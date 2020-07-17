Swedish Match AB (SWMAF) CEO Lars Dahlgren on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call July 17, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emmett Harrison - SVP, IRO

Lars Dahlgren - President & CEO

Tom Hayes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Niklas Ekman - Carnegie

Adam Spielman - Citi

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG

Gaurav Jain - Barclays

Sanath Sudarsan - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Folan - Redburn

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken

Robbie Rampton - UBS

Emmett Harrison

Emmett Harrison

This is the Swedish Match second quarter 2020 telephone conference and with me today are Lars Dahlgren, our President and CEO; and Tom Hayes, our CFO.

In the Investors section of our swedishmatch.com website, you will find the presentation for today's call, which is intended to be viewed in conjunction with our prepared commentary, so we encourage you to follow along with that presentation. After our prepared commentary, we will be taking questions.

During today's call, there may be certain comments that constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Management believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions but can give no assurance that expectations will be achieved. Risk factors are outlined in the latest Interim Report and Annual Report, which are available on our website. Swedish Match assumes no obligation to update information concerning its expectations. A recording of this call will be made available on the Swedish Match website.

Slides 3 of this presentation reiterate the headline bullets from our Interim Report released this morning and we refer you to the report rather than repeating them on this call.

I will now turn the conference call over to Lars Dahlgren, who will begin on Slide 4.

Lars Dahlgren

Thank you, Emmett, and hello everyone. As you may recall, we have a new product segment reporting structure from the beginning of this year. And on Slide 4, we present the sales and the EBIT split under this new segmentation for January to June period of 2020 as well as for 2019.

Due to the rapid growth of Smokefree volumes in the U.S. and most notably ZYN nicotine pouches, the Smokefree product segment has increased its relative share of group results for the first six months of 2020 and accounted for nearly two thirds of our product segments sales and nearly three quarters of operating profit from product segments.

On Slide 5, you can see our sales split by geography as well as the geographical base for each of our product segments for the year-to-date period of 2020 and with a half-year 2019 percentage split per emphasize. Approximately two-thirds of Swedish Match's states from product segments sourced from the U.S.

Within this Smokefree segment, the U.S. is now the largest contributor to sales, having surpassed Scandinavia, which accounts for a bit more than 40% of the Smokefree total. Our Lights, a substantial portion of sales come from markets outside Scandinavia and the U.S., most notably countries in Asia and Europe, including Russia, as well as Brazil.

Moving to Slide 6. Last quarter, we presented a slide on COVID-19 impacts as well as our view of the outlook for the second quarter as the COVID pandemic began to take hold in our markets. During the end of the first quarter, we noted unusually high levels of orders by the trade for our products, most notably for our offerings in the U.S. We had anticipated that a high percentage of the trade hoarding would unwind in the second quarter. This was indeed the case for U.S. moist snuff business and to a lesser extent foreseen in the U.S.

For our U.S. chewing tobacco business; however, our shipment volumes in the second quarter were very strong and it does not appear the second quarter shipment volumes were impacted by the unwinding of trade inventories which could imply unwinding effects in future quarters. For our Scandinavian Smokefree business and for international market expansion projects, border closures and other restrictions had a notable impact on volumes as we lost the vast majority of our volumes normally delivered to travel retail and border shops, and had to slowdown planned launch activities for nicotine pouches in new markets.

As a consequence of travel restrictions, however, domestic and regional shipments were exceptionally strong. The pandemic also required that we put in place a number of hygiene and social distancing protocols in our factories, offices and for our sales force. These necessary steps resulted in extra cost during the quarter and negatively impacted production efficiencies in our manufacturing facilities. For our cigar facility in the Dominican Republic, while staffing levels gradually return to more normal levels toward end of the of April following its temporary closures. COVID-19 safety measures limited production output, resulting in relatively steep declines in natural leaf shipments and increased back quarter.

Our capacity expansion projects for nicotine pouches in both the U.S. and Scandinavia are continuing according to plan. We will touch on COVID-19 related impacts further in the product segment commentary, but do note that one should expect the continuation of elevated costs as well as continuous shipments volatility during this pandemic period. Forecasting with any level of precision is challenging in this environment, but we have been pleased to see recent improvements to production output from our Dominican Republic cigar facility and some increased activity in the Scandinavian travel retail and border trade channels.

With that said, underlying markets and businesses remain strong, and I remain confident in our ability to demonstrate diligence and agility during these uncertain times, while remaining focus on the opportunities that present themselves over the long-term.

Slide 7 highlights a few key points from the quarter regarding our product segments. The strong performance for Smokefree was once again the main contributor to our sales and earnings growth with ZYN in U.S. standing out as the key driver of sales and operating profit growth. By impressive on an underlying basis, the financial performance for us in the U.S. also benefited from reduced marketing spend compared to the prior year period, with the comparison being impacted by reduced activity and some postponement of consumer marketing efforts in the quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as costs in conjunction with the national rollout in the prior year periods.

For our Scandinavian Smokefree business, aggregated shipment volumes were negatively impacted by continued border closures and traveled restriction due to COVID-19; however, positive products and counter mix shifts counteracted the adverse volume effect and both sales and operating profit grow in local currency compared to the prior year. A noteworthy consequence of the closed Swedish border trade was the dramatic increase in purchase volumes on the Norwegian domestic markets.

Light channel and market shifts make it more challenging to get the true read on category developments, we estimate as the overall Scandinavian market with snus and nicotine pouches continue to experience solid category growth. For Cigars, our ability to produce HTL cigars in dose in Alabama in the U.S. was a distinct advantage for Swedish Match as we were able to increase their overall shipments year-on-year despite the reduced production output from natural leaf cigars from our Dominican facility.

The increased shipment volumes were the result of significant increase in sales for HTL cigars, which translated into the negative mixed effects for the quarter. Our Lights business delivered strong financial results with higher operating profit for both matches and lighters despite lower sales for lighters. Profits were the higher as reported, but also in adjusting for restricting charges in last year's second quarter and for the land sales that benefits the second quarter of this year. Match volumes were robust due in part to trade loading in Brazil in anticipation of an announced price was increased.

