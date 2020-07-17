Plug Power (PLUG) is a leading hydrogen fuel cell company in a rapidly growing alternative energy industry. The company is an innovator of hydrogen fuel cell engines and continues to push the boundaries of hydrogen technology. The global push for cleaner energy is adding a great deal of momentum to Plug Power.

Plug Power has experienced major upward movement in recent weeks as a result of positive industry news. The company is now valued at $2.8 billion and increasingly appears to be a long-term winner in the fuel cell industry. However, the rapid growth of batteries represents a real threat to Plug Power. Tesla's (TSLA) recent success should be particularly worrying for Plug Power investors given Tesla's heavy interest in lithium-ion batteries.

Plug Power's stock price has risen dramatically over the past month.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The Battle for the Clean Energy Market

Plug Power is betting that hydrogen fuel cells will start to replace batteries in electrical equipment and vehicles. Given the explosive growth of electric vehicles, the winning technology between fuel cells and batteries will have access to a huge market. Unfortunately for Plug Power, the momentum now appears to be solidly on the side of batteries.

While hydrogen fuel cells have many advantages, including faster fueling, higher energy density, and longer range, they are falling behind batteries in terms of cost-effectiveness. Batteries are far more efficient than hydrogen fuel cells in that a higher percentage of electricity generated is transferred into propulsion. Management consultancy company Horváth & Partners found that battery EVs have an efficiency of 70%-80% compared to the 25%-35% efficiency of fuel cell cars.

The growing success of lithium-ion batteries, in particular, is threatening the long-term legitimacy of hydrogen fuel cells. Given how promising the electric vehicle market is, the recent success of batteries is bad news for Plug Power. Plug Power is investing heavily across the hydrogen fuel cell supply chain, from hydrogen sourcing to fuel cell manufacturing. If hydrogen fuel cells continue to lose momentum to batteries, Plug Power will have little to fall back on.

The electric vehicle market is expected to continue growing rapidly for the foreseeable future, with BloombergNEF predicting a global EV fleet of 116 million by 2030. Electric vehicles are a large part of Plug Power's future plans, with the company aiming for $200 million in EV revenue by 2024. Plug Power's EV ambitions will likely not come to fruition if batteries continue to gain steam.

Despite the theoretical promise of hydrogen fuel cells, batteries are still proving to be more cost-effective in EVs.

Source: dubucmotors

Niche Markets

Plug Power currently has a strong foothold in smaller markets like materials handling. Markets such as forklifts, where consistent power and fast refueling are key, are perfect for Plug Power. Unfortunately for Plug Power, these markets are generally limited in potential compared to the broader EV market.

Plug Power estimates that the global TAM of material handling stands at ~$30 billion. With 6 million forklifts deployed, material handling is clearly still a very attractive market for plug power. However, this market is not growing nearly as fast as the broader EV market. In fact, the global forklift market is only expected to grow at a CAGR of ~2%.

Despite the promise of hydrogen fuel cells for material handling, lithium-ion batteries are also starting to gain traction in this market. With billions of dollars now being pumped into lithium-ion battery research, lithium-ion batteries will only become cheaper moving forward. In fact, many automakers are now following Tesla's lead in adopting lithium-ion battery technology. It is hard to imagine how Plug Power will be able to contend with giants like Tesla moving forward.

While material handling is a promising market for Plug Power, it does not hold the type of promise that the broader EV market holds.

Source: Plug Power

Financials

Plug Power has been operating on shaky financials for years. Despite experiencing rapid growth, Plug Power has lost a considerable amount of money fueling this growth. Plug Power recently reported an operating income of $(25.9)M in Q1, indicating that the company's financial troubles are still far from over. While Plug Power is confident that it can start to become consistently profitable moving forward, the company has many obstacles to overcome first.

The graph below shows Plug Power's net income (billions) over the past five years.

Source: macrotrends

The coronavirus is not making matters any easier for Plug Power. The company has experienced increased service costs and general disruptions in its operations as a result of the pandemic. Given the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, investors should be extra wary of Plug Power's financials over the next few quarters.

Conclusion

The battle for market share in alternative energy is heating up. Plug Power is betting that hydrogen fuel cells will play a large part in the long-term energy landscape. Unfortunately for Plug Power, batteries are starting to seriously overshadow fuel cells in the electric transportation market. Plug Power is facing a major uphill climb given the trend towards lithium-ion batteries.

Plug Power is currently valued at $2.8 billion after a month-long upswing. Investors should be wary of Plug Power at this valuation given the optimism surrounding lithium-ion batteries and the precarious financial situation of Plug Power. While hydrogen fuel cells may find long-term use in niche markets, the technology appears to be increasingly non-competitive.

