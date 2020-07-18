McGrath is one of the best dividend growth blue chips you've never heard of.

McGrath has an attractive business model run by competent and trustworthy management.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

It's that time of the week where we provide readers with another non-REIT article – not to mention an actionable pick for my own retirement account. I’ve become somewhat of a creature of habit, at least in co-producing articles with my fellow Dividend Kings partner, Dividend Sensei.

As my readers know, I regularly highlight high-quality dividend blue chips with proven track record of:

Competent management Strong growth Income - inducing over time.

Today, I'd like to introduce readers to McGrath RentCorp (MGRC). It’s one of the fastest-growing and best dividend champions you've probably never heard of.

Prior to publishing this article, I became a stakeholder myself. And I'm excited to continue improving my portfolio through carefully-selected non-REITs.

Source

(Editor’s Note: This article is more lengthy than normal. Consider yourself duly warned.)

Before we officially introduce McGrath RentCorp, let’s look at its total returns since 1991:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This small-cap dividend champion has raised its payout for 29 consecutive years in all economic and market environments. It's competently run, has an attractive business model, and offers 5/5 dividend safety – despite the high levels of volatility it can experience.

But we find it compelling regardless, both professionally and personally.

Let’s discuss why…

Source

What McGrath RentCorp Does

McGrath RentCorp is a California company founded in 1979 that mostly rents storage solutions to some 18,000 U.S. businesses. It's a dividend champion with a 29-year dividend growth streak… it’s entire history of offering a payout.

According to its 2019 SEC-filed annual report:

“The Company is a diversified business-to-business rental company with four rental divisions: relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. “Although the Company’s primary emphasis is on equipment rentals, sales of equipment occur in the normal course of business... “No single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenues during 2019, 2018 and 2017. Revenue from foreign country customers accounted for 5%, 4%, and 4% of the Company’s revenues in 2019 and 2018, and 2017, respectively."

Its modular in particular can be classrooms, temporary or otherwise smaller offices, restrooms, or child-care facilities. The customer can essentially choose, including when it comes to moving buildings from place to place as needed.

With that kind of variety at hand, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that these structures come in varying shapes, sizes, and sidings. They’re built to last regardless, with full electronic amenities available.

All told, MGRC is one of the biggest players in the $5 billion modular building market, with 56,000 units.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Its largest segment sells to education-minded clients in California and Florida especially looking for temporary classrooms or faculty space. To a lesser extent, it also reaches Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.

The company also is a leader in the $1 billion electronic equipment testing market, with 24,000 rental units to its name. It generally offers them at 2%-10% per month of cost for 1-6 months at a time.

(Source: earnings presentation)

That’s an impressive deal customers can and do appreciate.

(Source: earnings presentation)

This segment is where 5% of MGRC’s foreign revenue comes from, with leasing offices in Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Its Adler Tanks’ unit also is worth mentioning. This focus is on storage tanks and boxes for liquids – hazardous or otherwise – and solids alike. Specifically, the company lists the following in its previously mentioned 10K filing:

“… oil and gas exploration and field services, refinery, chemical and industrial plant maintenance, environmental remediation and field services, infrastructure building construction, marine services, pipeline construction and maintenance, tank terminals services, wastewater treatment, and waste management and landfill services."

Like electronic testing equipment, MGRC charges 2%-10% of cost per month of one to six months. It owns 14,000 storage tanks across the country.

(Source: earnings presentation)

While the oil industry has been extremely hard hit, 80% of Adler’s tank revenue is from diversified companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP). So it’s held up fairly well.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Besides, company-wide, just 2% of its 2019 revenue was from oil and gas producers. So oil movements aren’t likely to make or break its dividend.

In total, MGRC's commands an estimated 8%-9% of its $6 billion addressable market. Plus, it’s relatively diversified, with no business segment representing more than 27% of revenue last year.

(Source: earnings presentation)

As for client types, public schools account for 32% and the oil industry another 24%.

(Source: earnings presentation)

It’s true that 42% of rent is from California, which is under its second lockdown at the moment (though less severe than the first).

