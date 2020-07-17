An algo is a tool, like a calculator. If you don’t know how to build a house, a nail gun won’t help. If you don’t know how to build a car, a hundred highly-sophisticated robots won’t help. If you do however know how to build a car, robots can dramatically reduce your cost and improve the quality of the final product. Why? It doesn't go to work hungover, after an argument with its wife, preoccupied by the loss sustained by the local team in the weekend football game. It makes precision routine rather than random.

Financial Statement Trend Analysis

The software we created and use has two components. The first utilizes longstanding credit analysis techniques first developed by E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company a hundred or more years ago and still used today by the rating agencies (Standard & Poors, Moody’s). The techniques are, at their core, detailed analysis of the components that affect return on assets. Alfred Sloan, in his classic memoir, My Years At General Motors, describes employing the duPont model at General Motors in the early 1900s. The du Pont company and family were the largest investors in GM at the time.

Rate of return, of course, is affected by all the factors in the business; hence if one can see how these factors individually bear upon a rate of return, one has a penetrating look into the business. To obtain this insight, Mr. Brown defined return on investment as a function of the profit margin and the rate of turnover of invested capital. (Multiplying one by the other equals the per cent of return on investment.) If this seems obscure, pass over it and note only that you can get an increase in return on investment by increasing the rate of turnover of capital in relation to sales as well as by increasing profit margins. Each of these two elements-profit margin and rate of turnover of capital. Mr. Brown broke into its detailed components, a case, you might say, of aggregating and de-aggregating figures to bring about a recognition of the structure of profit and loss in operations. Essentially it was a matter of making things visible. The unique thing was that it made possible the creation, based on experience, of detailed standards or yardsticks for working-capital and fixed-capital requirements and for the various elements of costs. To get standards for commercial expense and manufacturing expense, Mr. Brown used past performance modified by plans for the future. The yardsticks thus established were compared with actual performance. The heart of the financial-control principle lies in such comparisons. Mr. Brown was able to set up tables showing, for example, how the sizes of the inventory and working capital were affecting the turnover of capital in the different divisions, or to what extent selling expenses were a drag on profits. To make this concept work, each division manager was required to submit monthly reports of his total operating results. The data from these reports were put on standard forms by the central financial office in such a way as to provide the standard basis for measuring divisional performance in terms of return on investment. Each division manager received this form, which spelled out the facts for his division. For a number of years this gave each division its rank in the corporation on a rate-of-return scale. . . . When, as chief operating officer, I visited the divisions, I carried a little black book in which was typed in a systematic way both historical and forecast information about each division of the corporation, including, for the car divisions, their competitive position. The figures did not give automatic answers to problems. They simply exposed the facts with which to judge whether the divisions were operating in line with expectations as reflected in prior performance or in their budgets.

We’ve taken these financial statement analysis techniques and coded them into software so that every quarter we can comb the financial statements of the roughly 3500 non-utility companies with market caps of over $5 million and identify both persistent and emerging trends.

After completion of the financial statement trend analysis, our software analyzes prices and assesses probabilities based on volatility over the last nine and a half months. It measures simple moving averages and deviations from those averages.

In this article, Adobe (ADBE) is used for illustration purposes only because it happens to be the first stock alphabetically in our list of Quality Compounders. The Quality Compounders are the top one to two percent of US public companies in terms of profitability, growth and financial strength. Our software sorts companies as follows:

Return on assets by operating free cash flow (EBIT plus depreciation minus recurring capital expenditures).

Four quarter change in return on assets by operating free cash flow vs. four quarters ended three months, six months, nine months, twelve months earlier and so on for five and thirteen years.

Growth in revenues, gross profit, operating free cash flow, pre-tax free cash flow and earnings per share over the last two years.

No debt or very low debt. Only the highest quality companies can grow without adding debt.

Using this methodology, we identify the one hundred highest and one hundred lowest quality US companies. We go over each carefully, and whittle the lists down where appropriate. It's ok, for instance, for a Quality Compounder to have an average return on assets, say of 12%, if it has high growth, for instance over 15% annually. Low-quality companies, which we call Dirty Dogs, can cover interest payments as long as they can’t cover dividends with free cash flow and debt is consistently increasing. With the market’s current focus on dividend yield, and the disregard by many investors (retirees) of free cash flow coverage, any company with declining margins, increasing debt and a high yield qualifies as a Dirty Dog.