With that, I will hand over to Tom for some additional comments on the performance for each of our product segments.

Tom Hayes

Thank you, Lars. On Slide 8 and 9, we've summarized some of the quarterly highlights for the Smokefree products segment which includes snus, nicotine pouches, moist snuff and chewing tobacco. Beginning with snus to nicotine pouches on Slide 8, ZYN in the U.S. was once again a major contributor to sales and operating profit growth with a Smokefree segment. Shipment volumes during the quarter for ZYN in the U.S. were 26 million cans and total shipment volume during the first six months of 2020 has already surpassed total 2019 shipment volumes.

We had previously estimated that first quarter shipment volumes benefited from 2 million cans of COVID-19 distributor hoarding and approximately 1 million cans of pipeline sales attributable to new stores added during the first quarter. While difficult to determine with precision, we estimate that unwinding of hoarding negatively affected Q2 shipments by close to 1 million cans. And based on that and measuring distributor shipments to retail, second quarter volumes of ZYN grew by 10% sequentially from the first quarter.

The pace of new store distribution slowed during the second quarter, and distribution bill through the remainder of the year will be limited somewhat due to overall production capacity constraints. With regard to our Scandinavian business, we estimate that the decline in shipment volume was exclusively attributable to COVID-19 effects.

With borders closed as Lars mentioned, Norwegian domestic volume was exceptionally strong as consumers did not have the option of buying the products in Sweden. When comparing Nielsen data to deliveries, it appears that Swedish Match Q2 shipments to Norway were further elevated as the Norwegian trade inventories at the close of Q1 were ahead normally low levels.

The higher Norwegian volumes were positive to our price and portfolio mix. Unfortunately, the depreciation of the NOK compared to the SEK eroded much of that added benefits. Outside of Scandinavia, we were successful in adding two countries to the geographies with ZYN, and nicotine pouches are available as points of trade. However, due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and store closures in a number of markets, we had to modify and in some cases defer our sales and marketing activities in new markets.

Turning to Slide 9 and moist snuff in the U.S., where we reported improved shipment volumes despite trade unwinding for the first quarter COVID-19 hoarding. In large part due to our simplified pricing promotion strategy for Longhorn, both sales and operating profit were down however, due to both portfolio mix shifts and higher manufacturing costs related to COVID. We once again gain market share in the faster growing pouch segment of the market. In this quarter, our share was in the moist snuff pouch segments surpassed our overall share within the moist snuff category.

For U.S. chewing tobacco, like for moist snuff, we noted increased orders in Q1 from wholesalers and retailers likely tied to the COVID-19 hoarding. Unlike moist snuff, however, we could not see any discernible unwinding of trade inventory during the second quarter and shipment volumes increased compared to the prior year. The long-term decline trend of chewing tobacco categories likely to continue, so once should consider the year-on-year volume growth during the quarter to be an exception rather than the norm.

For chewing tobacco outside the U.S., our chew bags and chew bits, shipment volumes for the quarter declined, compared to the prior year, most notably in Germany for a recent court verdict adversely impacted future growth opportunities for chew bags in that market.

On Slide 10, we show the volume trends for the combined snus and nicotine pouch category for Sweden and Norway together, as measured by Nielsen. With border closures and changes in purchasing patterns, it is much more difficult to properly assess market dynamics in individual markets. When looking more on an aggregated view, we believe that combined categories demonstrating continued strong growth in consumer off-take led by the rapid growth of nicotine pouches.

On Slide 11, we presented a standard slide to depict the market trends for the snus category on the volume and value basis as well as market shares in Sweden, according to Nielsen. While Nielsen measures have experienced more volatility and should therefore be viewed more directionally within the COVID context, two points are worth commenting on are, the decline in rates of year-on-year growth for this news category and the weaker relative performance in retail value development in Sweden.

The decline in snus growth rate is at least in part attributable to travel restrictions of the decline in retail value is attributable to channel shifts within Sweden, but we saw a significant volume declines in the more premium price channels like convenience, with stronger volumes and more price sensitive channels like groceries. The value price segment share of the market remained relatively stable compared to the prior year, and Swedish Match's total market share in the category declined 1.2 points compared to the prior year principally due to segment mix shifts and 0.9 points sequentially primarily due to market share losses in the value and Premium 2 segments.

On Slide 12, we have presented the market share trend -- the market trends and market shares for nicotine pouch categories in Sweden according to Nielsen. Supported by strong competitive activity in terms of product launches and in store visibility, the nicotine pouch category has doubled in size over the past year and is now roughly 8% relative to this snus category. Swedish Match's share in the nicotine pouch category has remained relatively stable and our continued objective is to capture a higher percentage of growth within this attractive category. Recall that in terms of pricing during non-promotional periods, nicotine pouches are typically priced in line with or above the Premium 1 snus products and the dramatic growth of nicotine pouches have therefore contributed to a positive price mix effect in the combined category.

Now turning to Slide 13 and to the left, we have presented total combined snus and nicotine pouch category, volume and retail value development on a trended basis for the Norwegian market according to Nielsen. The impact of border closures between Norway and Sweden is quite evident and dramatic in the quarter. Once the borders reopen, Norwegians are more freely able to travel to Sweden; we should expect the extreme level of in-country purchases to revert to more normal levels.

Even at Norway is an all premium market, the shift from Swedish border purchases to Norwegian domestic purchases provided Swedish Match with price mixed benefits during the quarter that more than compensated for the lost Swedish border trade volumes. Swedish Match has gained market share within the snus category, and although we have lost market share within the nicotine pouch category compared to the prior, our market share has remained relatively stable on a sequential basis.

On Slide 14, you can see that the nicotine pouch segment in Norway has grown dramatically over the past two years; and in the nicotine pouch segment, even with our own strong volume growth, our share progression remain a challenge.

On Slide 15, the chart illustrates the dramatic growth of ZYN nicotine pouches in the U.S. on a trailing 12 month basis. Please bear in mind that shipment volumes do not always fully align in timing or magnitudes with consumption volumes, particularly in periods of significant store distribution build due to inventory stocking or destocking effects at the wholesaler or retailers level. In our last interim report conference call, we noted that shipment volumes during the first quarter benefited from both pipeline and COVID-19 effect.