However, MGRC has an excellent track record of navigating economic downturns. This includes the major slowdown in 2016, when it still managed to post flat or improving top and bottom-line results.

There are many reasons to like this company. We’re not even close to being done showcasing its positives.

Reason 1: A Relatively Generous Dividend Retirees Can Trust

As usual, we’ll start with the Dividend Kings’ 18-metric dividend safety model.

These are based on the average-quality company – as defined by the S&P 500 – having about a 2% dividend-cut risk in a historical recession since 1945.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The current recession is expected to be four to six times worse than average though. So the dividend safety scores are then calibrated accordingly.

Here’s why MGRC scores a 5/5 very safe score with about a 2.5% risk of a dividend cut in the worst recession in 75 years:

2020 consensus FCF payout ratio: 34% vs 60% safe for this industry

Debt/capital: 31% vs. 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 1.4 vs. 3 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio: 11.2 vs. 8+ safe

Current ratio (total assets/total liabilities): 1.65 vs. 1+ safe

Quick ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities): 1.21 vs. 1+ safe

Credit ratings (S&P, Fitch, Moody’s): Not rated

Effective interest rate: 3.63%

Dividend growth streak: 29 years vs. Graham’s 20-year standard of excellence

F-score: 8/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 2.61 vs. 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.74 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Safety score: 5/5 very safe

Dividend cut risk in this recession: 2%-3%

Dividend cut risk in a normal recessional: 0.5%

As a $1.3 billion small-cap, MGRC doesn't pay for credit ratings. So we simply estimate an implied credit rating by comparing its debt metrics, which put it at a BBB or A-.

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersberg)

This corresponds to about a 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk. That’s the risk of a permanent loss of capital if it filed chapter 11 and the stock went to zero.

This information will be important in section five when we run MGRC through the DK Investment Decision Tool.

(Source: MGRC 10-K)

MGRC has $6.5 million in 2020 financial obligations. Its $65 million bond, meanwhile, matures May 2022.

Finally, we consider the debt covenants on those bonds. Those tell us what critical debt metric levels could trigger a liquidity crisis, which could then put the company’s dividend and solvency in jeopardy.

Covenants are debt ratios that a company must comply with lest borrowers immediately call in the loan. Though, during periods of extreme stress – like this recession – businesses are often able to get creditors to amend them to avoid such potentially disastrous outcomes.

Here’s what MGRC said about the subject in its 2019 10K filing:

“Among other restrictions, the Note Purchase Agreement, under which the Series B Senior Notes and Series C Senior Notes were sold, contains financial covenants requiring the Company to not (all defined terms used below not otherwise defined herein have the meaning assigned to such terms in the Note Purchase Agreement): “1. Permit the consolidated fixed charge coverage Ratio of EBITDA (as defined in the Note Purchase Agreement) to fixed charges as of the end of any fiscal quarter to be less than 2.50 to 1. At December 31, 2019, the actual ratio was 4.27 to 1. “2. Permit the consolidated leverage ratio of funded debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Note Purchase Agreement) at any time during any period of four consecutive quarters to be greater than 2.75 to 1. At December 31, 2019, the actual ratio was 1.24 to 1. “3. Permit tangible net worth, calculated as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, to be less than the sum of (i) $229.0 million, plus (II) 25% of net income for such fiscal quarter subsequent to December 31, 2010, plus (III) 90% of the net cash proceeds from the issuance of the company’s capital stock after December 31, 2010. “At December 31, 2019, such sum was $388.1 million. And the actual tangible net worth of the company was $598.5 million."

In other words, MGRC's Q1 debt metrics were miles away from even beginning to approach unsafe levels that could breach its covenants.

(Source: earnings presentation)

You can see from the historical leverage ratios that McGrath tends to run between 1.5 and 2.0. That’s far below the three or less safety guidelines that credit rating agencies use for most investment-grade companies.

Better yet, the company’s borrowing capacity has almost doubled since 2009 to $239 million at the end of last year. This is a testament to its conservative balance sheet culture, which is well positioned to ride out this recession.