Three numbers reflect the quality of Adobe as a business:

Three-year average return on assets: 17.6%.

Latest four quarter return on assets: 19.7%

Improvement over the last four quarters: up 23.2%

We present the crucial trends in graph form because their significance can be picked up at a glance. To see any graph or table in this article enlarged, double click on it. The first set (below) show three important trends: free cash flow, financial strength and growth in intrinsic value:

The lighter blue line in the top graph is return on assets. Strong free cash flow growth and neutral return on assets are common. As companies grow their base, maintaining returns on incremental capital gets more and more difficult.

The middle graph (above) indicates improving financial strength. The notes in the left column indicate exceptional financial strength. The bottom graph indicates steadily rising intrinsic value, but not as fast as stock price. These trends suggest that going forward, the annual returns generated by an investment in ADBE may be modest, perhaps in the area of five percent. This mediocre return in an exceptional quality company is due to a stock price that has risen much faster than estimated intrinsic value. This won’t, however, discourage us from taking short-term long positions in the stock based on signals generated by the Algo as described below. For our approach to work, all we need is a reliable financial statement trend and a stock with volatility that exceeds that trend.

The following series of graphs show Adobe’s gradually improving margins and asset turnover, the two components that make up return on assets.

Profitability graphs:

Source of the three graphs above: Risk Research Inc.

Each week we prepare eleven-page reports (of which the three above are examples) on each Quality Compounder and Dirty Dog.

Probabilities Analysis

The second component of our software capitalizes on excess volatility through probability analysis. Trading with the use of probabilities software is completely different than trading based on charts or earnings or fundamentals or any other approach relying largely on judgment, or the weighing of a variety of conflicting facts. The software often suggests we do things as investors or traders that are completely contrary to our intuition. That’s where its usefulness lies. It's based on facts not conjecture, on established trends not predictions of the market, economy or interest rates, all of which are, in our opinion, unpredictable. It disregards bias.

The strategy incorporates both trend-following and mean reversion. The trend following aspect is based on the observation that, over time, stock prices tend to follow the two-or-three-quarter free cash flow trend of companies. There are exceptions of course – companies that have never generated any free cash flow at all, and yet have stocks that have done quite well. Wayfair (NYSE:W), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) come immediately to mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if that is also the case with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) although I haven’t run the numbers recently. But in general, on average, over time, stock prices track free cash flow.

In the short term however – say one week to one month - stock prices are much more volatile than underlying financial performance. In that volatility lies opportunity. If you take a ruler and draw it through the middle of hourly stock prices over the last three months, and then measure the median and average deviation from that line, you have the essence of our Algo. It measures the deviation, calculates probabilities based on volatility and distance, and weighs the possibility that a better price will be achieved by waiting against the return likely to be achieved at the current price using the last nine and a half months as a guide.

The software is designed to capture swings of approximately 10 percent, average holding period is about one week, ranging from 24 hours to 1.5 months.

Here’s the Adobe long term (logarithmic) chart as an example.

Source: TD Ameritrade, Thinkorswim

If a long-term investor were to use our approach to take five- to 10-year positions, he or she would calculate the maximum distances above and below that line each year. The distances that recurred three or more times – the recurring extremes so to speak – would indicate the buy and sell levels in relation to the line now. We’re shorter term investors and so instead of using this daily chart over the last eight years, we use hourly numbers over the last nine and a half months, as does the ADBE chart below.

Source: TD Ameritrade, Thinkorswim

These charts are meant to illustrate principles only. In practice we use numbers not charts, and the numbers are very precise – small fractions of a percent – much more accurate than moving average lines on a chart. Here's a screenshot of part of the computer printout that we use to make actual position changes.

Source: Risk Research Inc.

We run the program all day, every day. As the moving average changes, and volatility increases or decreases, the indicated buy sell levels change. The software reviews all recent runs, and selects the levels with the best returns.

