While we think Walmart is likely to continue focusing on its multi-billion Flipkart acquisition, Amazon may end up buying the weakest of the Indian telcos.

We look at the broader dynamics of the three-player Indian telco market and how Amazon can respond to the potential threat.

The last few weeks have seen a frenzy of marquee investors making a beeline to purchase a stake in Reliance Industries Limited (or RIL, India's largest company by market cap) backed Jio Infocomm (also the owner of one of the largest telco in India). Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), among others have pumped in nearly $20 billion to be part of the growing e-commerce market in India. All of this brings into focus how Amazon (AMZN) is likely to respond, given that Walmart (WMT) is still building upon its $20 billion deal. We think while Amazon may be spoilt for options, the company's laser focus on customer service is likely to bring it to buy a controlling stake in the weakest of the Indian telcos.

Indian telco market dynamics

The telecom charges in India are some of the lowest in the world. The variety of reasons behind the price weakness include a legacy of 12 plus operators, political inspiration to telcos to keep rates as low as INR 1 per minute ($1 = c. INR 75) and the demographic dividend lured investments in the Indian telecom sector. The relatively inexpensive telecom habits have helped achieve an overall wireless teledensity of c.86% with nearly 1.16 billion subscribers.

Jio entered the Indian telecom space in late 2016 and on the strength of the petrodollars of the parent RIL, steamrolled competition through some very aggressive pricing (read: near free) forcing consolidation and bankruptcies in the sector. As of the time of writing this article (July 20), India had three private telecom players left - Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone - Idea (formed through the merger of Vodafone (VOD) PLC's India operations and Idea Cellular, another Jio led consolidation). There is also BSNL - MTNL, which is a government telco provider and is not very competitive. However, restructuring efforts to revive this government entity have been going on for a while.

Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India

Over the last few quarters, pricing discipline in the telecom market had been returning with ARPUs (average revenue per user) slowly beginning to tick up on the back of price increase by all three incumbent majors. As the market was looking to start becoming more vibrant, in October 2019, the Supreme Court of India dropped a bomb of nearly $25 billion dues on the telco companies. Over the last 15 years, the Government of India and the telcos had been debating the definition of adjusted gross revenue and what should the companies be paying as taxes to the government. The Supreme Court of India ruled in favor of the government with total dues amounting to nearly $20 billion.

Per the court ruling, Vodafone - Idea owns almost $8 billion and Bharti - Airtel, $6 billion with almost all the rest of the $10-11 billion with the companies that are long dead. Jio had a small payment, which the company quickly cleared off. Given Vodafone - Idea's precarious financial position, Vodafone - Idea and Bharti - Airtel, along with the Government of India have been pleading with the Supreme Court of India to extend the payment timeline to 20 years. The government argued that if Vodafone - Idea collapses (winds up due to inability to pay), it could have a cascading impact across the broader economy, given the telco had some 300 million subscribers and especially in the wake of COVID-19 the entire economy is dependent on telco services. Pulling the rug under the feet of nearly one-fourth of the population could further reduce the economy's potential to recover. The Supreme Court of India allowed for considering the plea and the next hearing for the case is due on Jul 20th, 2020.

In all these developments, Jio had had a dream run.

Raining dollars

What started with Facebook's $5.7 billion investment in Jio for a c. 10% stake, has snowballed into multiple fund infusions with the last one (at the time of writing this article) coming from Google at $4.5 billion for a c.8% stake.

Source: The Unbridled Ambition of Reliance Jio

Not only will all this money allow for Jio to accelerate its digital aspirations in India but also has created a war-chest that can replicate Jio's aggressive pricing tactics in the Indian telco market across the digital ecosystem.

Source: The Unbridled Ambition of Reliance Jio

The rationale behind Facebook's investment in Jio was to gain a foothold in the target geography of India with some 800-900 million users, which it had failed to do previously. Google following suit was to hedge itself in the advertising space and to protect its Android operating system, which is now likely to see an alternative developed by Jio and Google.

The overarching thesis of taking part in the Indian e-commerce market, however, had other aspects warranting consideration. Amazon and Flipkart have been fighting an intense (and cash-burning) battle for the Indian buyer. While Reliance was already present in brick and mortar format, the partnership with Facebook and Google is likely to significantly catalyze Jio's move into the e-commerce format in a big way.

Source: S&P Global

In addition to the battery of apps that Facebook and Google will bring to the table to augment Jio's existing e-commerce infrastructure, this group's ownership of the underlying telco operations will make for a formidable stack. For possibly the first time in the world, the telecom operator will be able to meaningfully monetize its network using apps and not just voice and data. The anchoring of Facebook's purported super app and Google's new operating system with Jio owning the network can also have significant ramifications for user experience on Jio's network.

While net neutrality has been a key tenet for the Indian telcos, Vodafone - Idea and Bharti - Airtel had both introduced premium plans to allow for faster access to users. Jio had objected stating that it violates the principle of net neutrality, among other arguments and the telecom regulator had blocked Vodafone - Idea's premium plan. Vodafone - Idea then went to the telecom courts. On Jul 17, 2020, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal granted Vodafone - Idea interim relief, thereby annulling the regulator's ban on onboarding new customers until the regulator investigated any violations.

While the outcome of the case is yet to play out, the message that has reverberated is that differential access could be allowed. Differential access could readily play in favor of Jio, especially with its newfound friends.

Given Amazon has business interests across almost all areas of the digital ecosystem, the company isn't unaware of the looming threat.