On Slide 16, we have summarized trended volume and market shares by brand within the nicotine pouch category in the U.S. based on distributor shipments to retail. ZYN is now available nationally in the U.S. and despite being in fewer stores and another nicotine pouch competitor, and expanding distribution and aggressive price promotion by other competitors, ZYN's market leading share has remained resilient.

As competition increases and the market expand, our ability to maintain market shares at these levels will become increasingly difficult, but the trend so far is very promising. And with a rapidly growing category, it is still possible to deliver continued volume growth despite market share losses. So I'd like to remind you, however, that until the next phase of capacity expansion is operational, continued volume growth could be limited by capacity constraints.

On Slide 17, you can see the size of our ZYN brand in the U.S. relative to a number of benchmarks in the established western region, as well as for all national launch markets on a trended basis based on distributor shipments to retail. The trend rate can experience fluctuations to distributor ordering patterns as well as promotional activities, but moist snuff -- backed by moist snuff and nicotine pouch competitors. While the growth trends for some of the benchmark has softened, we are encouraged that we continue to see growth in both the western region and regions outside the west despite aggressive promotional pricing and distribution efforts by nicotine pouch competitors in the second quarter.

Looking at U.S. moist stuff on Slide 18, we've summarized trended quarterly category and Swedish Match growth rates based on distributor shipments to retail. It is fairly evident that Q1 2020 growth rates have been favorably influenced by COVID-19 porting activities and an unwinding occurred during the second quarter. MSA data indicates that Swedish Match volumes continue to outpace the categories led by pouches in the second quarter. As noted earlier, we are seeing favorable trade and consumer response to our simplified price promotion strategy for Longhorn contributing to the year-on-year share gains for our moist snuff portfolio.

Looking at U.S. chewing tobacco on Slide 19, where we once again outperform the overall category in both the premium and value segments. Earlier in this presentation, we noted that shipments in the quarter for own brands were up versus the prior year. Over longer periods, there has generally been new single digit volume decline annually for both the market and for Swedish Match, with a shift from premium products more towards value price brands. Our year-to-date shipment volume growth of 1% is likely an anomaly of COVID-19 related distributor purchasing behavior, which could result in distributor destocking in future quarters.

On Slide 20, we've presented some of our recent new products and market activities for snus and nicotine pouches. In the U.S. through 2019, the three depicted U.S. ZYN varieties, which include the citrus flavored SKU, in addition to two unflavored varieties, had only been available in the western region. During this year and especially during Q2, we have expanded the availability of these products nationally. In May of this year, we re-launched our one range of products on the Swedish Match, which provides consumers with a powerful taste experience, featuring large well built pouches and center pouch paper for improved mouth-fill all packaged in a more contemporary design.

Early indications are that this overhaul and brand transition has been successful with one game share within the attractive Premium 2 segments in Sweden. In addition to the one range of products, we also expanded our assortment for ZYN in Sweden, and G4 nicotine pouches in both Sweden and Norway. Our activities and new markets for ZYN outside of Scandinavia and the U.S. have been limited recently due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we were successful in launching the ZYN into a number -- limited number of stores in both Bosnia and Poland since the first quarter.

Moving to Slide 21 in Cigars, Swedish Match cigar shipment volumes increased 2% compared to the prior year, as our shipments for HTL cigars more than offset declines for natural leaf varieties, which resulted from our inability to meet customer orders following the closure and subsequent phase reopening of the Dominican Republic manufacturing facility. The overall cigar category appears to be very strong right now possibly impacted by COVID-19 related changes and consumption patterns. Operating profits and operating margin were down due to both mixed shifts and higher manufacturing costs heavily influenced by COVID-19 related factors.

On Slide 22, we've presented a quarterly trend of Swedish Match cigar shipment volumes as well as our estimate of the U.S. match market cigar category and segment volume development based on distributor shipments to retail. Swedish Match utilizes the externally developed MSA dataset and revisions the historical reporting periods are common as retail stores and distributors are added to the dataset. Based on MSA measures of distributors shipments to retail, total cigar category volumes increased by more than 10% for the first six months of the year, compared to a category growth rate of slightly more than 2% for full year 2019.

Swedish Match's volume under this same measure increased by 15% in the first six months of 2020 with Swedish Match significantly outperforming the category and the HTL segments while growing at a slower rate than the category for natural leaf cigars influenced markedly by COVID-19 production constraints.

On Slide 23, you can see a split of cigar fault volumes for Swedish Match and the comparable market during the second quarter, and on the right side of the slide, you can see our shipping volume trend. The production constraints experienced by our Dominican Republic facility is evidenced by the sharp decline in trended natural leaf varieties as well as the composition of our portfolio in the quarter. Normally, close to two thirds of our portfolio is comprised of natural leaf cigars, if these cigars represented only 55% of our shipments during the quarter.

Moving on to Slide 24 in our Lights products segment, adjusted for currency translation effects, sales for the segment were up 14% and operating profit was also sharply higher. Match has benefited most notably from strong volumes, but also from improved product mix. In one of our larger markets, Brazil, it was the benefit of trade loading of matches in anticipation of an announced price increase.

We sold some land in Brazil this quarter for a gain of SEK6 million and last year's second quarter results included restructuring charges of approximately SEK12 million, both related to matches. Excluding these items, the operating profit for matches was also considerably higher year-on-year. For lighters, volumes were down, but with improved positive product mix, tight control, cost controls and reduced raw material pricing, most notably for nylon, operating profits also improved compared to the prior year.

On the regulatory front on Slide 25, you can see some of the more notable regulatory events, which have occurred during the second quarter. With regard to the FDA in cigars, we note that the filing deadline for FDA applications has been extended to September and we are well positioned to meet the filing deadline.

For chewing tobacco in Germany, the federal administrative court has decided not to grant leave to appeal a lower court decision on Thunder chew bag, so that decision is now final. This is a product specific ruling, but nonetheless, we anticipate that there may be a cessation of sale of most chew bags in their current form in Germany. Sales of chew bags on the German market during the six month period ended June 30, 2020, amounting to SEK46 million and are included within other markets in the Smokefree product segments specification.