In April, McGrath extended its currently untapped $420 million credit revolver to 2025. It also filed for a shelf offering to allow it to borrow up to $150 million in long-term bonds if necessary.

All put together, it’s in very good shape financially.

The key metrics we want to watch are earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and EBIT (pre-tax profit). That’s because these are what leverage and interest coverage ratios are based on.

In terms of EBITDA going forward, here’s what the three analysts that cover McGrath expect:

2020: -15% (vs. -36% in the 2000 recession and -10% in the Great Recession)

2021: 8%

2022: 12%.

In terms of EBIT:

2020: -28% (vs -32% in 2000 recession and -21% Great Recession)

2021: 14%

2022: 23%.

Then there’s the ever-important free cash flow:

2020: 1,326% (34% FCF payout ratio consensus, factoring in 11% dividend hike announced at the start of the year)

2021: 12% (31% FCF payout ratio consensus, factoring in 2% expected dividend hike)

2022: 52% (21% FCF payout ratio consensus factoring in 2% expected dividend hike).

How is it possible that MGRC's free cash flow can soar more than 12-fold in a year when most companies are reporting big declines?

It’s because FCF is operating cash flow. It’s what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth - what funds buybacks and dividends, and repays the debt.

It's the ultimate source of intrinsic value. And, smoothed out over time, it’s what Buffett calls "owner earnings," his favorite intrinsic value metric.

Capital expenditures, or capex, is a lever that management can pull to change the timing of investments. In doing that, it can boost FCF even in a downturn.

And so it does. CEO Joe Hanna had this to say on the Q1 conference call:

“During economic slowdowns, we typically experience healthy free cash flows as the reduction in near-term profitability is more than offset by lower capital spending needs for the business... “Last year, gross rental equipment purchases were just over $160 million. There are scenarios for this year, where we could spend half that amount, and we would have almost spend close to 50% of that reduced amount, even in the first quarter."

And so it is.

Hanna also explained the current business outlook. Apparently, rising economic uncertainty has resulted in businesses pushing off projects but not too many cancellations.

“At Mobile Modular, most education projects appear to be proceeding as planned. And a few are even starting earlier due to schools being vacant. Some commercial construction projects are proceeding, while others are getting pushed out until later in the year… this is varying by geography. “It appears on balance that, in the instance of changes to construction projects, the majority are delaying as opposed to canceling plans... “Pricing is holding in there, and we've not seen any significant degradation in pricing."

MGRC's business is cyclical. Yet during the 2016 economic slowdown, it still managed to post sales growth and stable adjusted EBITDA and EBIT.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

In Q1, year-over-year rental revenue actually increased across almost all its segments by 8%-17%. The one exception was storage tanks, which saw a 13% decline due to the worst oil crash in history.

Overall, rent increased 8% over Q1 ‘19.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Obviously, the Q2 shutdowns will have a more negative impact on profitability. However, MGRC is holding up far better than most small dividend champions so far.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Plus, the cost savings for renting vs. owning modules, storage tanks, and electronic testing equipment should help insulate MGRC from the worst of this recession.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

This, along with a strong and conservative balance sheet, is why MGRC has grown its dividend for 29 years straight – including through three previous recessions. Its overall 11% compound annual growth rate is among the fastest of any dividend champion, aristocrat, or king.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

That’s why, over the last 20 years, MGRC has delivered 4x the dividends of the S&P 500. It also delivered double that index’s total returns.

We like every bit of that.

Reason 2: An Attractive Business Model Run by Competent and Trustworthy Management

There are several attractive features to MGRC's business model. According to its 10-K:

“The company invests capital in rental products and generally has recovered its original investment through rents less cash operating expenses in a relatively short period of time compared to the product’s rental life. “When the company’s rental products are sold, the proceeds generally have covered a high percentage of the original investment. With these characteristics, a significant base of rental assets on rent generates a considerable amount of operating cash flows to support continued rental asset growth."