Source: The Unbridled Ambition of Reliance Jio

In Jun 2020, there were rumors of Amazon picking up a 5% stake in Bharti - Airtel for $2 billion. There hasn't been much activity on that front, with Bharti - Airtel subsequently launching its premium access plan on June 11. Amazon had committed $6.5 billion to India across different initiatives with $1 billion towards digitizing SMBs, which nearly matches $1.2 billion recently put in by Walmart into Flipkart.

Amazon has been facing Flipkart in the Indian e-commerce space for a while. However, Jio's entry marks a radical shift in the rules of the game, given Jio has more than a 30% probability (market share) of owning the connection of where an e-commerce order will originate. We thus think the rumor in Amazon picking up stake in an Indian telecom unit may merit more examination.

What can Amazon buy with $5.5 billion?

A few days back, Google's CEO launched a $10 billion fund for India, and within a short span, $4.5 billion of it was spent on Jio! Similarly, for Amazon's remaining $5.5 billion ($1 billion less the $6.5 billion commitment), there are a variety of options. We list down some of them:

Flipkart: A 20% stake in Flipkart would cost around $5 billion based on Walmart's last infusion. The combination of Amazon and Walmart in India would make for an effective strategy to create a larger competitor to the emerging threat from Jio. However, the competition watchdogs in the country are unlikely to approve such an arrangement given the mom and pop shops have been crying foul ever since the e-commerce biggies entered into India.

A 20% stake in Flipkart would cost around $5 billion based on Walmart's last infusion. The combination of Amazon and Walmart in India would make for an effective strategy to create a larger competitor to the emerging threat from Jio. However, the competition watchdogs in the country are unlikely to approve such an arrangement given the mom and pop shops have been crying foul ever since the e-commerce biggies entered into India. Jio: If you can't beat them, join them. Amazon could be the third Internet major behind Facebook and Google to invest in Jio. Jio Mart could get a boost from Amazon's massive e-commerce infrastructure, among other things. However, Google and Amazon already compete in the cloud and with Google expected to launch a food delivery service (on the back of its investment in the start-up Dunzo), Amazon's existing food delivery business will also come in competition with Google. Also, Jio has a preferred relationship with Microsoft for the cloud, and thus the areas of associations with Amazon could be limited.

If you can't beat them, join them. Amazon could be the third Internet major behind Facebook and Google to invest in Jio. Jio Mart could get a boost from Amazon's massive e-commerce infrastructure, among other things. However, Google and Amazon already compete in the cloud and with Google expected to launch a food delivery service (on the back of its investment in the start-up Dunzo), Amazon's existing food delivery business will also come in competition with Google. Also, Jio has a preferred relationship with Microsoft for the cloud, and thus the areas of associations with Amazon could be limited. Bharti - Airtel: Amazon could potentially buy a stake in one of India's oldest telcos to replicate what Facebook and Google are trying to achieve with Jio. However, Amazon has typically not bought partial stakes. Especially not in areas of strategic importance. Besides, Airtel may not need the money as desperately since Airtel has seen strength operationally.

Amazon could potentially buy a stake in one of India's oldest telcos to replicate what Facebook and Google are trying to achieve with Jio. However, Amazon has typically not bought partial stakes. Especially not in areas of strategic importance. Besides, Airtel may not need the money as desperately since Airtel has seen strength operationally. Vodafone - Idea: Since the merger, the synergy realizations for the entity have been rising despite a fall in subscribers. The ARPUs have improved, but the burden of the AGR dues made the company state the following in its audited results:

The above factors indicate that material uncertainty exists that cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern and its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle/refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due. The company's ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of the application before the Hon'ble Supreme Court for the payment in installments and successful negotiations with lenders. Pending the outcome of the above matters, these financial results have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Source: 4Q20 Vodafone - Idea Results

In May 2020, Google was rumored to be exploring a 5% stake in Vodafone - Idea. However, Google ended up buying a stake in Jio.

While Amazon can get a c.10% stake in Airtel with $4 billion, for the same price, Airtel could get a controlling stake in Vodafone - Idea (market cap c. $3 billion). The management of Vodafone PLC and Idea Cellular's parent, Aditya Birla Group had categorically ruled out any infusion into the merged entity. However, Vodafone PLC ended up pumping $200 million in April 2020 as an accelerated payment toward a contingent liability mechanism.

Vodafone - Idea is in dire need of fund infusion, and Amazon could just be the knight in shining. The obvious benefits of buying into Vodafone - Idea would be nearly unfettered control versus a collaborative effort in case of the other telcos. Jeff Bezos is known to be a ruthless operator and Vodafone's last quarter results (above consensus) clearly can be improved upon given the company's operating strategy of focusing on higher-value customers only. Another thing that plays in favor of the Amazon plus Vodafone - Idea combination is the premium plan from the carrier, which directly fit in with Amazon Prime.

Amazon could help weather Vodafone - Idea's near term requirement of paying up the partial AGR dues and thereafter use the carrier's core operations combined with Amazon's own operational efficiency to not only service the remaining statutory dues but also to grow profitably in India.

Conclusion

Amazon's India operations are in a very interesting spot. On the one hand, the company faces a known competitor in Flipkart and Walmart and on the other hand, Amazon is potentially looking at cash-rich Jio. Given Jio's proclivities to undercut the competition on pricing to drive them out, Amazon will soon need to act to remain relevant and competitive to the broad audience in India. In the wake of the festive season starting in India, the e-commerce fireworks are likely to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.