On Slide 26, we summarized relevant metrics from our interim report relating to finance costs, our financial position and earnings per share. That finance costs during the quarter increased relative to levels that we've experienced in the past, principally due to higher debt levels as well as low returns on our surplus cash position. The weighted average interest rate of our loan portfolio at June 30th was 2.05% compared to 2.08% at the end of 2019.

Our net debt to EBITDA for the 12 months periods in the June 30th was 2.1. During the first six months, new bond loans of SEK3.175 billion were issued and repayments of bond loans amounted to SEK500 million. During the remainder of 2020, SEK800 million of this debt falls due for payment. As of June 30, 2020, Swedish Match had SEK1.500 billion in unutilized committed credit lines, and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK3.970 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to SEK2.370 billion at December 31, 2019.

The net debt as of June 30th amounted to SEK13.384 billion compared to SEK11.925 billion at December 31, 2019. The capital duration was 4.2 years with 98% of the portfolio is subject to fixed interest rates. The EPS bridge illustrates the components of our 28% year-to-date growth in EPS, and apart from the after tax effect of our increased operating profits, the reduced number of shares had a meaningfully positive impact.

During the first half of the year, we made share repurchases in the amounts of SEK1.435 billion buying 2.4 million shares at an average price of about SEK596 per share, and during the second quarter, an ordinary dividend of SEK2.20 billion for the 2019 financial years was paid out to shareholders.

Slide 27 simply restates our 2020 outlook from the interim report, which remains unchanged. Our CapEx plans remain on track to be considerably above the 2019 level, and we continue to foresee good market growth for Smokefree nicotine products. While we continue to expect the effective corporate tax rate for the full year to fall within the 22% to 23% range noted in the outlook, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar or more rapid growth of the U.S. businesses compared to where Scandinavian businesses could place added upward pressure on our consolidated group effective tax rates.

And finally, as always, fluctuations in currency rates will affect our future reported results and you may want to take note some of the more important average exchange rates versus the SEK. The average exchange rate in the third quarter of 2019 for the U.S. dollar was 9.6; the NOK, it was 1.08; and the Brazilian real, it was 2.42.

With that, operator, please open up the line for questions.

Emmett Harrison

We can open the line for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] So the first question is from Niklas Ekman from Carnegie. Mr. Niklas, please go ahead.

Niklas Ekman

A couple of questions. Firstly, question on ZYN, the current operating margin, counting backwards, it sounds like you are looking at an operating margin right now. That is kind of in the upper end of the 50% to 55% range. Can you confirm this? And can you also elaborate a bit on where you expect this could go, going forward? On the one hand, hampered by increased marketing and maybe price pressure; on the other hand, there is positive scale effects and fewer kickbacks to newly launched retailers, if you could just elaborate on that? That's my first question.

Tom Hayes

Okay. Niklas, I'd say your estimate is good and that the margin that we're experiencing for ZYN in the U.S. right now is heightened expected -- heightened relative to what our expectations were. I would point out that, the extent of marketing that we have been able to do whether it's due to COVID-19 effects or similarly due to the fact that, the general production constraints.

We've been less aggressive in looking to match some of our competitor activities on price promotion in market. So, I guess in some, yes, we do have an operating margin for ZYN the U.S. that is at -- within kind of at or above slightly the range that you specified. But we would expect that margin to moderate, as production quantities come online and as our marketing efforts that were curtailed in the second quarter are able to be put in place.

Niklas Ekman

Okay, thanks. And then sticking to ZYN, but looking at the European rollouts, obviously a difficult quarter in terms of rolling out the new markets, but can you still elaborate a little bit on what kind of volumes you are seeing in Europe? Are there any markets where you're seeing any similar performance per store as what you've seen in the U.S. rollout?

Lars Dahlgren

This is Lars. I mean, you look at very early in store velocity developments, we've seen some similarities. But then typically leveling off we do -- albeit future growth as indicating that it takes a longer time in European market to build the business.

Niklas Ekman

Okay. And can you also say something more about the regulatory environment? You've mentioned here the FDA regulation on flavors and you've mentioned the date the 9th of September. What do you think the likelihood is? Are you seeing any indication of a flavor ban actually coming in place by the 9th of September?

Lars Dahlgren

The 9th of September is the deadline as it stands right now for finding of FDA applications or PMTA applications for the newly deemed products. As you know, we've already filed our PMTA applications for ZYN, and we stand well equipped to file for our cigar assortment by this deadline.

FDA has indicated themselves that in terms of labor enforcement, they will avail of the SE process. Exactly what that means remains to be determined, whether they will -- it becomes a bit speculative at where they put higher thresholds so to say on what it's actually considered to be substantially equivalent product, if it a flavored products, compared to non-flavored products, that's remains to be seen.

But in terms of federal flavor regulation across all assortment there seems to be a delay, if you listen to what FDA communicates on in terms of prioritizing their agenda. So not too long ago, they talked about coming out with a proposed rule in March of this year, and based on recent communication, at the earliest I'd say towards the end of the year.

Niklas Ekman

And on the same topic, but for the European market. As I understand nicotine pouch is more or less entirely unregulated today, and then that might change with the new implementation report from May 2021. Are you seeing any indications there where the market is heading? And for specific countries like Sweden, Norway, Denmark, what are the moves in terms of regulation for nicotine pouches?

Lars Dahlgren

First of all, if you talk about the evaluation and subsequent revision of the tobacco directive, as you pointed out, that is a possibility that nicotine pouches would be folded in, in the tobacco directive. Similar to what e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes were in the last round, albeit that ZYN today is not a tobacco product, but we think that a common regulation within the tobacco directive could potentially to rather be good for the category as between one go, you would have an inconsistent approach on that regulator, the product.

Because as you point out right now, it's more country specific and there are various examples there. I mean, you take the Czech Republic, as we understand, if there is a proposal to regulate nicotine pouches in, what we've considered a reasonable and rational manner. If you take Sweden, the government has appointed an inquiry that will evaluate tobacco regulation including looking at nicotine pouches. But -- and the report there is not due until 2021, and then when you see what kind of proposals come after that. In Sweden, though, the product is taxed and so it's in that sense recognized by these regulators.