When everything is said and done, MGRC's modules pay for themselves about 6.5x over.

(Source: earnings presentation)

So it earns 10%-15% post tax rates of return on its capex – a rate of return that most retail investors could never dream of over the long term.

So why the 2/3 above-average business model score? That would be because its Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital) isn’t particularly high.

(Source: Gurufocus)

It's highly stable over time, including in this recession (so far). But MGRC’s return on capital is in the 47th industry percentile, making it about average.

Below, we look at its profitability over time vs. its peers for five metrics – operating profit, net profit, return on assets, equity, and capital – and also consider FCF margins.

(Source: Ycharts)

MGRC has stable profitability over time, adjusting for the inherently cyclical and economically sensitive nature of its business.

(Source: Gurufocus)

We consider MGRC a narrow, stable moat business given its profitability, which is in the top 23% of its peers.

Normally a 75% or more average profitability gets a 3/3 wide moat rating. However, MGRC's mid-range ROC and smaller size means larger companies could potentially pressure its market share and margins if they so chose.

That's not to say MGRC isn't a major player in this highly fragmented industry though. Its Mobile Modular could be California’s largest such supplier for modular educational facility rentals for both public and private schools.

And it’s well known in Florida and Texas as well.

The company also has some competitive advantages, including its ability to build:

“… regional sales and inventory centers designed to serve a broad geographic area and a large installed customer base under a single overhead structure, thereby reducing its cost per transaction."

We can lay a lot of its successes at the feet of CEO Joe Hanna, who’s been:

With the company since 2003

CEO since 2017

COO from 2007 to 2017

Senior vice president of operations from 2003 to 2007

CFO Keith Pratt, who has held his role since 2006, also deserves credit for maintaining McGrath’s advancements.

Overall, MGRC's top nine executives have been with the company for an average of 15 years. So they’re very well versed in not only the company’s history, but how to preserve it into the future.

Reason 3: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook

McGrath doesn’t just offer a relatively attractive 3% yield. It's also likely to continue growing its dividend faster than the broader market's historical 5%-8% CAGR historical and 6.4% consensus forecast.

Here’s its growth profile:

FactSet Long-term consensus: 13% CAGR

FactSet consensus through 2022: 4.1% (due to -22% in 2020)

Ycharts long-term consensus: 13%

Reuters' five-year consensus: 10%

20-year historical rolling: 6%-36%

Analyst consensus: 10%-13%.

Once we know how fast analysts’ think a company will grow, we need to determine the margins of error those forecasts have represented over the last 20 years.

Due to its cyclical business model – as well as being covered by just a few analysts, MGRC's margins of error can be wide: 40% in either direction. That means the 10%-13% CAGR consensus is actually a margin-of-error adjusted long-term growth consensus of 6%-18%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's in-line with its historical growth rates.

If a company is expected to grow at its historical growth rate, it's likely to also return to historical market-determined fair value multiples. We'll explain what those multiples are in the valuation section, which is coming up next.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Like many companies, MGRC is expected to suffer this year, with the notable expectations of the dividend (already hiked), owner earnings, and free cash flow, which are expected to soar due to sharp capex cuts.

We include the owner earnings fair value estimate but not the FCF estimate in the overall valuation matrix because the former is explosive:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

We expect sustained explosive growth in fundamentals as long as it doesn't offer insane valuation estimates.

If an estimate is an obvious outlier, as with MGRC's FCF valuation estimate, it's excluded from the valuation model.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MGRC doesn’t generate positive FCF in most years. So its average P/FCF has been 88, which would imply that shares are fairly valued at $468. That's obviously incorrect though, so we ignore it when modeling average fair value.

The point, again, is that it’s a rapidly-growing dividend champion with a 60%-80% probability of growing at 6%-18% CAGR over time.

S&P 500 probability-weighted consensus long-term growth 6.4%

S&P 500 historical growth rates of 5%-8%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

McGrath hits three of the seven smart beta strategies – and four if you own it in an equally weighted portfolio.

