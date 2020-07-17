Many long-term investors subscribe to the rule that all respective stocks within a given portfolio must pay an attractive dividend. This is especially true for dividend growth investors as consistent growing dividends over an annual basis are essentially the core of this strategy. Because of this, many investors are ruthless in liquidating positions when dividends are cut aggressively.

In the current environment, across a plethora of companies, significant dividend cuts have become the norm. What we need to remember here, however, is that many companies have cut their pay-outs in order to protect themselves against potential liquidity issues further down the road. Suffice it to say, many cuts have not necessarily stemmed from affordability issues but rather have been more precautionary in nature.

One such company which aggressively cut its pay-out recently was Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The industrial parts firm reduced its pay-out by 77% in order to keep its liquidity position buoyant. The cut was announced at the end of April, and although shares remained rangebound for a while thereafter, shares have seen very strong gains since their May lows.

In fact, if we look at the daily chart, we can see that buying volume has continued to increase in a significant way since those lows. Furthermore, any hint of a bearish triangle forming at present should be dismissed by that recent upper trend-line break, which we can see below. Due to the bullish volume trend, what looks far more likely to be taking place is a symmetrical triangle which more often than not turns out to be a continuation pattern (bullish).

The long-term chart, though, is far more exciting and demonstrates that investors may have not missed the boat despite the blistering rally shares have enjoyed over the past few months. As we can see below, the MACD indicator (combination of trend and momentum) has just given a buy signal. This signal is being confirmed in the histogram which has once more entered positive territory.

Why is this significant? For a few reasons.

Crossovers of the MACD indicator on long-term charts are significant because the indicator, as mentioned above, is a combination of the long-term trend as well as long-term momentum. Long-term charts contain far more information than shorter-term charts. The best buy signals occur when the crossover takes place well below the zero-line (what we have at present) The vertical lines on the chart show the most recent crossovers over the past decade. Shares gained meaningfully in the following quarters after these long-term buy signals.

Carl Christenson (Chairman & CEO) spoke of how COVID-19 had been affecting the firm's operations on the first quarter earnings call back in May. He stated that, due to how the firm has been transforming as a result of the integration of the two businesses, the response to the crisis had been encouraging. Due to the nature of Altra's business, it was deemed very early on an essential business, which meant that work could go uninterrupted even in jurisdictions with strict lockdown policies.

We touched on a previous article how the deleveraging the firm did last year would stand the company in good stead going forward. The reductions, for example, which are taking place at present would have been far more aggressive if management did not take aggressive action last year. This has meant that Altra came into this crisis in a pretty healthy position.

From a valuation standpoint, the forward book multiple of 1.19 looks really attractive. However, we must take into account the amount of intangible assets ($3.197 billion), which makes up the firm's assets ($4.28 billion). The price of Altra's sales, for example, is more in line with their average valuation over the past five years.

However, with respect to growth and profitability numbers, Altra continues to look very strong. EBITDA margin on average over the past 4 quarters comes in at almost 20%, and cash flow numbers have never been higher. Suffice it to say, there may be validity to how bullish the technicals are shaping up at present.

To sum up, despite Altra's recent rally, gains may only be starting for this firm. Earnings are expected to bounce back aggressively next year, which the market seems to be pricing in already. Let's see what the second quarter numbers bring next week.

