Reviewing My Second Quarter Options Trades

Introduction

As I do in my option articles, a reminder that options trading is not for every investor. There are many styles of options trading, from conservative to very risky and combinations where you can limit the risk by giving up some ROI. I have written about some of those and will include links at the end of this article.

Data by YCharts

These are major inputs into the Black-Scholes option pricing model. This means when everything else is held constant, option writers earned less than what a similar option would have yielded back in March. This can be seen in the ROIs I report for each trade.

Options Trades

All ROIs are annualized.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): I sold two APR $50 Puts at the end of January. I now own those 200 shares. Timing is everything, as at the time I open these contracts, the only US restriction was no flights to China. This trade also points out the danger of not recognizing your original assumptions have changed and its time to reverse the trade. Even by the start of March, DAL was still over $40. This is a good example of what another SA contributor pointed out would have been a good Spread Put trade where I would have simultaneously bought two APR $45 Puts to protect against a large price drop. After taking ownership, I sold two JUN $30 calls which expired OTM after being ITM by $6 the week before. ROI on that trade was 17.89%.

National Health Investors (NHI): I sold two $75 Puts at the end of February after the stock dropped from $90 to $82, but, unfortunately, before the nursing home deaths spiked. It dropped as low as $31, a price last seen in 2011. Even though I believe NHI is a good long-term hold, fear kept me from buying more or writing another set of options at the low point. These shares were also Put to me and NHI has recovered to near $60 now.

Those two paper losses will probably erase all the profit from my successful options trades for the year. While the high volatility generated great ROIs on the other April options, I am still learning how to use spreads to protect against the big losses.

I sold 1 Apr $90 call against my original position as NHI hit an all-time high. My ROI on this trade was 8.49%.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN): After the stock plunged from $14 to $8, I sold 5 Apr $7 Puts. The recent low was $6.90 and my existing HBAN holdings were only worth $4,000. Close to expiration, the price approached the strike but bounced up the last day resulting in an 80% ROI for the one-month trade.

T Rowe Price (TROW): I sold 1 Apr $75 Put when TROW was at $90, down from near $140. I figured TROW's income would be down due to the drastic drop in AUM but a price of $75, if Put, was a bargain. TROW was just over $100 at expiration, netting me a 60.7% ROI.

Allergan: Taking advantage of the market drop and the fact Allergan was selling for $10 below the merger value from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), I wrote 1 Apr $160 Put when AGN was at $171. Since $120 of the merger value was in cash, the downside risk was reduced. This trade earned a ROI of 35.3%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): After a small rally, I covered 200 of the 300 shares Put to me in February with a $52.50 Call. Timing was perfect as it dropped afterward, closing at $44 on the expiration day. For this trade, I left 100 shares uncovered just in case the rally continued. ROI was 46.2%.

In short, the profitable April trades covered about 10% of the paper losses of the bad trades. With the market rally, those paper losses are much smaller.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: I again covered 200 shares with a May $47.50 just before the stock had another down-leg. The ROI of 14.6% reflects the volatility premium reduction since writing the April Calls. I also wrote 2 $40 May Puts which were then Put to me at a small loss, all of which was made up on the following Monday when the Market popped after Fed Chairman Powell's Sixty Minutes interview. I covered those shares with JUN $44 calls, which were not assigned despite closing above the strike price. My broker informed me they do not automatically exercise call options that are short and no one that was long requested assignment. On the expiration day, WBA was below the strike price until the very last few minutes, so that probably explains why I was not called. I also wrote 2 Jun $37.50 Puts, figuring that way I would make extra money if called at $44 and WBA had held above $37.50 on prior drops. The ROI on that trade was 22.07%.

Wesco (WCC): To earn some income on the shares Put to me last quarter, I covered 200 of the 300 shares with May $30 calls. ROI on this trade was 18.16%. Wesco dropped 75% from its March high before rallying 100% off its low. This company is very dependent on its customers being able to restart its production. I wrote two more calls, JUN $35 which resulted in those shares being called. The options returned 15.87% when WCC closed at $37.63, about $2 more than if I had not covered.

