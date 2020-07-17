At $100.01, with a return to a 16% ROTCE and a 12x P/E in 2023, the annualized return would be 13.8%, including a 3.6% Dividend Yield.

Introduction

In this article, we review JP Morgan's (JPM) 20Q2 results this week, update our estimates and reiterate our Buy rating, with an expected low-teens annualised return (including a 3.6% Dividend Yield) by 2023 year-end.

We have upgraded our rating on JPM to Buy in April, and since then shares have returned a low-teens percentage. The upgrade followed a 33% drop in the share price since we downgraded JPM to Neutral in January. Before this, we had maintained a Buy rating since February 2019, and in this period the shares returned 33%:

Librarian Capital Ratings on JPM vs. Share Price Source: Seeking Alpha (17-Jul-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on JPM in April included the following assumptions:

The downturn to last until 2021 year-end, at which point JPM will have a Tangible Book Value ("TBV") / Share that is flat from 20Q1 ($60.71)

JPM will have a sustainable Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 16% after the downturn, implying a 2022 EPS of $9.71

JPM shares to trade on a forward P/E of 12.0x, giving a price of $117.12 at 2021 year-end

No dividends will be paid during the downturn

Relative to the $90.90 share price at the time, these imply a total return of 28.8% in under 2 years, or a low-teens annualised return.

We now believe JPM can continue to add to its TBV and pay dividends during the downturn, but the downturn will last longer, pushing out our exit to 2023 year-end. Under these revised assumptions, even with the shares now above $100, we still expect JPM shares to deliver a low-teens annualised return.

20Q2 Headlines

Headline items from JPM's 20Q2 results are shown below. The most important item was the $10.5bn in credit provisions, following the already large $8.3bn in 20Q1. Net revenues grew 14.7% year-on-year, with Net Interest Revenues's decline of 4.0% more than offset by Non-Interest Revenues growing 32.9%, mostly from wholesale activities. Expenses grew only 4.2% year-on-year and so, despite the high credit provisions, Net Income remained positive:

We outline the reasons behind the revisions to our Buy case below.

Higher TBV from Continuing Profitability

One reason we are raising our TBV estimate is we now believe JPM's ROTCE will remain positive through the downturn, even if there were to be more reserve builds. As shown below, despite $15.7bn of one-off reserve builds (within $18.8bn of total credit provisions) in 20H1, JPM maintained a positive ROTCE, including one of 5% in 20Q1 without the boost from wholesale activities that pushed it to 9% in 20Q2:

The reason for JPM's continuing profitability is the size of its pre-provision pre-tax profits, which at an average $12bn per quarter is far larger than even the provisions in Q1 and Q2. JPM had a positive ROTCE through the Great Financial Crisis and was profitable every quarter for the same reason:

JPM Earnings, Provisions & PBT by Quarter (Since 18Q2) Source: JPM results supplements.

Higher TBV from Existing Reserves

Another reason we are raising our TBV estimate is that existing reserves have reached a size that mean future provisions will likely be limited, even in a protracted downturn. JPM's reserves now total $34.3bn, or 3.32% of retained loans, having doubled from 1.39% at 2019 year-end:

JPM 20H1 Reserve Build by Area ($bn) Source: JPM results presentation (20Q2).

The 3.32% figure is high relative to loan losses in past crises. For example, JPM's Net Charge Off was just under 3.5% in each of 2009 and 2010:

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans - JPM vs. Peers (2007-12A) Source: Company filings.

Both JPM and other large U.S. banks have consistently stated their loan books are now far higher-quality than in 2008, which means losses will be smaller this time. One independent datapoint supporting this is the Fed's stress test in 2019, which assumed only a 5.9% loan loss across 9 quarters for JPM.

Even if loan losses were to exceed existing reserves, with approx. $12bn in pre-provision pre-tax profit every quarter, JPM could reserve for another 5% of its loan book every year while staying profitable.

Existing Reserves Are Based on Conservative Scenarios

JPM's current reserves are likely to be sufficient because the Current Estimated Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard means banks now reserve for all expected loan losses upfront, and JPM has based its expectations on conservative scenarios.

JPM's actual reserve figures are based on the weighted average of 5 scenarios, including their base case, and management has applied a larger weight to the downside cases in 20Q2. The base case itself has been updated to reflect a “protracted downturn” into 2021, including a 7.7% U.S. unemployment rate and a GDP that is 3% down in real terms vs. 19Q4 even at 21Q4:

JPM Reserve Build Base Case (Updated) Source: JPM results presentation (20Q2).

JPM's CFO explained their reserve methodology and its outcome in the quote below - the key point is that, up to a point, even if things were to turn out worse than the base case above, no meaningful new reserves will be needed:

“Our updated base case ... is just one of five scenarios we use to derive our allowance for credit losses. Our build is based on the weighted outcome of these scenarios and assumes a more protracted downturn with a slower GDP recovery and an unemployment rate that remains in the double digits through the first half of 2021 ... We have put more meaningful weight on the downside scenario this quarter. And so therefore, we are prepared and have reserved for something worse than the base case. And given CECL covers life of loan, if our assumptions are realized, we wouldn't expect meaningful additional reserve builds going forward” Jennifer Piepszak, JPM CFO (20Q2 Earnings Call)

Loan losses have remained relatively low, at least for now. Actual Net Charge Offs in JPM's Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") segment have not increased, thanks to government stimulus programs and payment deferrals:

JPM CCB Net Charge-Offs & Delinquencies (Since 2019) Source: JPM results supplements.

