Maire Tecnimont (OTC:MTRCY) ("MT") is a world leader in the Engineering, Production, and Construction contracting (EPC) of downstream petrochemicals.

Maire Tecnimont's main business division, called hydrocarbons, comprises three types of plant engineering capabilities which are, in order of importance, the following:

Petrochemical plants to produce all kind of plastics (polyolefin or low-density polyethylene - LDPE). The company has been involved in more than 200 plants since 1970 and counts with 30% of polyolefin and 50% of LDPE installed capacity respectively. Plastics have become a basic commodity and have diversified into a large scope of specialized uses. Global production capacity is estimated at 360 million tons as of 2018. Its growth was very intense from the 80s to the end of the 90s (6-7% p.a.) and then it matured into a 3-4% p.a. Urea plants. The company is a world leader in plants for the production of urea. Most of the urea (90%) is produced to be used as a fertilizer. World production capacity is estimated to be at 210 million metric tons and has been gaining share in the supply of nitrogen as fertilizer. O&G refining focused on the EPC of Hydrogen and Sulphur recovery units within Large Refinery plants. In the last 50 years, it has completed more than 250 projects in this field. This is a niche unit engineering within the huge downstream market, which is far from the noise in upstream.

The Group operates through 50 companies in 45 countries and owns more than 1,500 individual patents. The Group is also a market leader in the licensing of urea technology and has recognized competences in technologies to produce hydrogen, sulfur recovery, and Tail Gas. The company is especially strong in Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Hydrocarbons division is most of the company's business and represents close to 98% of all the company's business. In 2019, the division had $3.5B of revenues with a 7.3% EBITDA margin ($257M). New awards for the year were $3.4B and the backlog as of the end of 2019 for the division was $6.6B equivalent to 1.9 years of 2019 revenue.

The second and almost marginal business unit by any metric, except the number of slides in corporate presentations, is Green Energy. The company wants to be the operator of small green plants (biological elements as feedstock, re-use of waste, and reduction of pollution in industrial processes), joint developer of small-medium plants and EPC and licensor provider for the bigger plants. It is a growing division with $80M in revenues in 2019 and with an already positive and promising $8M EBITDA.

The basic figures for MT are shown in the following table:

As you can see, from the end of December to the start of July, the market cap has fallen 31% (c. $280M). This would imply a fall in EV of the same amount, all other things equal, but the fact is that in the first three months of 2020, EV actually increased up to $1.2B.

Cash on hand for the Group was almost halved, increasing the net financial debt and EV of MT by the same amount and more than offsetting the fall in the share price. In other words, equity price is cheaper, but the business has become more expensive as net debt increased, the cash was reduced.

This cash effect, the apparently high gross debt of the company, some FX losses in the quarter, in addition to the coronavirus crisis, and the fact that MT has the O&G exposure stamp on it could be enough to provide an explanation for the fall in the share price the company has suffered.

My thesis is that the company has a sound business with a proven track record that despite it has suffered some virus-related problems, it has not suffered any downturn and is essentially as good as it was before the oil and virus crisis.

Before we get to the facts that support this thesis, let's take a look at the company and its operations

Some history of MT

Maire Tecnimont is the result of the acquisition track record of Fabrizio Di Amato, who still holds 51% of the shares of the company. Born 1963, he graduated in Political Sciences from La Sapienza University of Rome. He began his career as an entrepreneur and built up the Maire Group over three decades through a process of internal growth and acquisitions. In the first 20 years, he laid the basis for the development of a mid-size civil engineering group within the Italian market.

In 2004, Maire Group acquired Fiat Engineering from Fiat, with a specific focus on power generation and transportation infrastructure. Maire Group turned into Maire Engineering.

At the end of 2005, Maire Engineering acquired Tecnimont from Montedison, expanding activities to the oil, gas, and petrochemicals business and changing its name to Maire Tecnimont.

The origins of Tecnimont are dated as far as 1966 with the merger of Edison, specializing in energy, and Montecatini, focused in petrochemical engineering. Montecatini is where Giulio Natta, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, developed significant advances in industrial petrochemicals. In 1973, Montedison created Tecnimont with the purpose of putting together the engineering and development departments of Montecatini and Edison.

In 2007, before going public, probably to beef up a bit the IPO, MT acquired 100% of the Indian subsidiary Tecnimont Private Limited (which had a 50% stake since 1996), reinforcing the second Group engineering hub worldwide.

In November 2007, the company went public at €7.3 ($8 at the current rate). It performed well in the first month and went above €11 ($12.2) but soon it was affected by the financial crisis and after a year from the IPO, it had lost more than 50% from the IPO.

In 2009 and 2010, two important acquisitions increased the technological content of the Group: the Dutch Stamicarbon - the global leader in urea technology - and the Italian KT-Kinetics Technology - main process engineering contractor in the O&G sector.

