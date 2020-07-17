There are a few sides to this story and we go over each one.

Wells Fargo cut its dividend and is now hovering at some of its lowest valuations.

Wells Fargo (WFC) cut its dividend with little fanfare. The chop was an excruciating 80% and went a bit higher than most had visualized. Stocks often bottom on bad news and WFC's reaction and downtrend would certainly make the dividend cut a ripe point for a potential bottom.

So are we there yet? We give you three sides to the story and perhaps you can decide.

Q2-2020

WFC had a loss of 66 cents driven by an extraordinary provision of over $9.5 billion.

Interest income shrank in the quarter as loans outstanding fell, more loans went into default and most importantly, net interest margin reduced substantially. WFC highlighted its strong CET1 Ratio despite the provisions.

While that may have seemed incompatible with the notion of a large dividend cut, it actually fits with it perfectly. That 41 cent reduction in dividends allows WFC to retain about $1.5 billion extra this quarter and that creates the buffer that WFC is highlighting. The results were overall weaker than expected but the provision is essentially the equivalent of asking "how many angels can fit on the head of pin?" It is esoteric and requires a vivid imagination. Beyond that, no two CEOs will likely agree on the exact methodology to derive the provisions. With the results covered, we present you with three possible paths going forward for the stock.

The Bull Case

WFC is now cheap. Price to tangible book has gotten to a low point and this makes it the cheapest it has ever been.

At this point you don't even have to believe that the 2.0X plus book value can come back. You don't even have to assign value to the franchise. You don't even have to take into account that Warren Buffett sold the airlines but held on to WFC. You just have to believe that the losses should be buffeted (pun intended) by core earnings and the bank can bounce back in 12-18 months returning 30-40% from here.

The other part of the bull case is that WFC has historically generated 12% plus return on equity and that in this case should translate into $3.00 plus of earnings in the next cycle.

Surely, an 8-9X multiple is not too outlandish in the time of zero percent interest rates across the spectrum.

The Bear Case

The bear case similarly hinges on two legs. While bears acknowledge the past Return on Equity they disregard it for two reasons. The first is that we are not even close to being done. In 2008-2009 the official recession started in Q1-2008 and most loan and credit card delinquencies went under the Q1-2008 run-rate in Q4-2011.

12 quarters passed with the pain of an oversized kidney stone before that rate bottomed. Now there are some differences here, most notably the fiscal response which has been brilliant (we can see the Gold bugs rolling their eyes at this) in 2020. But the contraction also exceeded the worst quarter of the global financial crisis by a factor of at least 6. Bears contend that there is a story of defaults developing here and it is still in the pipeline. So when all is said and done, the bear argument is that WFC will have a much smaller equity base and the discount to tangible book is illusory.

The second part here is that the Fed countermeasures are actually making it harder for WFC to generate earnings to offset its losses. 10-2 yield spread is down in the dumps and WFC will continue to have compression on its margins.

Net interest margin reached 2.25%.

One key thing that WFC lacks here is the massive yield spread it got in 2008-2009. Long term rates did fall as the Fed cut interest rates but the net interest margins were double that of today.

All those extra interest dollars helped WFC bounce back and those are MIA today. That is the bear case in a nutshell.

The Ultra Bull Case

We are not kidding you over here. There is actually an ultra bull case here and while we don't give this a high probability it is definitely in the realm of possibilities. It stems from this chart.

The chart shows how blended money supply growth has held a strong correlation to Nominal GDP. The current blended money supply growth is so strong that it dwarfs almost all previous changes. Now picture a situation where real GDP contracts but nominal GDP matches that impulse. Since inflation rate equals Nominal GDP change /Real GDP, it would mean that inflation is about to go vertical. In that scenario, US bonds yields would break higher in a hurry. The Federal Reserve will remain accommodative at the short end but the yield curve should become very conducive for WFC. We would add that the devaluation that comes here would be a big support factor for commercial loans and WFC's losses should be contained.

We see this outcome as a low probability, but if it does happen, WFC could have its loss provisions stop within 1-2 quarters and ultimately generate a very high return on its equity, possibly upwards of 20%. While we are not seeing inflationary pressures yet, we are seeing 5 year inflation breakevens break out.

The market is now expecting much stronger inflation that it was just 3 months back. Lumber is another leading indicator that suggests that we might be seeing nascent signs of inflation filter through.

This does not mean the case is a slam dunk, but it bears watching, especially by the WFC bears.

Conclusion

We did pick one bank to ride the rebound from the March bottom. It was not WFC. The key reason we avoided this one was that it just did not have the investment banking credentials to make money in today's market. But there are possibly reasons today to get a little less bearish. Please tell us in your comments which outlook you think is most likely today.

