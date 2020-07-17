How To Retire: Quit Moping

Here at The REIT Forum, we would hate to see this renewed focus and enthusiasm defeated by retirement advice that clearly hasn’t gotten the job done.

The pandemic appears to have shaken investors, young and oldish, into taking retirement investing more seriously.

We have written several articles detailing the nation’s retirement crisis and considering ways to deal with it, including some radical approaches.

The retirement industry focuses almost solely on two things:

The dollar figure it thinks most Americans need to comfortably retire; and

the amount of money you’ll need to save each month to get to that number.

As we have illustrated in multiple How To Retire articles, we’re in the middle of a retirement crisis. It’s abundantly clear, yet the retirement planning industry continues to peddle the same bad advice:

Think about it - we’re asking 25-year-olds to save $500 a month, every month, for 40 years. A vast majority of people are not doing this, yet all we do is (a) write articles about how bad things are and (b) tell people to do the very thing they have proven they’re incapable of doing again and again.

In this article, we present a multi-faceted approach to retirement investing that’s far more realistic than the all-too-straightforward, $500-a-month-for-40-years dogma the retirement industry machine preaches.

Methodical, Creative Budgeting

If you’re the typical American, you must get a sinking feeling when you input numbers into an online calculator and get to that magic number you’ll need to save each month to comfortably retire by, say, age 65.

It’s probably off-putting for many individuals with their financial house in order. Imagine being a millennial or Generation Xer with very little, if anything, saved for retirement. The thought of saving hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, every month must make you feel like giving up before you even start.

Most people do.

That’s why we will not only argue, but take concrete steps to illustrate how to view and plan for retirement. Coming up with alternative and realistic approaches is more important than ever, as the pandemic appears to have motivated millennials, Gen Xers, and even baby boomers to better focus on retirement investing. Consider the following data from a recent TD Ameritrade survey:

Whether they’re just temporarily spooked or eternally serious, Americans in this situation need an investing plan they can stick to. It’s no different than a diet. If you go to the extreme, you’ll probably fail.

Taking manageable bites and building an overall strategy that can stand the test of time almost always works better.

This process must begin and end with budgeting. Realistic budgeting. And maybe not focusing so much on that magic number. Many retirement investors argue for treating investing like a monthly bill. Or automatically diverting a percentage of your income each month to your investments. In theory, these ideas sound great. But, again, they’re failing.

Source

So let’s consider working backwards with your budget.

It might be less daunting if we asked current or would-be retirement investors to write down two numbers. One, how much money they bring in each month. And, two, how much money they spend each month. Not too outlandish. But undertake this process without having a magic number in mind or stretching yourself.

Take that number that you can clearly spare each month and begin investing it. From there, review income vs. expenses each month, looking for one area where you can reduce expenses, funneling those savings into your retirement investments.

This should be an ongoing monthly process without the pressure of having to come up with enough to satisfy that magic number. Painless. Less pressure. Working backward. Maybe this might be an easier way to budget to that magic number without actually knowing what it is in the first place.

Identify Dividend-Growth Stocks

Once your average run-of-the-mill millennial, Gen Xer, or baby boomer knows what he or she can easily afford to invest, it’s time to commit to the tried and true method of retirement investing - buying and (mostly) holding dividend-paying stocks, such as stable companies with a history of maintaining and raising their payouts as well as REITs and preferred shares.

We could come up with any number of sample portfolios to use as a guide, but here’s just one example where an investor could simply start checking names off the list and dollar-cost-averaging into them:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield (ESS) Essex Property Trust 3.73% (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust 5.34% (MO) Altria Group 8.05% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 6.20% (AMT) American Tower Corp 1.69% (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. 2.67% (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc 6.12% (KO) Coca-Cola Company 3.51% (AVB) Avalonbay Communities 4.15% (PLD) Prologis Inc 2.44% (HD) Home Depot 2.31% (O) Realty Income Corp 4.76% (NNN) National Retail Properties 5.82% (T) AT&T Inc 6.86% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 4.35% (AAPL) Apple 0.85% (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust 3.11% (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share 7.66% (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc 8.35% (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd 8.07%

We ended the list with a few preferred shares, which drives total yield higher with far less risk than common shares carrying a similar dividend yield. We could've created a much higher average dividend yield by including weaker stocks, but that would defeat the goal of focusing on quality.

This just a quick list of potential options for investors who want to build a dividend portfolio.

Some investors won't care about dividends. That's fine. There are really three main traits you need to succeed:

Pick an investing style you're excited about so you're happy to put money in. Don't pick penny stocks. Most investors lose there. If you pick mortgage REITs, don't trade against me. It's a fun sector, but some people refuse to learn.