Then, in 2010, all started to go wrong in the Power division that came from Fiat Engineering. In February 2010, there was an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of central Chile. Then, a second quake one year later and then Brazil turned South, with an overheated economy and a labour base that had been convinced that they belong to a developed country while they were, in fact, still a developing one.

All this led to crossfire or claims between the clients, the suppliers, and within the contractor's consortium that brought significant operative losses, impairments, and, finally, a liquidation of the whole business division.

In 2011, the company went into loss at all levels and began struggling with liquidity and leverage. Share price obviously suffered, and the company lost more than three-quarters of its value. Losses and debt grew and, finally, a whole restructuring became mandatory. It was implemented in 2013 and involved a capital increase of $165M that brought the Arab Development Establishment (ARDECO) as an additional reference shareholder.

In the chart below, you can see the evolution of the share price since the IPO compared to the annual EPS (pre-one-offs and at constant current tax rate). The big fall in 2010 and 2011 is due to the problems in the Power unit described above and currently not present in MT.

As you can see, EPS has almost recovered to the levels of 2010 despite the capital increase of 2013 that increased outstanding shares by almost 2.5x, and the fact that the current business perimeter is smaller than it was.

In the last years and after all the efforts of 2010-2013, Fabrizio Di Amato has put some effort into improving his entrepreneurial aura. In May 2016, he was awarded the decoration of "Cavaliere del Lavoro" by the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella. In 2018, he was awarded an honorary master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Milan.

Despite that potentially shows some insecurity, the truth is that all acquisitions done in the past have shown vision and good integration skills, with the exception being Fiat Engineering. All the problems that the company suffered in 2010-11 and the restructuring that took two years to implement must have added some character and resilience to Mr. Di Amato and the rest of the management team.

Competitive advantages

The type of plants and refinery units that MT is a leader in is quite dangerous. These things occasionally explode and when they do, they can cause real damage. So, if you are fertilizer producer, for example, and you need to build a $400M new plant in a remote country, you would probably call the contractors with the most experience on the field.

In this business, track-record, know-how, and direct-on-the-ground experience is everything.

There is too much risk for the decision-maker to bet for somebody with a limited track record. It simply does not make sense to make uncovered bets. Any newcomer will start on very partial aspects of the contracts they opt for, trying to slowly expand the scope of their roles in subsequent contracts and clients. It will take years for newcomers to improve their profile and build a wider track record.

But the company also comes with another competitive advantage provided by the thousands of contracts he's been involved in which is all the technological solutions provided to its plants along the years which can only be copied by third parties or, as in practice it happens, can only be bought through licensing to other companies. To some extent, many of the products of the company have become the standard solution and the reference that everything has to be compared to.

I do not think that these advantages are as relevant to provide significant pricing power. The sector is capital-light and pressure is constant, but there is certainly marginal pricing power and the added safety of knowing that you will be called. You will be given a seat on the table of any major contract time after time.

MT performance and business characteristics

We will focus on the hydrocarbon segment, so we avoid the noise from the Power segment in 2010-11 since this is not part of the company's business anymore.

The evolution in revenues, annual awards, and the remaining backlog at the end of each year for the hydrocarbon division of MT are shown in the chart below.

The EPC business tends to move by impulses, and there are some periods were awards accumulate and backlog increases and this translates into increases in revenues in the coming 3 to 5 years which is the typical range of duration of the company's top contracts, those that move the needle. The average annual award volume for the last 10 years has been $2.5B.

After a series of good award years, revenues tend to increase, as contracts advance, and the accumulated backlog jumps first and then starts to erode if the following years are not as good.

I think that the business evolution is best tracked by awards which are the real new business that comes to the company in a given year. Revenues are somehow tricky and can be seen more as a measure of contracts advances rather than an actual business. On average, only one-third of revenues is merely advance in works and not actual delivery.

Given the contracts' significant size and the little margin achieved on them (6 to 9%), any change in the percentage of revenues that comes from the end of contract (EoC) billing has significant effects in the cash position of the company.

As the chart below shows, EoC billing tends to vary significantly from year to year. Certain years, like 2015, become "rich years" while other years like 2018 or 2019 become "dry years" where only a fraction of revenues actually come from real project deliveries.

EPC contracting involves significant movements in current assets and liabilities. The contract size is big, duration is long, so contracts accumulate, and the impact is doubled because contracts involve advances and receivables with both clients and suppliers at the same time. On top of all that, some dry years come in a row, the effects can be relevant.

On the following chart, you can see the effect of EoC billing and the amount of working capital (WC) financing that MT gets from the net position of its clients and suppliers. From 2009 to 2015, the normal net WC financing would be on a range of 60 to 90 days of revenues (2-3 months or $550-900M with a $3.5B revenue level).

As you can see from the chart, since 2015, the EoC billing decreased significantly. In 2018, it was below 10% and, in 2019, still below 20%. This accumulation of "dry years" has brought WC financing down to a minimum of 19 days by the end of 2019.

What is obvious is that after some "dry years", there has to come one "rich" year, or a couple, to bring balance back. Until that happens, we can expect that short-term debt would be at high levels and cash will be at lower than normal levels, given the investment that the company has made in later years with the reduction in working capital financing.

