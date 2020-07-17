Nio shares are selling off and the drop is accelerating.

When Nio (NIO) peaked to a high of over $16 earlier this month on frenzied buying volume, the selling that followed will frustrate those who bought at the top. Readers correctly picked Nio over Fastly (FSLY) to some extent. Nio nearly tripled even after falling to below $12, while Fastly has more downside. Analysts questioned Fastly's valuation. One analyst said the company has 'a lot to prove' after the rally.

Where does Nio go from here? Investors need to examine two positive catalysts that lifted the stock in the first place.

China-based Stocks Rise

Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) rally, along with Alibaba (BABA) peaking at $268, pressured speculators to look for the next hot China-based stock. Tencent invested by adding 1.68M ADRs in Nio, giving it a 15.1% stake. The cash infusion virtually eliminates Nio's bankruptcy risks. It has more resources to develop its ES6 and ES8 models and to restart advertising efforts.

Alibaba rose on optimism that the Beyond Meat (BYND) partnership would usher in a new era of consuming meatless goods. But that hype and frenzied buying ended as fast as it started:

Tesla (TSLA) Peaks Below $1,800

The pause in the euphoric buying in Tesla stock, to a peak of $1,794.99, took away the shine in Nio as an electric vehicle stock alternative.

Plus, the July 14, 2020, price target of $2,322 looks like a greater fool analyst call than achievable. So, without Tesla lifting Nio stock, investors need to examine what might propel its sales growth.

Credit Facility

Nio landed a $1.5 billion credit line in China. This firmly removes any bankruptcy risks that the company previously faced when unit sales fell late last year. The company posted strong second-quarter deliveries. In June 2020, deliveries grew an impressive 179.1% year-over-year. Nio shipped 2,476 ES6s and 1,264 ES8s. In the second quarter, it delivered 10,331 units, nearly double (190.8%) from last year's levels. CEO William Bin Li said:

We remain committed to offering the best premium smart electric vehicles and the best user experience to our users."

To build its brand and establish a positive reputation, Nio's E racing series, the EP9 hypercar, should bring positive buzz to the company name and lift awareness. Cars guide wrote:

the Nio EP9 lapped the 20km German circuit in just 6:45 to demonstrate just how much performance an EV can muster. While Volkswagen knocked it off later, it required the German giant to build a purpose-built electric racing car to best the Nio."

As a pure EV play, Nio offers investors a high return on equity compared to automotive companies that rely on vehicles powered by internal combustion engines:

Data courtesy of stock rover

Before the financial support from Tencent and the credit facility, Nio scored the worst on financial safety:

Data courtesy of stock rover

If June delivery numbers are any indication, Nio will still enjoy the positive demand momentum in China. This suggests that the stock's dip will eventually end.

Unfavorable Technical Chart

Nio's MACD (moving average convergence divergence) just crossed over, signaling a "sell" despite already losing around $5.00 on its stock price.

Chart Courtesy of Stock Rover Visuals

The chart above does not predict where the stock will go to next but investors should not ignore the recent acceleration in selling pressure, either.

Opportunity and Your Takeaway

China's steady economic reopening is a bright spot compared to the second round of shut-downs in various parts of the U.S., including California. And since Nio's deliveries depend on China, the stock is more appealing than Tesla. I do not doubt that Tesla might trade above $2,000. But with its financing in place, Nio's balance sheet is better than it was last year. It has the resources to reopen more Nio stores. It may increase its efforts in supporting Nio brand ambassadors, which, in turn, will help grow sales.

At the time of writing, Nio stock is down around 14.5% intraday. But after speculators finish locking in profits, the selling pressure will end and create a better entry point for long-term investors.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on speculative stocks that could double. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.