And similar in, in Denmark, there was a political compromise regarding tobacco products. I think it was at the end of last year or the very beginning of this year, where nicotine pouches were singled out, and at least for a two year period where they would -- where they would monitor the development in terms of consumption uptake and so forth. And the youth prevalence that planned flavor ban would not be included in such regulation for nicotine pouches while for example, our chewing tobacco products, as the proposal read would be included. However, we haven't seen and that could be COVID-related just on terms of political agenda. We haven't seen any sharp proposals yet. We had expected to see that by now, but just to understand it's pushed to at least over the summer.

So we have a next question from Mr. Adam Spielman from Citi. Please go ahead, Mr. Adam.

Adam Spielman

I have two questions. The first question refers to Slide 16 and 17 of the presentation. And in both those slides presented in different ways, but nonetheless is absolutely common in both, but the growth of nicotine pouches as a category and indeed yours, has slowed according to shipments in the MSA data. And I was wondering what you should read into that? Suddenly, you could make the argument that, actually, demand is slowing. Because if you were capacity constrained and everybody really wanted this product, I would expect Velo to at least remain stable as opposed to decline. Anyway, I'd just like to comment on the current slowdown with actual slowdown shown in on Slide 16 and 17. Thank you. That's my first question.

Lars Dahlgren

I mean, first of all, Adam, I would urge you to be a little bit careful with quarterly comparisons this year due to the kind of extraordinary circumstances in the marketplace caused by COVID-19. So, I mean, the number in terms of volumes in the MSA data, as Tom stated, has a sequential growth of 10% on shipments from distributors to the retail. And when you look at that more closely on a weekly data, you also see that similar to shipments that we reported that then go into distributors.

The MSA data indicates that there was COVID-related hoarding towards the end of the first quarter and unwinding of the, some of that hoarding in the in the second quarter. So, in that sense, you can say that the underlying MSA growth is actually stronger on a sequential basis. But again, you need to be careful and there are kind of seasonal factors in here, so, even some other categories, the second quarter normally is a little bit stronger.

So, I think, one has to see in these very special times, it's extra important to look a little bit more on the long-term. And what is clear to us is that the category has continued growing nicely and that it has continued to -- the growth has been at least in our case in driven by increased velocity rather than expanded distribution and the inspection or the availability, national availability of new SKUs including these unflavored products.

And on the next slide where you look at these benchmarks, I mean then you get into further details and you have kind of two categories to play with. So, here it becomes extra susceptible to quarterly fluctuations, and you need to bear in mind that we're only reporting here ZYN volumes relative moist snuff category. And if you take the regions outside, the west, there we have seen -- although, our overall market share, it's more or less stable between the first and the second quarter. Overall, market share in what we can call the expansion market has declined a bit. So, you need to add competitive volumes of sale to those benchmarks, if you want to evaluate the home category. And when you're into the west, you're into an even smaller data set and therefore, additionally vulnerable to kind of quarterly fluctuations in ordering patterns.

Long story short we feel very good about the continued growth. And even if there's a slowdown on a sequential basis, it's very strong and we have seen some of this very strange demand in other categories. So to the extent that some of this, for example, if you smoke more cigars, because you're not in a workspace right smoking band, while maybe when you get back to your workplace you go back to using your snus.

Adam Spielman

Can I turn to another question, which is clearly in small market in the United States, it is illegal for us to sell flavors. So let's say San Francisco City, Boston, I believe. And can you talk about how the growth of ZYN, where you're selling chill and smooth compares with equivalent cities let's say or equivalent geographies where you have a full range of flavors available to you?

Lars Dahlgren

Yes, I would say that what we're seeing, I mean, we have, obviously, pockets of localized flavor bans. We have more recent example of a statewide flavor ban in Massachusetts that only went in force 1st of June of this year. And in that market what we saw was once again based on distributor shipments to retail was in essence a replacement of the velocities of a broader assortment, including flavor SKUs of ZYN with our unflavored varieties. Now, I think it's probably still somewhat early to draw firm conclusions that it's a complete replacement of those SKUs, because some of that obviously is selling those unflavored SKUs into those points of retail.

And in California kind of more broadly it’s not one of our highest performing velocity states. And then if you look more specifically at counties or cities within California, it becomes that more challenging to capture a read on what you see, because it's not that difficult if you're talking about a county or local flavor ban measure for consumers to travel within the states beyond the bounds of that flavor ban to get their unflavored products. But I would say in those jurisdictions where we do have flavor bans, we see an nice attractive velocities and we're not seeing market declines in overall velocities affected by those regions.

Thank you. Let's move to the next question. The next question is from Mr. Fredrik Ivarsson from ABG. Mr. Ferdrik, please go ahead.

Fredrik Ivarsson

Thank you. A few questions for me as well. First one on product mix, maybe in Sweden in particular. Given the current macroeconomic uncertainties that we're currently seeing, I would assume that some consumers might trade down. But on the other hand, you might see some strong growth within nicotine pouches. So curious can you say anything about what you saw in terms of underlying product mix, particularly in Sweden and maybe what your expectations are going forward?

Lars Dahlgren

Yes, I mean we haven't seen any abnormal swings to the product mix in Sweden. Actually, I mean I would point you to the slide we had in our presentation where you can see the market shares measured by Nielsen. And overall, we consider Nielsen to be in terms of market shares and therefore also segment market shares, the trends they're relatively reliable and despite what's going on. And the reason for that is that also that Nielsen data capture the border trade that well. So, there really you see that the value segment has remained relatively stable. We think it's fairly accurate.

And when you look within premium segments, we have seen continued strong growth of the premium 2 segments and potentially a little bit steeper decline than normal in the premium 1 segment. But that is actually also a little bit influenced by lack of Norwegians coming over to Sweden and buying some of our products but also one of our competitors’, we see that on the shares within premium 1.

Fredrik Ivarsson

And second question, a little bit more short term I guess looking into Q3 and Q4. How should we think about marketing spend for ZYN in the U.S.? Should we just assume that part of the cancelled marketing spend won't come back, or should we think like it's more postponed into H2?

