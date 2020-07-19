Useless REITs

Some REITs are cheap for a reason. Buying those REITs is not building a portfolio to outperform. It's telling yourself an expensive lie.

We can demonstrate that by using the returns on KBWY. You don't have to believe us though. You're free to ignore all the facts.

Picking equity REITs based on the highest dividend yield, lowest FFO multiple, and largest discount to NAV is a losing strategy. Over many years it simply underperforms.

Here we have two small REITs where significant recurring expenses drain most of revenue. Bearish outlooks on JCAP and RPT.

A useless REIT is one that has a fairly small portion of revenue left to reward common shareholders.

We find great opportunities for investors. However, we also put a significant amount of work into identifying bad opportunities. Most investors want to have a broad universe for investing. Beyond finding good opportunities that we intend to cover we also can help investors avoid getting clobbered by weaker investments. Let's go through a few.

Dead Dividend

We'll start with one that had to suspend their common dividend. The preferred dividend isn't covered well either.

RPT Realty (RPT) is joining the list of high-risk REITs we don’t cover. It may seem silly to have an article stating that we don’t cover the REIT, but we’ve found it is important to protect subscribers from high-risk opportunities. For RPT, the risk level is exceptionally high.

RPT also has a preferred share, RPT-D (RPT.PD). We consider the preferred share too risky as well.

Estimating Cash Flows

We have a couple of points to make from the start:

Using FFO per share does not reflect recurring cash flows for maintenance capital expenditures (things like replacing roofs or repaving parking lots). Amortization is a substantial expense and it's real. While FFO filters out amortization, we don’t actually want to exclude it from our evaluation process.

To give investors a rough idea of the cash flows available to RPT on a periodic basis, we reorganized their Q1 2020 income statement. This is our version (all numbers in thousands):

Source: The REIT Forum

We’ve made a few adjustments. We changed the order a few times and we inserted some estimates. While Depreciation and Amortization ran $20,848, the accumulated depreciation and amortization (which we expect to be mostly depreciation) only increased by $8,214. Consequently, we are assigning the other $12,634 to amortization. We do not believe it's possible to nail down the exact value given only the details provided in the financial statements.

We consider this estimate to be good enough.

The next change that we’ve included is that we are assigning 15% of EBITDA to maintenance capex. We consider a 15% allocation to be relatively small for a strip center REIT during the pandemic. It would be within our reasonable range for a “non-pandemic” scenario.

These two categories, our estimates for amortization and maintenance capex, combine to a little over $17 million for the first quarter.

Amortization

Imagine you borrow $100 from the bank for one year. However, instead of lending you $100, they only lend you $98. They charge you interest of $3 on the loan. What are your expenses?

You have a $3 interest expense and a $2 charge for amortization. After the loan is over, you have $5 less than you would’ve had if you didn’t need the loan. So what's the real expense? $5. Often this amortization charge is spread out over several years, we simply used one year to simplify the example.

There are other expenses that can be amortized as well. We find the majority of them to also be recurring expenses.

If We Are Right

If we are in the correct general ballpark for those figures, then the company would’ve had around $3,500 to split between common and preferred shareholders. The preferred shareholder would be getting nearly half of that value. To put it simply, the coverage for preferred shareholders is dreadful. I wouldn’t consider it unreasonable for RPT to suspend their preferred dividend for the time being. If we were managing a REIT in this position, we would be suspending the preferred dividend promptly so we could reduce debt.

RPT used to have a substantial common dividend, before slashing it to zero.

Let’s put those factors together:

We believe RPT only had a small cash surplus after accounting for all the costs we consider to be real recurring cash flows. Yes, this includes amortization. Amortization is a “non-cash” expense in the period it occurs but it represents a real cash expense which we expect to recur over time. RPT was sending out a substantial amount in common dividends.

Given those factors, we should expect that metrics like FFO per share should have struggled over time. Let’s grab a quick glance at those metrics:

Source: Seeking Alpha

You’ll notice on the left-hand side that the numbers for FFO per share appear to be trending lower toward the top (most recent quarters are at the top). The last five figures (top five figures on the image) were all under $.30. That supports our idea that the company’s cash outflows were too large. They would need to take on additional debt, issue additional shares, or sell properties to handle the shortfall.

Therefore, the negative trend in FFO per share supports our quick math.

Why Don’t They Have More Cash Flow?

A couple of things stand out.

Their EBITDA margin appears to be around 56% to 57%. That’s not good. The weighted average rate on debt appears to be around 3.5%. That isn’t terrible, though some larger REITs will have lower rates. However, there's a bit more debt than we would like to see even if preferred equity wasn’t present.

Interest expense ate up about 17.78% of revenue for the quarter and preferred dividends took another 3.17%.

Therefore, out of the total revenue, 64% to 65% used up before amortization or maintenance capex. That means 35% to 36% left for those expenses and common shareholders.

For comparison, Federal Realty Trust (FRT) had EBITDA margins around 63.88% and about 12.28% of their total revenue going to interest expense for Q1 2020. The preferred dividends only claimed about 0.86% for FRT.

That means FRT would still have over 49% of its revenue remaining for covering amortization, maintenance capex, and common dividends.

Conclusion for RPT

There doesn’t appear to be much cash flow left for common shareholders. The gradual drain on cash flow through excessive dividends appears to have driven the company into decisions that significantly reduced FFO per share and reduced the remaining cash flow for shareholders. Those metrics are usually highly correlated.