In the chart below, I summarize the Hydrocarbon revenues and EBITDA figures for the period.

As you can see, the evolution has been quite positive and has accelerated since 2016. In the last 5 years, revenues have grown at 17% p.a. and EBITDA at 11%.

Regarding EBITDA margin, the company's range has been in the 5-10% which is quite a wide range. The more frequent margins are in the 7-8% range. For valuation purposes, as we will see later, I have assumed 6%.

As an engineering, asset-light, company, there is little difference between EBITDA and EBIT and between EBIT and FCF, other than the heave Italian corporate tax of 33%. ROCE is as high as you want it to be since capital employed is negative.

Hydrocarbon Segment Value and share price

Given that Hydrocarbon comprises 98% of the company's activity, we can use its EBITDA to make a first valuation approach and compare it to the company's share price. I have applied a 10x multiple to the EBITDA after tax (normalized 33% tax rate), then deducted the net financial debt of the whole company and then divided by the end of year outstanding shares.

As can be seen, the implied value of the company, from the hydrocarbon division's EBITDA, comes out at almost three times the current share price (€4.8 to €1.7 or $5.3 to $1.9 per share in USD terms).

MT Valuation

Assuming no growth in revenues and a 6% normalized EBITDA margin, which is below historic average, and a 33% tax rate which seems to be standard in Italy and in line with last years effective rate of MT, the business value of the company moves in a $1.5-2B range for a 10-12x multiple:

What seems more delicate to decide is what is the net debt to be deducted from that business value and this is because of the effect that we have analysed before regarding EoC billing and working capital.

In the 1Q of 2020, this effect seems to have worsened. As of 31st of March, the company's net financial debt, including leases, was $628M, significantly higher than in 4Q-19 or any previous years.

If we directly deduct this net debt from the previous business value, we'd arrive at an equity value of $0.830-1.270B, equivalent to a share price of €2.3-3.5 ($2.5-3.9 per share) which implies a 1.4-2x multiple to current market price.

The issue is whether this debt level is the right one to take into account. The cause for doubt comes from working capital evolution and its impact on short-term debt. In the table below, you can find a summary of the net working capital position of MT in the last years and in 1Q of 2020, compared to the financial position (without IFRS16 leases).

As can be seen, working capital financing has gone from a negative $400M position (liabilities higher than assets) at the end of 2017 to a positive position (assets bigger than liabilities) of $160M in 1Q of 2020 which implies an investment made by MT in working capital of c. $560M, caused, as we have seen before, by the relatively "dry" years of 2016-20.

This investment has to be financed somehow, and it has been done with short-term debt first and then with cash, as we can see in the financial position summary that I've shown with the WC information.

The net financial debt change from December 2017 to 1Q-2020 is c. $550, very much in line with the change in WC for the same period. Obviously, most of the WC has been financed with short-term debt and cash, with $170M and $270M respectively.

Will this situation reverse somehow? I really think that will be the case when a lot of the current big ongoing EPC contracts enter into final delivery. WC financing levels will be recovered, and cash and ST debt will be re-balanced.

Is tricky to know by how much, but we can look at the average WC financing period of the company which is 53 days. This average includes these last 4 years' abnormal period. Rounded to 50 days, this ratio would imply a negative WC of c. $500M which is $660M away from the current positive $164M position. In other words, when a more average level of WC is recovered, the financial position of MT will improve by c. $660M.

If we adjust the net financial debt as of 31st of March 2020 by this potential re-balancing effect in WC, the resulting equity value would be in the $1.5-1.9B range, equivalent to a €4-5 per share ($4.5-5.9 per share) or 2-3x the current share price. This value is much closer to the straight EBITDA multiple valuations of the hydrocarbon division we made previously.

Conclusion

MT is a leading company in several niche markets of the petrochemical, downstream, and fertilizer engineering world. All of those markets are as essential to the economy as energy or commodities. All of them are sound and growing. They can certainly be cyclical but that does not imply they are not strong or interesting as they are in one way or another necessary for global growth.

Track record in these markets is a key element, and MT certainly comes with it. It also comes with some proprietary technology that allows for added licensing business, and for the last decade, it has been able to grow this business with consistent margins.

EPC contracting is a business with peculiar characteristics and effects, especially in working capital, which combined with a long period of low end-of-contract-billing has brought the WC financing, which is typical in the business, to very low levels.

Even not adjusting for this contract cycle effect, the company would be trading at a reasonable 7.8x normalized FCF (5.7x EBITDA). By normalized, I mean zero growth in revenues, 6% EBITDA margin (below historic average), minor maintenance capex investment, and 33% tax rate.

Adjusting for this contract cycle effect, the company would be trading a very attractive 3.7x normalized FCFn (2.7x EBITDA).

There is a sound argument to think that debt is affected by this EoC effect and that it will return to its normal historic average making MT a really interesting investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTRCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.