Lars Dahlgren

No, it's what I would view it is our second half plans are largely consistent with what we had planned for pre-COVID. So, the kind of the savings that we experienced in Q3 is more so a kind of loss spend.

Thank you. So the next question is from Mr. Gaurav Jain from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Gaurav Jain

So I have three questions, one is on ZYN shipments. So you have shipped 26 million. And in the comments, I think you mentioned that 1 million is a pantry unwind. So that means that 27 million is the sell through over which there will be little sequential growth in Q3 and Q4, because of the capacity constraints that you are highlighted. Is that the right way to think about ZYN volumes numbers?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I mean, we shipped 20 million and yes, we think that that one is a, we were not zero on inventory at the end of the quarter. So, in that sense without the reversal of the ordering, our estimate is that we would have sold about a million more. And then going forward as Tom highlighted, we are based on current trends, the capacity constraint for the remainder of the year and then we do everything we can to supply the market and we've been successful throughout the history and then driving efficiencies out to our factory and then we also support the U.S. market with a bit of production from Sweden. We can potentially do a little bit more of that in the second half compared to the first just based on some of the investments in Sweden coming onboard, but we’re talking small incrementals.

Gaurav Jain

My second question is on the flavor ban question that was asked previously, and specifically on California. So, there is a bill which has passed the California senate recently, SB793 and now it's in the house, which are looking to ban flavors, which will impact ZYN. And I think in the filing, you have also filed your comments. So, can you just help us in how big the impact can be? How big is California for them?

Tom Hayes

You're talking store accounts or?

Gaurav Jain

Just the overall volumes in California as a percentage of…

Tom Hayes

So, it's about 10% of our store base, albeit with velocities that are not near what they are for the balance of the states within the west, and even probably some of the states that we have right now within our national launch markets. What is encouraging with a flavor ban is that with what we've seen is this kind of transition to the non-flavor varieties and we are but for a handful of other competitors alone with having unflavored varieties at our disposal. So I think in that respect what we did see in Massachusetts, you basically went from a three or four player game to roughly a two player game at this point.

Gaurav Jain

And did you see a lot of e-cigarettes consumers on flavor switching to your unflavored ZYN varieties in Massachusetts?

Tom Hayes

I'm not sure, we're not tracking the consumer migration or transition at that granular level. So, I have to say it would be, I could speculate in that respect but I'd rather not do that.

Gaurav Jain

And then one last question on this. So we have spoken often MRTP on ZYN before, and I don't think you have filed any. But if you get an MRTP, do you think that will protect you from any of these flavor bans, which have been proposed in different parts of the U.S., and also maybe create a better tax architecture for you?

Tom Hayes

Yes, I think that I'm more positive in terms of states having a more favorable stance on tobacco taxes. I think, you seem to be fairly familiar with the California proposed bill and that one does not have a carve out for MRTP.

Lars Dahlgren

And I mean, the difference between a PMTA and an MRTP bodes down to what you're allowed to tell consumers from the manufacturing side. Also, the standard set in the PMTA process are fairly high in terms of the FDA concluding that it's appropriate for public health. So, if you look into for example when we first received our PMTA for general snus already then they were very explicit on the relative risk for general snus compared to cigarettes but you are not allowed to tell consumers. So in that sense I'd say the PMTA process is probably more important.

Let's move to the next question. So we have a question from Mr. Sanath Sudarsan from Morgan Stanley.

Sanath Sudarsan

It's Sanath here from Morgan Stanley. So couple of questions from my end. First, have you seen any difference in the consumer profile when you move from the western part of the U.S. to the rest of the U.S. in terms of maybe from where you’re sourcing consumers from, or maybe getting recruiting more female consumers, et cetera? Is there any kind of a mix shift you've seen? And secondly in terms of the environment right now with COVID, people probably traveling less to stores, et cetera. And you guys marketing less of course. How do you think, what's kind of stimulating the demand for nicotine pouches, or the consumer demand for nicotine pouches in these markets?

Lars Dahlgren

Well, I mean on the latter that question there, it's going to be established and made available nationally prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country. And so, many consumers have already tried it or they have friends and so forth to have a good experience with the product. And it's a good product and people don't stop consuming good products even in such very a bad time. So let’s say are kind of directly hit by restrictions and so forth. And in terms of the mix on the consumer profiles and so forth, that's kind of at the detail level that we don't go into at this call. But I mean we track our consumer base and so forth but it's data that we speak more generally about when we decide to do so.

Sanath Sudarsan

And if I may just ask just going back to your comment about limited distribution build and production limitations within the U.S. Could you just still again jog our memory on what amount of, or what's the level of distribution you expect in the U.S. even at current levels here at very close to your biggest distribution led competitor in nicotine pouches? And in terms of timing on capacity, when could we expect that to come on board in the U.S.?

Tom Hayes

So I'm going to start with the capacity question first. In that regard, what I would say is when you look at our Q2 shipments, it was, the vast majority of what we shipped in Q2 was produced at our Owensboro facility. So, the extent of supplemental volumes that we source from our Swedish manufacturing site was somewhat limited. And I think Lars had mentioned obviously, that there does present opportunity for incremental levels of support has market demand and our established distribution base in the U.S. expands over the course of 2020. And that will give you a pretty good sense of our current manufacturing capacity.

And the third phase of the broader ZYN capacity plan would have lines coming online towards the tail end of this year. One, it's kind of more of a phase basis for the multiple lines we're putting in place. So, we will have a line or two that is turned on that's not fully operational and producing products at the levels that we're experiencing right now for our previously implemented lines. But I would look at that as kind of that future installation in Owensboro to be more of a benefit for 2021. And that expansion is to essentially double what our current annualized capacity is in Owensboro.

Emmett Harrison

This is Emmett, just to add a little bit to that going into the production increase or toward the end of this year and really getting going in 2021. We will have some added costs going into that in terms of manning and preparation for that before actual production goes out. So one should bear that in mind a little bit as well.

Sanath Sudarsan

And anything on the stores, if you have any?

