Cardboard is another material that's ubiquitous and everybody hates, yet when I made furniture with it everybody loved it. - Frank Gehry

In one of last month's editions of the Lead-Lag report, I had drawn attention to the somewhat high level of gunpowder that had been sitting idle amongst non-bank investors. If you're part of the timorous brigade who have not found the right opportunity to deploy your funds, you may consider looking at Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), a steady, reliant packaging and paper production business with superior return ratios, and a consistent capital distribution policy.

Here are some of the key themes that interest me:

Secular business with propitious end markets

PKG is the third-largest North American producer of containerboard, corrugated products, and uncoated freesheet paper (UFS). They have a huge customer base of over 17,000 customers in the corrugated & containerboard space, and over 100 customers in the paper segment. As you may have inferred from the customer numbers, the revenue mix is clearly oriented towards packaging products which account for more than 85% of group annual revenue.

Corrugated products such as those manufactured by PKG tend to have a sense of omnipresence across various industries, be it defensive or cyclical, and this makes this business relatively insulated from the vagaries of economic cycles. In fact, you'd be quite hard-pressed to come across an industry that does not use corrugated products in any shape or form.

Source: PKG Annual Report

That said, if you scrutinize this end-market mix even further, you get the sense that they are more akin to a consumer staples business, as about two-thirds of the revenue comes from consumer-oriented, steady-state industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, e-commerce, retail, and wholesale.

Not too long ago, using Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as a flag-bearer, I had highlighted how well the consumer staples segment had fared during the lockdown; no surprise this, given that many people were boxed in and there was a general panic surge to stock up on necessities. Relative easing of restrictions by May/June saw some sentiment shift towards more discretionary segments, but given that there doesn't seem to be any light at the end of this health pandemic tunnel (for now), could we see another widespread lockdown phase? Regardless, I think consumer staples businesses or those suitably exposed to consumer staples, or e-commerce activities, such as PKG will continue to witness steady business demand during times like this and it's always good to have a stock like this in your portfolio.

Improving debt & cash profile, industry-leading margins, and capital return ratios

Over the last few years, the liquidity and financial profile of PKG have changed for the better. The net debt which stood at $2,433m a couple of years back has fallen by almost 30% since and came in at $1,879m at the end of Q1-20. This has been possible due to an improved operating cash flow performance, and significant debt repayment.

In the recently concluded Q1, cash generated from operations came in at an all-time record of $237m with some encouraging things on the working capital front. Inventories more than halved YoY from $36m to $15.7m while they were able to stretch their payables from $13.2m to $28.5m.

Over the last three years, while they have issued debt to the tune of $1893m, they have paid back a larger sum of $2,087m. What I particularly like is that in 2019, they had refinanced about $900m of long-term debt which now puts them in a nice position of not having to deal with any debt maturities over the next three and a half years. Their liquidity position of more than $1.2b is a record high for the company, substantiated by a strong cash balance of $764m and $92.3m of marketable securities at the end of Q1-20. This gives them the capital firepower to deal with adverse circumstances that may crop up or if they want to pursue inorganic opportunities.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The other thing to like about PKG is that relative to its other peers in the packaging and paper segment, the bang for the buck here is a lot more evident, with margins and return ratios coming in at much superior levels. For a capex-heavy industry such as this, it is heartening to see PKG deliver ROA's twice that of its peers, whilst it is also the only company with double-digit ROEs. This is mainly a function of superior margins, which has been supported by generally astute sourcing of materials and management of costs. Just to provide some context, one way they minimize freight costs, is by setting up plants near their customers, not exceeding a radius of 150 miles. In addition to that, their sheet plants are located close to their larger corrugated plants which enables them to offer additional services and converting capabilities such as small volume and quick turnaround items. Then interestingly, c.72% of their fuel costs are basically recycled products such as black liquor and wood waste which are self-generated from their mills.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Consistent capital distribution and useful yield of 3%+

With PKG, you don't just get a steady business but you also get rewarded rather consistently via dividends. Dividends over the last 10 years have grown at 18% CAGR, whilst last year, they increased their payout by $31m. Over the last four years, the dividend yield has averaged close to 3% and at the current share price, you get a nice tidy yield of 3.2%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Good Q1 results driven by packaging segment volumes

The recently concluded Q1-20 was a relatively good quarter for PKG as it beat Street estimates; revenue came in at $1.71bn beating market analyst consensus by $41m while the reported EPS beat by $0.28, coming in at $1.5.

