W. H. Smith (OTC:WHSTY) is a storied U.K.-based retailer. Traditionally a newsagent it has morphed into something of a general store and expanded overseas through its travel retail offering.

W. H. Smith: A Business in Evolution

As a customer, I think W.H. Smith is a disaster. Their shops are messy and poorly organized, their staff are often incompetent and they make it hard simply to do what you want. At Edinburgh airport a couple of years ago, for example, I wanted to buy a stack of magazines I was already holding. I first had to navigate a bunch of barriers though the shop was almost empty, and then was told I had to use a self-service machine even though there was a staff member by the tills. When I said I wanted to use the till not self-service I was told that wasn't possible, so I abandoned the purchase. I later wrote to the shop to express my dissatisfaction but they did not respond. That, in a nutshell, is the Smith's experience of the past few years, save for if I had used the till I would have been bombarded with some offer or other about buying a chocolate bar or newspaper (cashier: "Do you want to buy a XXX bar for 75p with this purchase?", me: "if I wanted to buy a XXX chocolate bar I would have brought it to the till.") Going into my local branch for the first time since it reopened recently, it amazed me that it had made the customer experience even worse than normal, no small feat.

Combine that consistent level of customer service with declining categories (print media) and heavily declining U.K. high streets and it would seem that W. H. Smith must be on a hiding to nothing. However, as the company itself is keen to point out, the store in my local high street is not a key driver for the company: "WH Smith plc is one of the world's leading international travel retailers, with a smaller business located on UK (sic.) high streets".

The travel unit is not just about travel retail in the sense duty free shops often use i.e. international airport. In fact, almost half of the travel outlets are in fact in the U.K.: 154 air units, 120 rail units, 140 hospital units and other locations. There are 433 units outside of the UK. What Smith's has done - well - is to identify that the drivers for purchase in "travel" even if it's just the local train station are different to those on the high street. This is well-captured in its strategy, which grudgingly as an unhappy customer I recognize as very smart.

Now in fact the U.K. high street business while in a sort of gentle decline isn't falling off a cliff by any means. In addition, the travel business has been growing handily. Sales grew in the six months to the end of February.

Source: company interim results

Plus, both units are profitable. Indeed profits in travel have been growing.

Source: company interim results

The company is also cash generative. It has maintained free cash flow at a fairly consistent level, but it hasn't grown much in the past decade. This has resulted in a slight decline in dividend cover in successive years for the past few years, although even with that, 2019 cover was still 1.97x, so there is room for further dividend growth in future without cover getting very low.

Chart compiled by author using data from company reports

The Company Has a Strong Record of Dividend Growth

Over the past decade, the company has grown its dividend each year.

Source: company 2019 annual report

The company is not making an interim dividend payment this year. Although a lot of companies have jumped on the COVID-19 bandwagon when it comes to dividends, a pandemic which simultaneously shutters U.K. shops and travel destinations is clearly a big challenge for W.H. Smith given its business exposure, so the dividend suspension I feel is suitably cautious.

However, at today's share price, the backward looking yield is a respectable 6.1%. The key question is whether, after the pandemic, the dividend returns to its prior levels and growth trajectory.

The Balance Sheet offers Some Comfort, for Now

At a time like this, the key question facing the company is how to survive a time of significant business challenge. If it can pull through the current situation (by which I mean the COVID-19-induced slowdown: for travel retail this could be a period a lot longer than lockdown, as people take years to return to former levels of transportation usage), then it can worry about how best to run its business later. But for now, the focus has to be on survival.

The company has agreed a new £120m 12 month + 7 month, at the option of the Group, committed banking facility from BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank PLC and Santander UK PLC; in addition to its existing facilities. It also agreed a waiver on existing bank covenants at August 2020 and February 2021.

It describes its "liquidity reserves" as approximately £400m at 12 May, but that is referring to loan headway not cash in hand. Specifically it is referring to its undrawn available facilities. Those amount to £320m.

Source: company interim results

The other £80m or so to which the company refers is its cash in the bank, which was £84m at 12 May. The company estimates its monthly cash burn under an extended lockdown as £25m-£30m. So between May and now, it is likely that its cash at the bank has dwindled. Although it does have two undrawn facilities, the maturities on its existing loans are only two years away. I wouldn't say the company faces an impending liquidity crisis, but there are a lot of spinning plates here: if cash burn stops with the end of lockdown and there is no significant resurgence of COVID-19, but if travel retail drains cash for, say, a year or more, then the company would need to rethink its credit lines. That's a challenge a host of companies face right now, not just Smith's, but the specific challenge for Smith's is that unlike most retailers, the end of lockdown isn't the light at the end of the tunnel: it also needs travel rates to pick up significantly.

The Unknown: What Will COVID-19 Mean for Travel Retail?

The U.K. retail sector is out of lockdown. Although people may return slowly, and commuter locations and hospitals may continue to be quieter than normal, a large part of Smith's business is sure to pick up. My own local Smith's has as many customers as usual, I noticed when I was there last week.

The question is what level of pre-lockdown trade will ultimately return (most of it, I expect) and when travel will pick up to former levels (which I imagine could take one to two years at least). For now there is a lot of speculation, which understandably is a drag on the share price.

Conclusion: Wait for Signs of Recovery

Shares are down sixty percent on the year, so in principle the shares are quite a bargain - their cheapest since 2014. However, we don't know about how quickly the company can move from cash burn back to cash generation, or its liquidity runway. So for now it's a punt. I'd wait for more clarity in the second half on revenue, costs and liquidity before considering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.