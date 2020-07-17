The fund's 10.89% yield and comparatively strong returns make it a strong investment opportunity, although some of its peers are trading at cheaper levels.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an ETF which invests in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, and sells covered calls on its holdings. The fund's strong 10.89% dividend yield, defensive options strategy, and comparatively low level of risk and volatility make it a strong investment opportunity for most income investors and retirees, albeit one with little upside potential.

QYLD Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Underlying Index: Nasdaq-100

Dividend Yield: 10.89%

Expense Ratio: 0.60%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 7.40%

QYLD Overview

QYLD is an ETF that invests in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, as well as selling covered call options on said index. QYLD's choice of index and options strategy combine to create a higher-yield lower-risk lower-return fund when compared to equity indexes, with significant downside if tech underperforms.

Let's analyze the fund, starting by looking at its underlying index.

The Nasdaq-100 index is a stock market index which includes the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, that meet some basic liquidity, size, and regulatory requirements. The index has its own ETF, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). Index weights are based on market capitalization, with some assorted rules to ensure that the index is highly concentrated in a few names. Interested readers can look at the index's methodology here, but I believe that I've summarized the most important points here.

Due to these rules, the exclusion of financial companies, and the emphasis on a comparatively small number of companies, the index is very concentrated. The top five names account for more than 40% of the total value of the fund, and the tech industry, broadly defined, accounts for more than 80% of the same:

(Source: QYLD Factsheet)

The Nasdaq-100 has been one of the best-performing equity indexes for the past decade, due to skyrocketing tech industry revenues, earnings, and valuations. Companies like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Apple (APL) have outperformed, and so has the index:

Data by YCharts

QYLD invests in the same securities as QQQ, but then sells covered call options on the entirety of its holdings. These options give QYLD's counterparty the right, but not the obligation, to buy shares of the underlying index at a predetermined strike price at a later date. Options are sold every month with a maturity of one month, and with the strike price which is closest to, but higher than, its spot price, generally one dollar higher.

A quick example, using real numbers, of how these options work, feel free to skip this section if you already know all about covered calls.

QYLD buys one share of QQQ for $244.

QYLD sells one call option of QQQ for $1, with a strike price of $245. (Technically option contracts are for 100 shares each, but I'm keeping the example simple).

Immediately, and regardless of QQQ's current or future price, QYLD receives $1 in premiums, which are generally returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. These premiums amount to about 10.50% of the fund's assets per year, although the amount varies month to month, and comprise most of the fund's dividends. Suffice to say, these are some hefty premiums, and are a massive portion of the fund's returns.

If, in one month, QQQ's price increases to more than $245, then the options are exercised, and QYLD sells one share of QQQ for $245. As such, QYLD's upside is capped, and the fund sees no benefit from price increases after QQQ reaches $245. From what I've seen, QYLD seems to experience about 1/3 of QQQ's upside, although the situation varies month to month. As an example, QYLD has had about 1/3 of the upside of QQQ during July:

Data by YCharts

If, in one month, QQQ's price ends up lower than $245, the options are not exercised, and QYLD retains full ownership of its investments. As such, QYLD's downside is basically equivalent to that of QQQ, and both move in tandem during bear markets, as happened during this past March:

Data by YCharts

The strategy is profitable if premiums received outweigh losses (or lack of gains) from exercising these options. Intuitively, the breakeven point of the strategy is the strike price plus the premiums, equivalent to $246 per share. If QQQ trades at a lower price than that, then the strategy is profitable, if the shares trade at a higher price, then the strategy is unprofitable. The strategy also somewhat reduces risks, as both outsized losses and gains are reduced.

As upside is capped, the vast majority of QYLD's shareholder returns will come in the form of dividends, with the fund currently yielding 10.89%. As the fund experiences all of QQQ's downside, but little of its upside, returns are very likely to be lower than this, and the fund should see small, but consistent, capital losses throughout the years as has been indeed the case in the past.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, QYLD has seen mostly declining prices since inception, losing about 3% of its value per year. Although there have been moments in which QYLD's price increases, these have almost never caused the fund's price to increase from its original starting point.

As a final point, some option strategies are extremely risky, and difficult to analyze. Selling covered calls is not a particularly complex or risky strategy, although the lack of upside sometimes manifests in unforeseen ways. The strategy might not end up being profitable, and the fund could always underperform, but the fund won't blow up, nor will the options themselves cause excessive losses.

Hopefully the options analysis was of use and interest to readers, let's now take a look at QYLD's performance.

Performance Analysis

QYLD performs broadly in-line with expectations. The fund underperforms both the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 during bull markets and in the very long-term, due to its covered call options strategy. QYLD's yield is also significantly greater than that of other equity indexes.

A quick note. The figures presented here are about 2 weeks outdated, but I did a quick check on the performance of the fund, and results haven't materially changed.

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

Although QYLD's performance seems lackluster, at best, it's important to consider that the fund's options strategy ensures that it sees very little of QQQ's upside, which has been massive these past few years. The fund is likely to perform better during more sluggish market and economic conditions, although investors should always expect some underperformance.

QYLD's overall level of risk seems unclear, at least compared to other equity market indexes. The fund seems to experience less volatility, its standard deviation is quite a bit lower than average:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

On the other hand, although the fund experienced comparable losses to the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500 during the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the recovery was significantly weaker.

Data by YCharts

The fund did, however, outperform during the fourth-quarter of 2018, the previous market downturn:

Data by YCharts

In any case, although it seems that QYLD experiences less volatility than other market indexes, the situation is somewhat unclear, and investors shouldn't believe that the fund provides a lot of downside protection during downturns, perhaps just a little.

Finally, I wanted to compare QYLD to some other covered call CEFs. I selected the following three funds, all portfolio holdings in our marketplace service:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXD)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Results are as follows:

(Source: AlphaVantage - chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, QYLD generally outperforms its peers, has suffered fewer losses during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and yields quite a bit more to boot. Although QYLD seems like the obviously superior choice, it's important to remember that the fund focuses on the tech industry, which has outperformed quite strongly in the past. It is obviously not clear that tech will continue to outperform in the future, but investors should continue to expect outstanding results if it does.

As a final point, as QYLD is an ETF it basically never trades with a sizable discount or premium to NAV. Although some investors might appreciate not having to worry about these issues, being able to investing in funds at a discount is almost always a benefit. QYLD's peers all currently trade with sizable discounts to NAV, a significant benefit for the funds and their shareholders:

Data by YCharts

QYLD is a strong choice, but not a particularly cheap one at current prices. Interested investors, especially those with the knowledge, experience, or inclination to trade discounted CEFs, might consider waiting until a more opportune time before initiating a position.

Conclusion

QYLD's strong 10.89% dividend yield, market-beating performance, and defensive options strategy make for a strong fund and investment opportunity, and is a particularly strong choice for investors looking for tech funds, and wishing to avoid some of the more common pitfalls and issues with investing in CEFs.

Notwithstanding the above, the fact that some of its peers are currently trading at very sizable discounts is something of a negative. QYLD is a great fund, although perhaps not at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.