

It's worth noting that supporting demand for the company's debt is the Fed's recent bond purchases, with AT&T one of the largest customers. That drives down interest rates, making it easier for the company to issue new debt. Given near record low interest rates, with Fed bond buying, the bond markets remain very open to AT&T.

As is clear, AT&T's debt profile is very manageable.

Business Growth

At the same time, past the company's manageable debt load, its core businesses have continued to do incredibly well. Highlighting this is the company's recent decision to turn on 5G in 28 more markets in the U.S., as it continues to be one of the nation's leading mobile phone service providers.

AT&T Communications Business - Investor Presentation

Through 1Q 2020, the first quarter involving COVID-19, AT&T's businesses have remained strong. The company has withdrawn financial guidance for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, so the second quarter and onward will be quite interesting. However, its mobility revenue remained constant, with entertainment group and business wireline losses minimal.

AT&T Other Businesses - Investor Presentation

AT&T WarnerMedia and Latin America businesses have remained respectable for the quarter. WarnerMedia revenues dropped; however, that was due to the immediate effects of COVID-19 along with the cancellation of March Madness, which is an incredibly popular time period in media consumption. The company's Latin America segment remained strong even after its $2 billion sale of Latin America business late last year.

Another significant release that we have yet to see the results of are AT&T's launch of HBO Max. Launching during a record stay-at-home pandemic, HBO Max has a wide swath of content, and significant potential to generate success. Initial indications are that the company is meeting the goals, but the exact results remain to be seen.

Shareholder Rewards

At the end of the day, the important thing to pay attention to is, in a normal market environment, what is AT&T's potential for shareholder rewards as a cash flow giant.

Capital Allocation - Investor Presentation

AT&T had record FCF of $29 billion after tens of billions of dollars of significant capital investment in the company. Additionally, the company monetized ~$18 billion of assets, cutting debt from $180 billion to $151 billion. The company seems comfortable with its current debt; it doesn't have an interest in cutting debt much further. By YE 2022, it was aiming for only $135 billion debt.

Let's assume that COVID-19 puts a one-year delay on the company's plans. Either way, it'd go from paying down ~$5 billion/year of debt to ~$4 billion/year. At the same time, the company anticipates significantly improving its capital stack. Its preferred equity issuance at a respectable 5% rate could cover nearly 70% of its debt payoffs.

Instead, AT&T planned, before COVID-19, to deploy the majority of its FCF into its near 7% dividend yield along with several hundred million of annual share repurchases. It already managed to purchase some early in the year before COVID-19; however, the company's strategy has likely been delayed by one year at this point.

Still, the company sees common equity growing while the number of outstanding shares decreases significantly. That will mean that on top of the near 7% dividend, the company will see strong improvements in its share price. If the company takes five years instead of three years to meet its capital stack goals, it'd still see nearly 15% annualized returns to shareholders.

Risks

Of course, the risks to AT&T are clear. The company faces significant uncertainty due to COVID-19, being forced to halt share repurchases and withdraw its guidance. While customers will maintain their cellular bills, a lack of concern about the virus causing a second wave, combined with record unemployment rates, could increase COVID-19-related uncertainty. That could keep shareholder returns closer to 7% vs. 15% annualized over the coming years.

Still overall, the company has the ability to generate outsized returns.

Conclusion

AT&T has recently witnessed the Fed buying its debt. This is exciting given the company's significant debt load, combined with the overall cut in interest rates. That means, even in a difficult time period, the company has significant access to the debt and financial markets. At the same time, given its FCF, its debt load is very manageable.

Additionally, the company's core businesses have remained strong, with some entertainment-related COVID-19 weakness. The next quarter will be much more telling, but so far the company is performing well. The HBO Max launch is potentially very exciting and something that's worth paying close attention to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.