So it yields 1% more than the market yet is expected to grow about twice as fast. Combined with its small size, strong dividend growth record, and high-quality, it's likely to deliver superior total returns as well.

(Source: Ploutos)

Total returns are ultimately a function of just three things:

Starting yield Long-term growth Valuation changes.

Their combined margin of error, known as the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, is about 30% over five years.

Reason 4: A Wonderful Company at a Fair Price Means Attractive Long-Term Return Potential

First, we'll show you how overvalued the broader market is.

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, JPMorgan Asset Management)

The broader market is now about 38% overvalued, which means horrible short-term expected returns, and about half the historical return rate over the next five years.

Yet in this dangerous market bubble, McGrath RentCorp represents a wonderful company at a reasonable price.

During periods of 10%-13% CAGR growth, the market has valued it at 18x earnings, which happens to be the midrange of historical fair value.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, tens of millions of investors have collectively decided that the market-determined fair value of MGRC's earnings is 17-19x. As Ben Graham said, over the long term the market always "weighs the substance of a company" correctly.

So we apply its historical fair value multiples when the company was growing at 11% CAGR – approximately the rate it's expected to keep growing, according to analysts.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

There’s an 80% probability that MGRC's intrinsic value lies between $40 and $153. The $65 average historical fair value is our reasonable estimate of what its fundamentals are worth this year.

MGRC was $52 when we bought it, making it a potentially good buy.

The current price is a reasonable one still, though slightly lacking the margin of safety we consider appropriate for blue chips. But that doesn't mean this dividend champion isn't likely to generate strong returns, especially relative to the S&P 500.

Here’s its conservative five-year return potential:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And here’s its bullish potential:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MGRC returns to its market-determined historical fair value of 17x-19x and grows within the historical margin of error-adjusted consensus growth range of 6%-18%, it would then deliver 10%-19% CAGR over the next five years.

Below, you’ll find its 2025 potential of 15.2%:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Shorter term, its 2020 consensus return potential looks like this:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it returns to fair value by the end of 2022 and grows as expected, then it offers about 15x what the S&P 500 does: 16% vs. 1.1%.

Of course, these are merely potential returns. Over two years, fundamentals explain about 18% of total returns.

This means we need to apply proper margins of error, also accounting for the 20%-40% probability that analysts are wrong. There’s essentially a 60%-80% probability MGRC grows as predicted and a 20%-40% chance it won't.

(Source: Dividend King Investment Tool)

Its probability-weighed return range is 4%-19% CAGR, with 11.5% being the mid range, which is triple that of the S&P 500, as shown below:

(Source: Dividend King Investment Tool)

Put together, we’re pegging this small-cap dividend champion as one of the best blue chips you've probably never heard of.

Reason 5: A Smart Growth Stock to Buy in This Market Bubble

The Dividend Kings uses its Investment Tool before buying or recommending any company. It’s based on the three priorities of prudent long-term investors, as well as the reminder that valuation always matters.

Volatility isn’t a measure of risk. As Warren Buffett once said:

“It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in and… not knowing what you’re doing. “And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk."

We've already shown in section two why MGRC is effectively a BBB rated company, which scores it 5/7 on preservation of capital.

So our next step is to see how McGrath’s dividend return potential holds up:

(Source: Dividend King Investment Tool)

MGRC is expected to deliver 102% more in dividends than the broader market, scoring a 10/10 on return of capital.

Step three is calculating return on capital…

MGRC also scores a 10/10 on expected total returns, courtesy of a PWR that's more than three times that of the S&P 500.

MGRC is just above the Good Buy price, but it still scores 3/4 on valuation, since it's trading at a reasonable price.

Putting it all together, we get an investment decision score of:

(Source: Dividend King Investment Tool)

So it’s a potentially very good buy now. And just a tad lower in price will make it a potentially 94% excellent dividend growth idea.