Tom Hayes

Yes. And I would look at, we talk about being in 85,000 stores currently. And as we expand capacity, so without capacity restriction, so let's now think about 2021 and beyond. The store set for tobacco in the U.S., the 85,000, 90,000 stores is about the number of stores that we have shipments to for our Longhorn moist snuff brand. If you look at brands kind of more the market leading brands within moist snuff you have, they may be shipping to 150,000 stores, but really it's more closer to 125,000 is a pretty good number to use in terms of the universe of convenience stores that could be potential market for convenience. And bear in mind, we talked about in Q1 that our 85,000 stores includes a large number of stores within the drug channel, which is kind of outside of that 125,000 stores I mentioned for the market leading moist snuff brands.

So the next question is from Mr. Patrick Folan from Redburn. Mr. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick Folan

Three questions from me, if I may. First, you mentioned in July you're beginning to see recovery in voyage trade and travel retail. How much of a recovery have you seen relative to pre-COVID levels in Scandinavia?

Lars Dahlgren

[Multiple Speakers] but what we are seeing is that the Finnish border, which is the smaller of the two borders, their trade has open up. And then travel out of Sweden and so forth and airports the traffic is starting to operate again but at reduced levels. And the ferries on the Baltic Sea while the overall capacity has been reduced, because of one of the operators running into financial difficulties as understanding those cruises are starting to run, which is kind of very positive from in terms of being able to supply to Finnish consumers.

But the big one here is the Norwegian one, if we talk volumes. And so far Norwegians that travel Sweden, to those parts of Sweden, they need to quarantine if they go back to Norway. So, I think we have to expect that the third quarter would definitely include a clear impact in terms of the shipment volumes as well and then nobody knows exactly how long this will go on.

Patrick Folan

And then on the U.S. in terms of customer acquisition for ZYN, it builds off another question. But have you seen a noticeable drop off in Q2? I'm assuming you have. Or has it remained relatively flat? Can you provide any color there? And then one more on the U.S., just on moist snuff and chewing tobacco. Your pricing was sound and there was a shift towards value price offerings and the year-to-date chewing tobacco clients in premium segment. So have you seen any elements of accelerated down trading during Q2 and the same you said about my moist snuff? Thanks.

Emmett Harrison

The one question you said in terms of customer acquisition, I presume you mean -- are you talking to store build there?

Patrick Folan

Yes.

Emmett Harrison

So, we finished Q1 at 83,000 stores and we finished Q2 at 85,000 stores, so there wasn't much in the way of incremental store build during the quarter nor is there expected to be much in the way of incremental store build as we look out over the second half of 2020. And from a down trading kind of our pricing, what I would say is I mean Longhorn is the lion share significant portion of our total moist snuff portfolio. So we have two other moist snuff brands in Timberwolf and Redman moist snuff, but those are not necessarily large contributors to our overall portfolio mix.

For chewing tobacco, the trend has been for a number of years moving from premium priced products to value priced products. And we have a very strong share in the premium segments and a very good and growing share within the value price segment. And that trend is a longer term trend and we would expect that to continue. I don't believe that there's any acceleration of that trend. But in the second quarter, it was bit of an odd quarter with quite strong shipments in it.

The EDLP program that we have for Longhorn, the new pricing promotion strategy we have for Longhorn is helping us quite a bit. If there were any affects of down trading from moist snuff that would benefit Swedish Match as our portfolio is more skewed for value priced products than our competitors’ portfolios.

Thank you. Let's move to the next question. The next question is from Mr. Karri Rinta, Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Karri Rinta

Two questions, firstly a follow-up on the potential flavor ban in California. You mentioned that California is roughly 10% of your store count, but it's also the largest state in the western region where you have been for quite some time. So, can you give us any more color on the, how much of your volumes, in volumes California is and maybe if it's more or less than 20%? And then secondly, if this ban were to be implemented, would online sales still be allowed into the State of California? That's my first question.

Tom Hayes

My understanding is that online sales would be allowed. The challenge there is to what extent would that then result in increased regulations around whether it's a disallowance and/or an age requirement restriction placed on online sales. And there has recently been a federal regulation that would expand the PACT Act to also cover e-cigarettes that has not to this point addressed nicotine pouches. And we don't provide specific volumes on a state-by-state basis, but I think that what I’d mentioned, you get a sense of the number of stores that we have. And roughly 10% of it is distribution base we have in California, a little less, arguably less than 10%.

Karri Rinta

And the ZYN capacity expansion in Sweden, I think it was, your earlier comment that that it would be operational sometime this summer. So, can you give us an update on whether it's up and running? And I think you have also mentioned that it would be a sort of on an annual basis, a net increase of $25 million cash. Is that correct?

Lars Dahlgren

And the machines have been installed and started to produce some outputs but at a very low initial levels, that will be a gradual ramp-up there in terms of getting the new equipment fully operational. And it's roughly max capacity of 18 million to 20 million cans, we talked about in the first round, but it’s also designed for products that don't go to the U.S. markets. So if it's the U.S. market. You’re thinking out it’s more for international expansion.

Thank you. So, the next question is from Mr. Adam Spielman from Citi. Please go ahead.

Adam Spielman

Just following up, at the time of the 1Q results, you gave a whole load of sort of comments about what you think would happen in 2Q bearing in mind the virus and the crisis. I think you said and so the question is. So is there anything specific we should be thinking about in terms of 3Q? You've already highlighted that the situation in Scandinavia is eased a bit but not that much. Norwegians will find it very hard to buy in Sweden across the border. Are there any other such things we should be thinking about around your business that maybe distorted in Q3 because of the virus?

Tom Hayes

So, I would look firstly to what we talked about as being those volumes that we did not see unwind in Q2, so that's within the chewing tobacco space, as well as those 1 million cans within ZYN that will likely come down in Q3.

Adam Spielman

And so did you say 1 million, because I thought it was 2 million sort of that was the build, I thought there was a 3 billion build in Q1 and 1 million unwind in Q2, which implies this was still 2 million to go, but maybe I misunderstood that.