The beat was mainly driven by the packaging division which saw strong volume growth in Q1. Box shipments of corrugated products were up a record 5.6% YoY and 3.9% QoQ whilst containerboard outside shipments (both domestic and exports) grew by almost 13%. What was impressive about this volume performance was that it came about despite scheduled maintenance work at four of their mills. Such was the demand for their containerboard products that finished goods inventories reached their lowest levels in over 7 years. On the flip side, pricing pressure continued to be seen with domestic prices lower by 8% (this was, however, largely expected).

Paper business continues to be a laggard, heavy exposure to Office Depot

One segment of PKG that is not having its finest hour is the Paper business, which accounts for c.12-15% of group revenue. That said, this general weakness is not limited to PKG alone and continues to be an issue across the industry. In Q1, paper business sales were down by c.10% YoY and the EBITDA margin was down by almost 400 bps at 19%. Some of the weakness may also be attributed to maintenance outages at their Alabama mill. Notwithstanding the long-term crippling effects of increased digitization and data storage, this segment of the business has also been adversely impacted by the pandemic; end markets for paper such as schools, businesses, and offices all came to a standstill in March and are yet to meaningfully resume activities. Going forward, I don't expect a big turnaround from this division but it might get a small bump if Trump can force schools and colleges to open in the fall.

The other risk associated with this paper business is that it is heavily tied to the fortunes of Office Depot, which accounts for c.50% of their paper segment sales. At the moment, PKG has an agreement with Office Depot to supply office papers until Dec 31, 2022; it seems apparent that PKG has very little or no bargaining power in this and will likely not be able to exhibit any pricing power going forward as Office Depot is not subject to any minimum volume commitment from PKG, and they are also entitled to receive rebates from PKG for meeting certain volume thresholds.

Outlook

As highlighted previously, I expect the packaging division to continue to prosper in the coming quarters. Whilst the food, beverage, retail, and e-commerce end markets have been quite resilient, more discretionary end-markets such as restaurants, autos, etc. might take longer to show signs of stability. As mentioned earlier, PKG faced some maintenance issues in Q1 at some of their plants, this should not be a problem until September or so when they have another maintenance outage due at their Tomahawk mill.

On the costs front, I expect certain tailwinds to aid PKG. OCC or recycled fiber is an important cost component for packaging and paper companies. This had run up quite significantly over the last few months until May but has decreased significantly since. OCC prices which had increased from $73 per ton in April to $107.19 per ton in May (on account of supply-side restrictions) dropped by more than c.30% to c.$75 per ton over the last few weeks. Whilst this is good for PKG, it will probably benefit some of its peers more, as PKG only uses about c.17% of OCC in its cost base with the rest coming from virgin fiber pulp. Remember, I mentioned earlier in the article about PKG having favorable sourcing which enabled them to exhibit better margins than peers? Well, one contributing factor is that they have backward integration virgin fiber pulp supply from their woodyard project at Counce (3,000 acres of fiber farms) which makes them less reliant on external supply.

The other potential benefit could be natural gas prices. Natural gas accounts for c.91% of the fuel purchased from outside (the remaining 9% is made up of wood waste purchases). I have highlighted recently on the Lead-Lag report that this commodity has remained weak and is currently at its lowest level in 25 years. Worth noting that every $0.10 per million MMBTU decrease in natural gas prices results in a potential $3m benefit to PKG's cost base.

Technical analysis and recent hedge fund interest

Looking at the price action over the last few years, one can see that the stock is currently in the midst of forming a bullish bull flag that has been in existence since 2016. From 2018 to 2020, it has offered investors a good opportunity to continue building positions without witnessing crippling drawdowns. So far, the stock has recovered from two pullback legs within this broad bullish flag and what's rather evident is the strong buying at the $80-85 levels. Most recently in the wide market sell-off, the stock managed to take support at these crucial levels (which had also incidentally served as resistance in 2015) and is currently in a rather indecisive Doji phase where neither the bulls nor the bears have been able to exert a great deal of influence. This current accumulation phase is a good time to consider adding positions.

Source: Insider Monkey

The other factor that gives me some encouragement is that smart investors have been increasing their stake in this company over the last two months. Hedge funds positions in this stock increased by 28% in Q1 from the previous quarter.

Conclusion

Investors may consider an investment in PKG that is a steady, dependable business with industry-leading return ratios, and a consistent capital distribution policy. On the charts, the stock is in the midst of a long-term bullish flag and is currently indulging in some accumulation at around the $ 100 levels, after coming through two corrective legs.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.