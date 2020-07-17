Tech Stocks Sell Off, Banks Kick Off Earnings Season: What Moved Markets This Week

The roundtable of Seeking Alpha editors provide their takes on these issues and discuss favorite articles and news coverage from the week.

Netflix was one of the big losers after earnings missed expectations. Amazon shares dropped in four straight trading sessions.

A stock market rally early in the week faded, with technology stocks selling off. Banks kicked off earnings season with largely positive reports.

Big Picture

The "risk on" appetite from Monday faded even as many banks beat estimates with their second quarter earnings. Shares of large-cap technology companies fell, with the NASDAQ (QQQ) underperforming other indexes for the first time in months. The catalyst appears to have been an announcement by California on Tuesday to rollback reopenings due to a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Winners and Losers

High-multiple tech names led the selloff. Salesforce.com (CRM) was a big loser, along with Paycom (PAYC), Fortinet (FTNT), Adobe (ADBE), and Paypal (PYPL). Smallcaps gained, with the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) outpacing the S&P 500 by 2:1.

Financials performed well on the back of bank earnings, with the SPDR S&P Bank Index ETF (KBE) adding 9%. Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) rallied after positive earnings reports. Morgan Stanley moved into positive territory for the year off of the rally.

But not all banks did well. Wells Fargo (WFC) announced it would cut its dividend by 80% and build up loss reserves. But WFC shares were still up 5% this week after an upgrade from Evercore ISI.

Some of Our Favorite Coverage This Week

Last Word

Is the market being unrealistically optimistic about a vaccine for COVID-19?