If you want to focus on ETFs, that's OK. You can use the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). For diversification, you could use the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

If you're interested in tech stocks, you may prefer Facebook (FB) or you could be one of the many excited by Tesla (TSLA). If you're going with individual companies, make sure you maintain diversification. So long as you're diversified, the main goal is simply to keep money going into the account.

The Best Workout

Do you know the secret to getting in better shape? It isn't trying to copy an Olympic athlete. The best workout is the one you will do. An incredible workout that you're not doing isn't going to help.

The same theory works for investing. The best strategy is the one you will follow. For many investors, simply enjoying the process of investing is a critical step.

We're going to highlight dividend-growth stocks because it works for many investors and it leads into an alternative way of measuring progress.

Collect And Accumulate Dividend-Growth Stocks

Older folks might recall collecting baseball cards. Younger generations collect plants. Succulents are big these days. Platforms such as Robinhood have effectively gamified investing. So we probably need to do our best to gamify investing in a more low-key, responsible way. We don’t know exactly how that might look. And it probably shouldn’t be as sexy as the Robinhood model because, let’s be honest, that’s potentially dangerous and really flies in the face of what’s at the heart of dividend growth and income investing - serious, no-frills discipline.

That said, investing needs to include some level of fun to attract many Americans, particularly younger ones. For many of us in the Seeking Alpha community, it’s an inherently good time to look at sectors we’re interested in or excited by and to start collecting stocks from those sectors. Is this sexy and exciting enough for a majority of Americans? Maybe not. But, again, as with the approach to retirement investing as a whole, we need to brainstorm ways to get people involved, hooked, and committed.

If it was only as easy as placing your first share of stock between your bicycle spokes so it produces that clicking sound as you cruise through your neighborhood.

Set Income Goals

This is the number retirement investors should focus on from the get-go right through retirement. We’ll call it your income generation number. And that’s going to be the amount of income you think you’re going to need your investments to generate each month or quarter in retirement.

You’re going to start with an embarrassingly tiny number after you purchase your first shares of stock. In fact, you might only be producing a few dollars of income when you begin your investing journey. However, the most seasoned investors among us look back on those early days with fondness and a feeling of achievement.

One of My First Investments

I got lucky on one of my very first investments. I followed a great process for any new investor:

Read some bad analysis. Believe it is good analysis. Invest and lose a material chunk of money.

Why is that lucky? Nothing wrecks an investor like winning their first several trades and getting confident. The best thing for any investor is to get a harsh education right off the bat. That experience taught me a few things:

There are plenty of bad analysts for me to beat. I need to be capable of doing my own research. I need to be very risk averse. If you can avoid striking out, the gains will accrue.

That experience helped shape my career. Years later I would transition into a full-time career in finance. Those principals guided our investing at The REIT Forum:

Hard work and deep research paid off year after year. We still got hit in March 2020, but we recovered quickly because we were confident enough to continue repositioning to take advantage of good shares at great prices.

Someone is surely asking why we didn't put the S&P 500 on that chart. We focus on investing in REITs and preferred shares. We picked a major mortgage REIT, major preferred share ETF, and a major equity REIT ETF. The final stock on there is the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY). It focuses on equity REITs with high dividend yields. Most of these REITs won't be able to grow their dividends or may even need to cut them. It should be no surprise that over the last several years it dramatically underperformed VNQ.

Investors focusing on yield and ignoring growth end up picking the wrong shares. For most of those investors, KBWY is a better comparison. They think looking at dividend yields is the right way to pick REITs. Some readers tell us they will simply outperform us by buying higher-yielding REITs. Think they succeeded? The biggest decliners on that chart were the ETFs holding shares with the highest dividend yields.

Start With What Works

Call them lazy or weak or give them the benefit of the doubt, many Americans simply can’t live up to the task of saving $XXX a month to fund a healthy retirement. So maybe we ought to stop asking them to do something they’ve proven incapable of doing. Instead, let’s structure retirement investing in such a way that people can look at how they can grow their income nest egg, or their income generation number.

Just don't get there by stretching for yield.

Don't go looking for someone to confirm your decision. Most bad investments are disguised as things like "deep value." Don't fall for it. Do you want to learn how to build a better portfolio? You can start by following us. We mix solid dividend-growth investments and steady preferred shares with a few trading opportunities.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AGNCM, AGNCO, AVB, CONE, DLR, ESS, NLY.PF, NLY.PI, NLY.PG, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.