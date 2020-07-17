We think the fund is a good option for investors to gain tactical exposure to momentum names which can complement a diversified portfolio.

The fund has been a big winner in 2020 with the underlying holdings generally resilient to the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) invests in companies involved in the broadly defined internet and e-commerce sector. This market segment has been among the best-performing in recent years supported by strong growth and fundamental tailwinds. This year's coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the underlying strength of internet stocks that have emerged resilient amid global economic disruptions. Indeed, OGIG is up 49% year to date driven by large gains from the leading components with positive sentiment. Recognizing the potentially volatile nature of the fund, we think OGIG is a good option for investors to gain targeted exposure to a diversified basket of high-growth companies with an overall positive outlook.

OGIG Background

Since the fund's inception in June of 2018, OGIG has quickly amassed $350 million in assets under management, capturing significant inflows this year given its strong performance. It's worth mentioning that the fund sponsor, O'Shares ETF Investments, is headed by celebrity investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary from the "Shark Tank" TV show fame as the founder and chairman. Separate professional portfolio managers are responsible for the day to day operation of the fund. O'Shares emphasizes the cost-effective, tax-efficient, and transparency access as an attraction to ETF investing. The fund's expense ratio of 0.48% is comparable to other specialty thematic funds.

OGIG is a passive exchange-traded fund based on a rules-based methodology designed to track a proprietary index that uses quality and growth criteria. The holdings include companies technically classified within Internet Software & Services, Systems Software, Application Software, and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industries.

According to the index methodology, the quality factor used in screening portfolio constituents is determined primarily by the "cash burn rate". Companies with a high ratio of cash burn rate relative to its balance sheet position are excluded from consideration. Other measures of quality include profitability, cash earnings, and strong balance sheets. The fund is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually.

OGIG Holdings and Comparison to QQQ

An obvious comparison for OGIG is the more widely held NASDAQ-100 Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) as a tech-heavy benchmark. The key point here is that while both funds share some key holdings and general growth profile, there are significant differences in OGIG that represent a distinctive strategy.

OGIG with 72 current holdings includes many stocks that are not listed on NASDAQ and thus not included in the QQQ ETF. OGIG is also less "top-heavy" as the top-10 holdings only combine to weigh 40% of the fund compared to 55% in QQQ.

The top holding in OGIG is Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) with a 6.2% weighting. For reference, AMZN represents 10.5% of QQQ highlighting the different exposure. While mega-cap tech leaders like Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB) are also among top-10 holdings, the group has a smaller importance in the fund compared to QQQ. The real attraction of OGIG is the exposure to stocks not featured in QQQ and the smaller emerging internet players.

OGIG investments in companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Canada based Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Singapore base online conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) are examples of foreign stocks not in the QQQ ETF. OGIG also includes holdings in several software players like ServiceNow (NOW), Coupa Software Inc. (COUP), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (OTC:CRWD), and Okta Inc. (OKTA) that are still too small for the NASDAQ 100.

Stock weightings in OGIG are based on the stock's market capitalization with an adjustment made for the growth rating. This means that smaller stocks with strong growth have a higher representation than would otherwise be based only on the market cap.

OGIG Performance

Continuing with our comparison to QQQ for context, OGIG is up 49% year to date and is well ahead of QQQ's 22% return. The outperformance by OGIG reflects its more concentrated exposure to key internet stocks with large gains this year while QQQ includes positions in other sectors like consumer cyclical and healthcare that have generally had more modest returns.

Among top holdings in OGIG that are not components of QQQ, Shopify up 200% this year and a 166% return for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) help explain the fund's outperformance. An effective overweight position in some stocks like a 2% weighting in Zoom Video Communications (ZM), compared to 0.39% in QQQ has also boosted the overall fund return.

Still, compared to OGIG's cumulative total return of 54% since its inception, QQQ's 52% gain over the period is similar. From the chart below, we can see that QQQ was outperforming OGIG for much of its history until the extreme levels of volatility from the pandemic selloff in Q1 of this year where "internet" stocks have shined.

With an understanding that OGIG is not necessarily meant to compete with QQQ or outperform a more broadly diversified fund across all market scenarios, we think an allocation can complement an existing holding and add to diversification.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While internet and e-commerce stocks continue to present strong momentum, we take an overall cautious view on the sector in the context of what remains uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Many of these stocks are trading at their all-time high with lofty expectations and one must question how much of the positive trends in the growth story are already priced in. To the upside, a faster than expected containment of the coronavirus pandemic and accelerating global growth would help maintain the bullish tilt.

The risk profile of the fund is on the high end as several of the smaller high-growth companies remain unprofitable and are exposed to sensitive growth estimates. The main risk here is that the global economic recovery out of the pandemic underperforms, setting up a weaker growth environment for all companies going forward. The result would be that company level forecasts would need to be reset lower and could drive lower valuations. Consumer spending and personal income levels are important monitoring points in the global economy for the OGIG ETF.

Overall, we believe OGIG is a good option for investors to complement other more diversified equity funds. This is a quality ETF that offers a unique exposure to global companies that have performed well in the current environment. Tactically, we'd like to see a near-term pullback to set up a more attractive buying opportunity. Investors interested in the fund could consider averaging into a position over weeks and months on any downside to capture the best possible cost basis.