Tom Hayes

Yes, and my math is more specifically around the Q1 hoarding and the reversal that we could as best determined from that hoarding in Q2. I mean we have pipe, the pipeline, whether it's stores receiving product for their first time, whether it stores receiving expanded varieties of product for their first time that's more challenging to understand the placement and reversal of that in market on a quarterly basis. So, I was talking more so specifically about the consumer level on hoarding.

Adam Spielman

So just to be absolutely crystal clear, I think you said and I'm trying to check that you expected consumer pantry loading, is that inventories in people's houses to full by maybe a million cans during Q3? I mean, none of us have a crystal ball. But that's I think what you said. Am I correct?

Tom Hayes

No, I think what I'm saying is that there, we at this point, still see levels of inventories and distributors that on a kind of a week's on hand basis is higher than pre-COVID levels. So, it's really the shipment of those levels out to points of trade for sale growth, and those spiked quite markedly in and around the end of Q1. So, portly the reversal of the hoarding consequences that have yet to unwind is one element.

We also talked about the challenges that we've had in our Dominican Republic facility on the, what was the closure and the phased reopening. We are not yet at kind of pre-COVID production levels. So, we will continue to see levels of increased costs and likely adverse elements of adverse mix shifts as we bring on kind of return to more normalized levels at our Dominican facility. And we expect to kind of get to pre-COVID levels by the end of Q3. Those are the two larger pieces.

We talked also about this relationship of shipment volumes in Norway in Q2 versus what underlying Nielsen may otherwise suggest, with a view that a portion of our shipments into Norway in Q2 help to replenish what were depleted levels at the end of Q1. So, there could be some level of unwinding of that effect in Q3. That's kind of a view of the larger pieces. There likely could also be some headwinds within lighters in international markets, as well as even our Swedish distribution business, but those are kind of on the margin.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. So for now, we have the next question. I think it's again from Mr. Fredrik Ivarsson from ABG.

Fredrik Ivarsson

A quick follow-up from me as well on the capacity first in the U.S. Just make sure you're talking about a doubling next year. But as you did also in the end of 2019 and that was on a run rate of 20 million, I think on a quarterly basis and now you say a doubling as well, but now you're on a run rate of 25. So are we looking for 160 or 200?

Tom Hayes

No, I will say that during Q2 and during the challenges that we were facing with COVID, we were particularly focused on ZYN and our ability to meet volume demands. So, you get to some level whether the 25-ish million of production in our Owensboro facility is sustainable for all repeatable quarters. So, there was, I think we've talked historically about installed capacity of roughly or above 80 million cans, and that would be then doubled to greater than 160 million cans once the phase three implementation build is fully up and operational. But there are opportunities to kind of flex. And we are continuing as we become more familiar with the equipment of increasing and improving manufacturing efficiencies with that equipment.

Thank you. So we have another question from Robbie Rampton from UBS.

Robbie Rampton

Just my first question is on capacity in Scandinavia for the U.S. variant of ZYN. I think previously, you've talked about 15 million annualized, it sounds like you're getting another 18 million to 20 million online imminently, any additional color there?

Lars Dahlgren

I'd say that's not entirely realistic going forward, mainly in the very initial ramp up phase of the U.S. market. The Swedish factory were under extraordinary circumstances to out supply the market and in a manner that isn't sustainable over the longer term. So, that equipment does not have kind of an ongoing capacity of 15 million. And the capacity that is being installed now in the new equipment that is being stored and this just started to become operational in Sweden.

That one is designed for producing the can for European markets, which defers from the U.S. market. It can of course with investments and so forth and the retooling of the equipment be altered and then serve as a back up or under extreme circumstances. But it's kind of more complicated than normal changeover. So one shouldn’t kind of think of that as additional U.S. upside.

Then I would say in that respect what Tom highlighted and that we've been very successful in our store in terms of utilizing the equipment that an operating efficiency level that exceeded a little bit our initial predictions based on this new technology, probably represent more of an potential upside opportunity than kind of any material support from Sweden.

Robbie Rampton

So my next question is on the -- previously you've given us an indication of shipment numbers to the core region, or at least giving us the tools to work it out. Can you give us that number?

Tom Hayes

Yes, we did have present that slide. I would say that you did see a continuation of store distribution in the west, as well as increased velocities in the west. And, when you look at the source of growth, be it store distribution or increased velocities, the increased velocities represented roughly two thirds of the growth.

Robbie Rampton

My next question is you commented that share was down outside the west. Can you tell us, can you give us some color around what your share is and how that changed? I appreciate that the overall category grew and so it's not affected your growth, so to speak.

Tom Hayes

Yes, I think that one should look at it given our first mover advantage in the western region, we provide kind of the total U.S. share numbers in the materials. Our market shares and you know broad numbers, but our market shares within the west specifically are mid-80s or so. And market shares for the balance of the U.S. are slightly less than 70%, and holding reasonably firm despite the aggressive promotional pricing activities that have been put in place by certain of our competitors.

Robbie Rampton

And another question for me, in terms of the velocity in some of your earlier installs, you've previously mentioned some of the 2016 and '17 ones were, the ones above the 60 to 70 mark were slowing. Is any update there, is that still the case?

Tom Hayes

No, I'd say if you look at the developments over Q2, if you go back to our 2016 install. So Q3 and Q4 of 2016, we're continuing to see kind of in as roughly 3,500 stores I believe that we installed on the back half of 2016. We're continuing to see increases in velocities from those stores. So, we have not kind of hit the peak or the plateau even for our earliest installs.

Robbie Rampton

And one final question for me. You've previously given the price mix in Scandinavia, you've not given this quarter. I assume it was high single digit, mid single digit, driven primarily by the shift to Norway or it’s…

Lars Dahlgren

I mean, you get a good indication by our new and we'd like to think improved interim report where we the sales for Scandinavia, and total Smokefree, of course, snus and nicotine pouches representing vast majority and where you also have the volume. But there is a strong price mix component as you point out and offset by the, or partially offset, I should say, by the weakened Norwegian kroner.

Okay. So, there's no any further questions at this time. So, please go ahead speaker.

Lars Dahlgren

Okay. Then we would like to thank everybody for listening today and asking good questions, and informing you that the release of our third quarter results will be on October 27th. Thank you.

