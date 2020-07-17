The Market Rally Is Broadening - A Case For Small-Cap Indices

Messaging from Federal Reserve officials extends easy monetary policy. Markets should look forward to the upcoming election and supportive global policy backdrop, and what it means for further market gains.

There has been much discussion over the extended rally of the stock markets and the "buy everything" rally. Against this broad brush backdrop, it is important to consider strategies which differentiate between market segment within the equities asset class. Furthermore, this has become more important as naysayers doubt the rising valuations in stock markets. This article considers the prospect of value opportunities in the context of small cap stocks relative to large cap stocks. There is a case why small cap stocks should be given greater attention following the major rallies see in many large cap index component stocks, particularly in the large cap tech sector which has massively outperformed.

Supportive technicals in the small cap space

The Russell 2000 index and its associated iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) crossed its 200 day moving average (200-DMA) and key resistance level, an important technical indicator which needs to be held if the rally is to continue. Other indicators as shown in the chart below, such as the RSI (purple line at the bottom) and the Bollinger Bands (orange shaded area) indicate that the Russell 2000 index has yet to arrive at overbought territory. Apart from these relative price indicators, chart patterns show that the Russell 2000 is making higher highs and higher lows, depicted in the chart below.

After crossing the 200-DMA, the Russell 2000 index appears poised to continue its trend of higher highs and higher lows

Source: Yahoo Finance; selection of technical indicators and pattern drawings by author

Room to catch up as the market rally broadens: underperformance of Russell 2000 versus the S&P 500 could narrow

Over a one year term, the Russell 2000 has lagged the rally in the S&P 500 significantly. The chart below depicts the S&P 500's rise of 7% - associated with iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - as compared to the Russell 2000's drop of 5%. The majority of the stock market rally has mainly accrued to large cap names.

Bullish case investors may then wish to pay greater attention to the small cap space as there is much room for catch up. This is reinforced by the fact that prior to the stock market trough in March 2020, the S&P 500 tended to co-trend more closely with the Russell 2000, meaning that the performance divergence was previously much narrower. As such, the present relative undervaluation of the Russell 2000 versus the S&P 500 presents a buy opportunity. Given the excess liquidity in the market owing to easy global monetary policy and stimulus handouts, it would make sense for investors to shift portfolio allocations from the large cap space (including large cap tech which has posted massive gains) in favor of small caps, for the potential of greater returns.

The S&P 500 (blue line) has gained 7% in 12 months, outperforming the Russell 2000 (orange line) which is down 5%; of note, the S&P 500's outperformance was narrower prior to the March 2020 market trough

Source: Yahoo Finance

Small caps have greater ability to capture market upswings

The ongoing rise in stock market valuations then leads one to consider the possibilities of alternative market segments within equities which can capture a greater share of the market rise. Small cap companies have better long term performance than large cap stocks and a greater potential to outperform during upswings in the market. As the chart below shows, one would prefer to hold small cap stocks during market upswings and large cap stocks during market downswings. Of course, one could argue that this is counterintuitive given that large cap stocks had already outperformed over the last few months. However, the case being made here is for the upswing through multi-month and multi-year time horizons, as shown by the chart below. This lends comfort to one's investing strategy, because where market timing is difficult (particularly in today's highly uncertain markets), an investor needs to look past and beyond the next couple of weeks to stay the course.

Usually, the stock market rally progresses through phases, where investors initially target large cap stocks, followed by stocks of smaller companies, akin to "going down the credit curve" in bond market jargon, as the credit cycle moves past an inflection point. Some continue to debate if second quarter earnings will further deteriorate, but a general consensus appears to be building that the worst may soon be over, if it has not already happened. While this debate is ongoing, the sharp improvement in the global purchasing managers' index (PMI) as shown in the following chart speaks a thousand words, reaffirming the ongoing economic recovery as the effects of COVID-19 taper off. Recent comments by policymakers also remain supportive, and the Presidential election upcoming in November will provide an added boost.

Small caps tend to outperform large caps during market upswings

Source: AXA Investment Managers

Global PMI swings up sharply, suggesting that the worst may be over

Source: IHS Markit

Growing retail investor base supports small cap stocks

The case for small cap stocks is further made as the market rally broadens not just from large cap stocks to small caps, but as Millennial and Robinhood investors become increasingly ubiquitous in the markets. The fact that the "Robinhood investor" term has become popularized serves to highlight the increasing numbers of Millennial retail investors who have gained both interest and access to stocks since the development of the Robinhood app, a commission-free trading platform.

Two important points ought to be highlighted here: (1) millennial investors have a long term investment horizon, which connects well with the long term outperformance of small cap stocks; and (2) a broadening retail investor base diverts money into small cap stocks which offer greater upside and better alpha generation, since small cap stocks are relatively better accessed by retail investors than institutional investors.

Conclusion

Present market technicals indicate that the crossing of the 200 day moving average and a key resistance level of the Russell 2000 index suggests an important inflection point for the small cap space. While it remains to be seen if this will be held, some indicators appear positive on this front. Observing the chart patterns, higher highs and higher lows are being made. In addition, the recent sharp improvement in PMI, positive progress on COVID-19 vaccines, approaching US Presidential election and still supportive policymakers globally will provide a fundamentally supportive backdrop for the stock market.

Over the longer term, as valuations on the large cap segment surge and the small cap space lags, there is much room for the Russell 2000 to play catch up with the S&P 500. There has also been increasing participation by Millennial investors and the so-called Robinhood investors, who have long term time horizons given their age group, have a preference for stocks with high potential returns, are more willing to accept risk, and have better flexibility of access to the small cap segment as compared to institutional investors.

In view of the market technicals, ongoing market upturn, economic recovery, supportive policy environment, changing investor composition and alpha seekers, it would be worthwhile strategically rotating towards a relative overweight on the Russell 2000 (IWM) or similar small cap markets versus the S&P 500 or large cap segment (IVV, SPY, VOO). Apart from the small cap over large cap relative positioning, further gains are expected in the overall stock market as policymakers remain accommodative and further stimulus spending is expected surrounding the US presidential elections in November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.