As always though, no stock is perfect for everyone. Hence the risks listed below…

Risks to Consider

McGrath's fundamental risk begins with the fragmented and competitive nature of the industry it operates in. As it acknowledges in its 10-K (emphasis added):

“Competition in the rental and sale of relocatable modular buildings is intense. Some of our competitors in the modular building leasing industry, notably WillScot Corporation, have a greater range of products and services, greater financial and marketing resources, larger customer bases, and greater name recognition than we have. In addition, a number of other smaller companies operate regionally throughout the country... “The electronic test equipment rental business is characterized by intense competition from several competitors, including Electro Rent Corporation, Continental Resources, and TestEquity, some of which may have access to greater financial and other resources than we do. “TRS-RenTelco competes with these and other test equipment rental companies on the basis of product availability, price, service and reliability. “Although no single competitor holds a dominant market share, we face intense competition from these established entities and new entrants in the market. Some of our competitors may offer similar equipment for lease, rental or sales at lower prices and may offer more extensive servicing, or financing options... “The liquid and solid containment rental industry is highly competitive, including national, regional and local companies. Some of our national competitors, notably United Rentals (acquired BakerCorp in July 2018), Rain for Rent, and Mobile Mini, may be larger than we are and may have greater financial and other resources than we have. “Some of our competitors also have longer operating histories, lower cost basis of rental equipment, lower cost structures and more established relationships with equipment manufacturers than we have. In addition, certain of our competitors are more geographically diverse than we are and have greater name recognition among customers than we do. As a result, our competitors that have these advantages may be better able to attract and retain customers and provide their products and services at lower rental rates.”

MGRC also has to deal with the cyclical nature of its business, which is primarily focused on schools and small businesses. And, right now, both are under severe financial stress due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the oil industry – a key customer for Adler storage tanks – is facing its worst crisis in history. Storage tanks are in high demand due to the U.S. oil glut. But analyst firm Rystaad Energy estimates that 240 U.S. oil companies might go bankrupt through the end of 2021.

And, according to the Kansas City Fed, if oil prices stay at $40 for over two years, nearly half of America's 9,000 oil companies could “tank.”

(Source: Kansas City Fed)

There’s also some litigation risk courtesy of its storage business. The company could violate various state environmental protection laws or cause chemical spills that harm local communities.

MGRC does require clients to carry $5 million in liability insurance against potential spills. But in the event of a major accident, it might be on the hook for several million.

In terms of valuation risk, that’s moderate, since MGRC is trading at a modest discount to fair value already. However, never forget that the market can be infinitely irrational in the short term.

As such, even in a broader market correction, the stock could fall more than the S&P 500.

MGRC Is a Very Volatile Stock

(Source: Ycharts)

The average 15-year volatility of any given company is about 26%. The average aristocrat is 22%. And the S&P 500 is 15%.

Small-cap McGrath’s 15-year average, however, is 32%. During the 2000 tech bust and financial crisis, for instance, 60% annual volatility was achieved.

And it has hit 40% so far during this recession.

Here’s what its average looks like:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Volatility is something many investors understandably fear. But if harnessed correctly, it can be a source of immense long-term income and wealth-compounding power.

You just have to know the right way to own what you’re considering.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Back in 2009, those who were "greedy” instead of “fearful" in buying MGRC at an almost 50% discount to fair value? They locked in a 5% yield and potentially almost 14% CAGR total returns over the next 13 years.

They just had to endure periods of irrational overvaluation and gut-churning drops in the process.

Yet, long term, that’s not a problem within a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, recommends a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio for most people.

The old 60/40 model just doesn’t cut it anymore. Not with the low-interest rates, which he doesn’t see changing.

Taking that advice, let’s look at the power of prudent diversification and asset allocation.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BIL and SPTL are proxies for cash equivalents and long-duration U.S. Treasuries. VIG, meanwhile, is a proxy for dividend growth stocks.

They’re not official recommendations, only ETFs that existed in January 2008 and thus allow us to back-test through the beginning of the Great Recession.

75/25 MGRC Balanced Portfolio Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio would have been just 3% more volatile over time. Yet it would have delivered 13% higher annual returns and 9% superior negative volatility/adjusted excess returns (Sortino Ratio).