The payment deferral programs are not a cause for concern. In Consumer Card, 2.1% of accounts had the 90-day deferrals, but the “majority” of those whose deferrals had expired have resumed payments; only 20% have requested more help. Similarly, in Home Lending, 6.9% of accounts had deferrals and, while “most” of the ones that had expired were extended, 40% of these have remained current on their payments.

Net Charge Offs in JPM's wholesale businesses also remain relatively low, at 22 bps in 20Q2, though slightly higher than the 13 bps figure in 20Q1 and 8 bps figure in the prior year.

Higher TBV from Better “Extreme Adverse” Scenario

Another reason we are raising our TBV estimate is a better outcome from JPM’s own “extreme adverse” scenario. This has more pessimistic assumptions than the Fed's stress tests, for example in assuming peak U.S. unemployment of 23%. The previous version of this, mentioned in JPM's 2020 shareholder letter, produced a TBV of $170bn ($56 per share); the latest version, outlined in 20Q2 results, produced a TBV of $178bn ($58 per share), which is 5% higher and likely reflects de-risking actions:

JPM “Extreme Adverse” Scenario vs. Current Source: JPM results presentation (20Q2).

The “extreme adverse” scenario only included $18bn more loan losses and would still allow JPM to continue paying its divided. As JPM's CEO stated:

“The ‘extreme adverse’ case itself is completely sustainable with the dividend ... the goal is to sustain the dividends. You can look at the numbers. It’s completely miniscule relative quarter-by-quarter ... it’d be kind of foolish to get the future of ‘extreme adverse’ and cut your dividend, because we can easily get through very, very tough times and never cut the dividend.” Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (20Q2 Earnings Call)

In addition, when asked about buybacks, which are currently suspended, Dimon said he "wouldn't completely rule it out in the fourth quarter" this year.

Long-Term ROTCE Unchanged

Our expectation of a 16% long-term ROTCE remains a subjective prediction, as current financials are distorted by COVID-19 and other one-offs, thus offering no reason to change our view.

For Net Interest Revenues, JPM's saw rates fell sharply on both assets and liabilities due to the Fed's rate cuts, which reduced its Net Yield. However, some of Net Yield decline was due to mix (such as revolver drawdowns and PPP loans), and 20Q4 Net Interest Revenue was down “only” 4% both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter:

JPM Rates, Yield & Net Interest Revenues by Quarter (Since 18Q4) Source: JPM company filings.

For full-year 2020, JPM is guiding to approx. $56bn in Net Interest Revenues, slightly better than the previous Q1)guidance of $55.5bn (at 20Q1 results), and implying a 3.1% year-on-year decline from 2019 ($57.8bn).

While we believe rates will normalise in the long term, Net Interest Revenues for the next few years will depend on the duration of the downturn.

For Non-Interest Revenues, JPM's wholesale activities performed strongly in 20Q2, offering confidence that these will provide an offset to weak Net Interest Revenues while rates stay low. Investment Banking Fees were up 54% and Principal transactions were up 105.2% year-on-year:

JPM Non-Interest Revenues (20Q2) Source: JPM results supplement (20Q2).

JPM's strong wholesale franchises got stronger in 20Q2. In Corporate & Investment Banking, Banking revenues grew 91% with JPM again #1 in global IB fees in 20H1; Markets revenues grew 79%, with gains in both Fixed Income (+99%) and Equities (+38%). While such revenues may fluctuate along with the market, and the strong Fixed Income performance is unlikely to repeat, their long-term growth potential remains assured.

We believe that JPM's ROTCE is likely to be 10% or above in 2020 (it was 7% in H1 despite large reserve builds). This could be achieved, for example, with Net Interest Revenue as guided, Non-Interest Revenue down 5% (so down 23% in H2), flat expenses and “typical” credit provisions in H2:

Illustrative JPM Key P&L Items (2020) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We now assume JPM can maintain a ROTCE of 10% each year during downturn, even with more reserve builds.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Our illustrative returns calculations are below, with the following changes:

ROTCE still to be at 16% at exit, but in 2023 rather than 2022

ROTCE to be at 10% in both 2020 and 2021, and at 12% in 2022

Dividends to be paid, flat in 2020 and 2021, then a 75% payout ratio

The exit date to be moved to 2023 year-end

The exit share price to be based on 12x 2023 EPS

Illustrative JPM Returns NB. 2019 EPS adjusted for buybacks. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With JPM shares at $100.01, these assumptions imply a 13.8% annualised return and a 50% total return over the next 3.5 years.

Conclusion

We now believe JPM can continue to add to Tangible Book Value and pay dividends during the downturn, but push out our exit to 2023 year-end.

During H1, JPM stayed profitable despite putting $15.7bn into reserves, which are now likely to cover even the losses from a protracted downturn.

Low rates will be a headwind for revenues in the near term, but JPM's wholesale franchises have grown stronger and will provide an offset.

At $100.01, with a return to a 16% ROTCE and a 12x P/E in 2023, the annualised return will likely be 13.8%, including a 3.6% Dividend Yield.

We reiterate our Buy rating on JPM. We prefer JPM over other U.S. money-centre banks such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (C).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM,BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.