It's crucial, following this approach, to find stocks with established and reliable financial statement trends. Since we maintain a diversified long/short portfolio, we look for both highly-profitable companies, and companies with established records of deteriorating financial strength and profitability.

In the case of Quality Compounder Adobe Systems, over the nine months the spread between highs and lows in any three-day period averaged about 6%. The maximum spread was 26%, which occurred in the three days ended March 20. During those three days, not coincidentally, the recent low for the stock was achieved. The median spread between the highs and lows was 14%, which also happened to be the average.

The Algo, weighing all these factors, determined that the maximum profit could be achieved by settling for a 8.5% spread, which occurred four times in the eight months, all but one of those occurred in the month ended March 27. The average holding time was three days. The annualized return translates into 1020%. The current sell at level is $468.90. The Algo has determined that price is likely to be hit within the next 1.5 months, and very possibly within the next week. The buy sell levels fluctuate constantly, and the buy at level now indicated is $412.88. This is undoubtedly due to increased volatility, which causes the Algo to wait for a better price and thus capture a greater profit potential.

The following two graphs show the results of following the Algo in Adobe over the last nine months.

Source, TD Ameritrade Thinkorswim.

Below, a close-up of the period in March that accounted for most of the trades.

Source, TD Ameritrade Thinkorswim.

Cash Management

This approach is all about probabilities, not certainties. In that respect it's no different from all investing, no matter what analysts and others might say about sure returns or retiring rich. Cash management and position sizing are absolutely crucial. Risk management dictates a minimum cash position of twenty percent and that’s after allowing for a 100% coverage of the sale price on shorts (no margin). The reason: The guiding principle of the Algo is that history repeats. To the extent history doesn’t repeat, the Algo gives premature or even inaccurate signals. The precipitous decline early in March had us closing out our shorts at a profit and the Algo was then telling us to go 100% long. Had a major bear market gained momentum rather than reversed, and continued for months or years, our portfolio would have suffered grievous losses. As things turned out, we did very well.

The solution to unpredictability – the survival solution – is to maintain a substantial cash position, and be willing to hold losing positions for extended periods in extreme scenarios. A week ago, many of my positions, only days old, were losing. I was able to get out of those at a profit earlier this week. That is common.

This is a screen shot of our current exposure:

An investor has to be prepared for any market eventuality. The indicated cash position can be substantially greater if the portfolio is unbalanced either long or short on the principle that cash is a hedge. As we currently follow 72 highly profitable, well-positioned companies, opportunities constantly present themselves and it's generally possible to be at least 50 percent invested, although we are currently 60% in cash. That includes our short portfolio. We build positions with a portfolio size of 2% per transaction and a maximum of 6% invested in any one company, long or short.

Conclusion

The bias by most retail investors against the use of computer software as an aid in making investment decisions is unwarranted. Computer software can weigh thousands of facts and make recommendations in fractions of a second. It can weigh probabilities, upon which all sound investment decisions are made.

Bias, human emotion, a belief in one’s intellect and superior investment skills, are major obstacles to investment performance. In fact, in the short term, most market moves are irrational and reversed within a month. This is for a variety of reasons, including the fact that price movements on any particular moment or day are determined by a tiny fraction of investors that are ill-informed and/or emotion driven. Whatever news is driving the market today will likely be forgotten in a week or two.

Computer software can protect us from our own worse self-defeating tendencies.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Risk Research Inc. is constantly in and out of the stocks discussed in our articles. Our positions change daily based on the computer program discussed. We offer this research as insight into what we do in our own portfolio rather than as a recommendation or offer to buy or sell securities. We manage a highly-diversified, long/short portfolio. Surviving risk -- the hundred year flood or pandemic -- is top of mind. A cash position, generally substantial except in major, major market declines, is an important part of our investment strategy. If your portfolio is concentrated, this research should not be your sole source of information. It is based on probabilities, not certainties. In the markets, you meet the enemy and he is you. By that I mean biases, the difference between what we would like to be true and what is true, between what we know and what we think we know. It is easy to lose money. Be careful.