MGRC on its own delivers a lower reward/risk ratio than the S&P 500. But within a diversified portfolio, it really delivers superior results.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This 75/25 portfolio was 15% more stock weighted. And it was 7% weighted in one of the more volatile stocks on Wall Street.

Yet it delivered slightly lower peak declines in the Great Recession and Great Lockdown Recession. Plus, it recovered record highs six months earlier than a 60/40 portfolio.

This is the power of diversification and prudent asset allocation within a portfolio of blue-chip dividend growth stocks.

And there’s another way to harness the power of MGRC and dividend growth blue-chip investing as well…

What if your primary goal isn't stronger returns, but sufficient returns to meet your financial goals with the least amount of volatility?

In that case, dividend growth blue-chips can allow you to achieve similar returns to a 60/40 portfolio – but with a more conservative asset allocation. Here’s how MGRC can help you sleep well at night in any market conditions when combined with other blue-chips.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This is a 50/50 stock/bond portfolio with a max recommended allocation to highly volatile but fast-growing MGRC.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

MGRC is a highly volatile stock, yet it delivers superior long-term returns courtesy of better yield and faster dividend growth.

Within a prudently constructed 50/50 portfolio, you would have been able to match a 60/40 portfolio's returns – but with 31% lower annual volatility, half the peak decline during the Great Recession and 43% better excess returns/negative volatility relative to 10-year risk-free Treasury yields.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This 50/50 MGRC balanced portfolio didn't even suffer a bear market during the second-worst crash in US market history. In fact, it hasn't suffered a non-recessionary correction in 12 years.

During the crash this past March, a 60/40 portfolio fell 12%. This one fell just 6%.

For that matter, going forward, a 60/40 portfolio almost is certain to return less than the figures shown here. That's because, since 1976, 99% of bond returns have come from income, not capital gains.

None of this is to completely discount cash/bonds. Though yielding virtually nothing today, they still serve a useful role in our portfolios. As Ben Carlson put it:

“In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines, but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. “Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past."

For retirees especially, cash/bonds serve as stable assets that can be sold to fund expenses during a bear market.

Ninety-two percent of the time that stocks are falling, bonds are stable or appreciating. The 8% of times they are not, cash is stable. Thus the reason to own both within a prudently risk-managed retirement portfolio.

Bottom Line: McGrath RentCorp Is One Intriguing Dividend Growth Blue-Chip

We’re not market timers, technical traders, or speculative gamblers trying to score a quick buck. So we can't tell you what MGRC's price will do over the next year or two. No one can.

What we can tell you is that this dividend champion has:

9/11 blue-chip quality

5/5 dividend safety (2%-3% dividend-cut risk in this recession)

Skilled and proven management

An attractive business model with stable profitability in the top 23% of its peers

Strong long-term growth prospects

A generous and rapidly growing dividend.

Combined with its modest 14% discount to fair value, MGRC represents one of the best fast-growing dividend champions you can buy today that we can find.

In fact, Dividend Sensei considers it to be one of the best dividend growth hidden gems in America right now… which is why we BOTH bought starter positions.

We hope to add to those in the coming weeks and months whenever we can get MGRC at the potential good buy price of $55 or better.

One More Note From Brad

On a personal note, I’ve ground-leased sites to ModSpace (formerly GE) and Acton Mobile before. So I'm very familiar with the storage model. As a developer, I’ve rented many storage buildings over the years. And I recognize the profitability of the business model.

Also, as schools across the country are gearing up to open, it’s highly possible that there could be enhanced demand for educational storage.

As the CEO explained on the Q1-20 call:

"... we've got some school districts (that) are actually accelerating the pace of them completing work that they have planned for the summer because schools are vacant right now. Many of these projects that we're working on now had been planned and in the execution stages for a while. And school districts at this point… are not communicating with us about any significant delays or postponements to these projects."

In summary, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) circling McGrath. It meets the blueprint for quality and the definitive margin of safety test.

Thanks to Dividend Sensei's excellent research, I'm now a stakeholder!

