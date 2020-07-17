Management guided to a "slightly" better third quarter, but investors are pricing the shares as if a sharp V-shaped recovery is certain.

The Compressor business has held up very well, but orders fell 13%, and there could be more prolonged weakness in process industries like LNG.

Atlas posted better than expected results in the second quarter, with an impressive 17% EBIT beat despite an 8% decline in revenue.

It's probably true that we've passed through the worst of the pandemic-driven economic downturn, but seeing Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) near an all-time high still strikes me as overly optimistic. Don't get me wrong - I think Atlas is one of the best industrials I know, but I struggle to see how any company could live up to the expectations being built into this "safe haven" industrial. With that, I just can't see buying here unless you're the sort of investor who can successively trade momentum stories.

An Excellent Set Of Results … Relatively Speaking

Atlas Copco definitely felt some pain in the second quarter, but relative to what analysts and investors expected, it was a much better than expected quarter. Moreover, management seemed to confirm that the worst has passed, with the third quarter slated to be at least a little bit better than the second quarter.

Revenue fell 8% in organic terms, beating expectations by about 10%. The beat was driven in large part by the Compressor Technique business, where 4% organic contraction was good for a 16% beat. While this should be positive for Ingersoll Rand (IR), I don't expect a similar level of outperformance. Vacuum Technique also helped, with 7% organic revenue growth and a total figure 7% better than expected on improving demand in the semiconductor and flat panel markets.

Industrial Technique saw revenue decline 29%, missing by 2%, as demand in key end markets like autos has fallen dramatically. Whereas management said auto industry demand declined "significantly", demand in general industrial markets also declined "considerably". Power Technique revenue declined 17%, coming in 7% better than expected, with notably weaker demand from rental businesses.

Gross margin erosion was more serious this time around, dropping four points, and operating income declined 20% (operating margin down 340bp), but that was still 17% better than the sell-side expected. Compressor Technique did see segment margin decline 180bp, but it's still above 21%, while Vacuum Technique margin declined 70bp despite the improved revenue number.

More Pain Is On The Way

Although management did reiterate an outlook for sequential improvement, the company is not out of the woods yet. Orders declined 17% on an organic basis this quarter, matching sell-side expectations. Compressor orders declined 13%, with more pronounced declines in small/mid-sized and gas compressors. As a reminder, gas and process compressors (used by customers in end markets like LNG, petrochemicals, and chemicals) have been a significant driver in recent years, and the outlook for process markets (particularly on the petrochem side) has not been looking particularly good.

Vacuum orders were down 2%, with management indicating that semiconductor-related orders were flat from last year and down slightly on a sequential basis. Industrial and scientific orders were weaker still, but management didn't elaborate further. I find this result interesting in the context of ASML's (ASML) soft second quarter order figure, but I don't believe there is anything fundamentally wrong with the chip recovery/capex investment cycle story at this point.

Orders in the Industrial and Power businesses basically collapsed, falling 35% and 30%, respectively.

I would also note that orders from North America were particularly weak. While European orders declined more or less in line with the company average (down 18%) and Asia showed a recovery (up 1%), orders from North America were down 27% and both Atlas and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) seemed relatively more cautious on the pace of any industrial recovery in North America at this point.

The Outlook

At this point, it would seem that the worst-case scenarios for the global economy are off the table, and there have been some signs that the U.S. manufacturing sector hasn't been hit quite as hard as previously feared (looking at the results from Fastenal (FAST) among others). That said, I think it may be premature to sound the "all clear". There has been a lot of stimulus propping up the U.S. economy, and several bank CEOs have made pretty cautious statements about their outlook for the U.S. economy over the next year or so. Likewise, the recovery in China has more than a few "soft spots" so far, and the demand recovery in Europe is by no means solidly in place despite stimulus efforts there as well.

Longer term, that's mostly just noise for Atlas Copco; I have absolutely no long-term qualms about the business. Still, the sharp upturn in the share price on what I assume is an early move to "buy the winners" in an industrial recovery has me concerned about near-term expectations, and if the recoveries in the U.S. and Europe aren't sharp, V-shaped recoveries, there could be a second wave of disappointment in store. Likewise, if process industries like LNG see weaker capex for a protracted period of time, Atlas's compressor business could be more vulnerable than the valuation would suggest.

I'm expecting Atlas to generate long-term revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digits, with FCF margins improvements into the high teens driving high single-digit FCF growth. That's one of the strongest outlooks among the large industrials that I follow, and I believe it fairly reflects the strength of the company's major business lines.

Still, that's not enough to drive an attractive fair value in my discounted cash flow model unless you're willing to use a discount rate in the mid-single digits - far too low, in my opinion. Likewise, the company's exceptional margins and ROIC/ROA are already amply reflected in the forward EV/EBITDA multiple.

The Bottom Line

Atlas isn't the only industrial that has enjoyed a strong recent run, but I think expectations for that short cycle recovery are now running hot, and I think the risk/reward balance tips much more toward "risk" now, as there are still meaningful issues and challenges in many major global economies (not to mention the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.). Maybe nimbler trading-oriented readers can still do something here, but Atlas is well out of my zone for a buy-and-hold position.