Schlumberger (SLB): For the first time, I wrote some ITM Puts when SLB slumped to $13. I sold 4 May $15 Puts in March while premiums were still extreme. SLB closed at $16 on expiration day, earning me an astonishing 198% ROI.

Allergan: I wrote two sets of AGN Puts as the stock continued to sell below the merger value. The one May $175, written with a 15% downside window, earned 21.7%. I later wrote two Jun $175 that also expired OTM, netting a 12.63% ROI. The lower ROI again shows the effect of volatility leaving the merger trade, as this one was done with only a 5% downside protection. The merger finally closed in May.

My net income from options for May was $1,471.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): BDCs were hit hard during the crash, with MAIN dropping from $43 to $14. At the end of March, with MAIN at $22, I wrote 4 JUN $15 contracts, a very conservative play but when pundits were expecting the second down-leg. MAIN rallied to over $32 at expiration and the ROI on this trade was 47.27%. The exceptional return was due to selling near the height of the panic.

Morgan Stanley (MS): One other industry investors were dumping were the large banks, especially those who had income based on their AUM, like MS. With a panic low of $27 and having rallied back to $38, I wrote 2 JUN $30 options. After some weakness, MS climbed to $46 at expiration, resulting in a 54.5% ROI.

My net income from options for June was $2,092.

The following options were open at the end of the quarter and will appear in the third quarter report. Many are related to COVID-19 affected stocks as the risk/reward was compelling and many were written before the rally.

Fitbit (FIT): 10 AUG $7 calls. This is a bet on their merger closing at $7.35.

Iron Mountain (IRM): 4 JUL $20 Puts.

Procter & Gamble (PG): 3 JUL $95 Puts.

Frontier Markets ETF (FM): 3 JUL $22 Puts.

Delta Air Lines: 2 JUL $36 Calls.

Walgreens Boots: 2 JUL $46 Calls.

Vanguard Total Value ETF (VTV): 2 AUG $80 Puts.

Walgreens Boots: 2 AUG $47.50 Calls.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA): 4 AUG $15 Puts.

Schlumberger: 6 AUG $15 Puts.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 5 AUG $13 Puts.

Southwest Air (LUV): 4 AUG $25 Puts.

Marriott (MAR): 3 AUG $65 Puts.

Walgreens Boots: 2 AUG $35 Puts.

I went out further than normal to capture the high volatility premiums for a longer time:

Delta Air Lines: 5 SEP $10 Puts.

Main Street: 6 SEP $25 Puts.

Portfolio Summary/Conclusion

I will start by reminding everyone of the #1 Rule of option writing: Only write options against stocks/ETFs you are willing to own at the strike price written.

I use a very conservative approach to my Put writing by using strike prices from 10-20% below where the stock is selling for when the contracts are written. I have chosen to accept a lower ROI in exchange for a lower probability of taking ownership of the security, though I am happy if that happens in addition. Writing near ATM would greatly increase the ROI along with the chance of being Put to. That combination is a decision each option writer makes based on their own goals.

In a prior article, I mentioned we re-balanced the account that Morgan Stanley manages for us. This resulted in taking $14,000 in LT losses. The good thing about that, if there is one, is premiums earned writing options are considered as ST/LT trades thus most of my options income for this year will be offset by those losses. This gives me greater freedom to pick what account I want to trade in.

Volatility was perking up some at the end of the quarter and that helped the open options ROI I listed above but I will not be generating 30+% ROI on any of them, as this is sometime I calculate before initiating a trade.

My goal at the start of 2020 was to generate $6,000 in options income for the year. I believe that will be achievable as all the stocks Put to me have rallied since that occurred and most have since generated covered-call income, plus dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FM, DAL, PBA, WCC, VTV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have open options positions as noted in the article