Investors who attempt to evaluate RPT by simply using NOI (net operating income) or FFO per share will be missing major parts of the total equation.

As a reminder, the impacts of COVID-19 on the underlying real estate assets were more severe in Q2 2020 than in Q1 2020. We don’t believe that using Q1 2020 results is “unfair.”

Since the common dividend is unlikely to be returned anywhere close to the prior level in the foreseeable future, a risk rating less than 4 wouldn't make sense. Since REIT is internally managed and is not "past the point of no return," it doesn't look like a good fit for a 6 either. Consequently, we're assigning a risk rating of 5.0.

Bearish rating for RPT.

Another Over-Hyped Stock

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is another small REIT with nothing but bullish reviews. It’s also junk that doesn’t belong in your portfolio. The long-term expected returns (based on our analysis) are dreadful. This article will be brief because we simply need to highlight the red flags we found.

Not Storage

JCAP isn’t really a storage REIT (not yet). Most of their revenue comes from interest income, not rental income. They may very well be a storage REIT in the future, but we need to highlight some major issues in the way.

Internalization

We added the red text:

Source: JCAP Internalization Presentation

There’s a performance earn-out possible as well, which would bring the total higher:

Source: JCAP

The deal saves money on management fees, more management fees, and incentive fees. With all that savings, they can increase G&A modestly:

Source: JCAP

Management indicates that expenses are expected to be better than average for the storage sector:

Source: JCAP

As we said before, JCAP isn’t a storage REIT yet. Physical real estate is less than half of the assets on their balance sheet and contributed far less than half of their revenue.

However, the company did figure out a way to have more cash flow available for investing:

Source: JCAP

Chop the dividend! Brilliant! The new dividend might be covered in a few years (doubtful) using a metric which has been named, but which hasn’t been explicitly calculated.

Numbers

Let’s dive into the numbers.

The expense for the buyout so far devours more than three times the quarterly revenue:

Source: JCAP 2020 Q1 10-Q

We will just go ahead and ignore the internalization expense, the fees to the manager during Q1, and the Goodwill impairment. We will base our analysis on the rest of the numbers. It helps to put the relevant categories together, so we reorganized the income statement and made sure the preferred dividends were visible:

Note: We pulled our figure for the preferred share dividends from page 8 of the 2020 Q1 10-Q, which is the statement of cash flows.

It would appear that the quarterly amount of cash flow, assuming $0 in capital expenditures, would run around $.02 per diluted common share. That's, unfortunately, far less than the $.23 quarterly dividend. While capital expenditures tend to be low for storage REITs, we don’t think $0 is a good estimate.

The numbers for 2019 weren’t as bad (if we keep G&A flat and pretend none of the management fees happened). That sums it up for JCAP.

Their net interest income margins are terrible, perhaps because some of the interest expense is financing the equity side. However, their property NOI margin at 47.22% is terrible. Wonder what margins look like for a storage REIT that delivered better returns to shareholders?

Source: CUBE June 2020 Presentation

The difference between 70.6% and 47.22% is massive.

Net interest income and property NOI would total $6,377 under our calculation methods for Q1. G&A devoured a huge chunk, so only 56% of that value was left for shareholders.

Preferred shareholders get paid ahead of common.

The $3,070 for preferred shares devoured nearly 85% of the meager amount that had been left for shareholders. The remaining normalized value of $543 we calculated represents about 4.66% of total revenue for the quarter.

The NOI margins may improve. You want to bet your wealth on the idea that they improve enough to create a satisfactory return?

Conclusion for JCAP

Coverage from authors has been overwhelmingly positive. I don't know why analysts are so eager to pump this company. They should treat their reader’s capital with more respect. Leading them to buy shares in a dreadful REIT with this “dividend coverage” is simply disrespectful. Maybe they just didn't know how to use the financial statements. Is that more excusable, or less?

Bearish rating for JCAP.

The Failure of Buying-and-Holding Poor Quality

I tire of investors believing that they are going to earn superior returns simply by buying a higher dividend yield, a lower FFO multiple, or a larger discount to NAV. This message has to be pounded into investors' heads. Getting superior returns isn't that simple.

If that worked, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) would be rocking other investments. Did it rock? No. Consider the following chart which compares it with our returns at The REIT Forum along with:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

The chart tells the story:

Investors who bought and held mortgage REITs for the high yield got slaughtered in March 2020. After four years of great performance, investors lost more in one month than they had generated in four years. Yet that poor performance for MORT only dragged it down to roughly match KBWY's returns since the start of 2016.

What's happening with KBWY? It focuses on equity REITs with the highest dividend yields. The resulting batch of equity REITs overlaps very well with the equity REITs trading at the lowest multiples of FFO and largest discounts to NAV.

How can that be? Investors aren't thinking past the first level. Many of these stocks are "cheap" for a reason. If you're trying to build your portfolio to have

The lowest FFO multiple The highest dividend yield The largest discount to NAV

What you're actually doing is:

Building a portfolio of the weakest stocks in the sector Lying to yourself about the quality Fooling yourself about the future return outlook

You can see it in the chart! KBWY did exactly what it was designed to do. It selected equity REITs with high dividend yields. It showed investors precisely what that strategy gets them. Yet many of you are going to shove your heads back in the sand because the idea of admitting the flaws in your portfolio is too painful. Go quickly! Find someone to reassure you that these are actually great picks for buy-and-hold investors. You wouldn't want to experience temporary mental pain to protect your portfolio for the decades to come.

