Will Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) ever reach true profitability? This is certainly one of the most burning questions for a lot of investors, and yet, there seems to be little hope that it will be answered soon. Indeed, the company is still far from profitable as it continues to burn cash to fuel its growth. Just in the first quarter of 2020, it posted a $2.9 billion net loss. We understand that the market is still in its infancy, but this should not prevent us from trying to estimate Uber's long-term profitability potential based on the structure of the market.

Investment Thesis

A common theory in microeconomics affirms that the long-term profit of a company is determined by the structural attributes of its industry. Unfortunately, for Uber, it appears that is much more in common with airline companies than with the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In fact, its industry is characterized by relatively low barriers to entry, weak pricing power, and high variable costs necessary to generate revenue. Based on this reasoning, it seems unlikely that Uber will ever get much more profitable than the usual airline company, and it thus becomes impossible to justify a $55 billion valuation.

Low Barriers to Entry

In the current state of the ride and food delivery services industry, the risk of being challenged by a competitor in a certain area remains very high. It does not require excessive investments in infrastructure and development other than a mobile application and a marketing campaign to gain its first customers. We are obviously oversimplifying things, but it remains that any technology company with some financial backing could become a threat to Uber, not necessarily a global one but often a local one. This is due to the fact that battles often occur at the city level, and Uber's size is not that much of a competitive advantage. Just like an airline's dominance over the London - New York route will not help it defend its Berlin - Istanbul route, Uber's success in San Francisco is irrelevant to defending its presence in Paris.

Overall, even assuming that Uber would one day be able to undercut and wipe out its competitors completely, it will never be able to increase prices past a certain threshold without attracting new competitors. Economic profits will thus be very difficult to sustain.

Weak Pricing Power

It is true that Uber does have some brand equity thanks to its global presence. Unfortunately, the industry is mainly driven by cost and customers mostly do not care with which company they will ride, as long as the service is fast, safe, and cheap. This is the same for drivers who will simply try to maximize their profit per hours worked. Uber and its competitors all sell the same service, and unless they find a way to significantly differentiate themselves, their pricing power will remain relatively weak. Just like in the airline industry, customers will always be looking for the cheapest and most convenient solution and even frequent-flyer programs can only go so far.

Significant Variable Costs

Last but not least, Uber's revenue model is based on significant variable costs that, due to the nature of its activities, will be very difficult to reduce. That is certainly the most painfully ironic aspect of Uber Technologies: it is actually hard to see it as a technology company. This is the source of many debates among investors, but let's get back to basics: what gives you the right to call yourself a technology company anyway? From an investment perspective, it is the promise that you will be able one day to generate large profits because the costs of adding an additional customer are almost non-existent. This promise compensates for the lack of profitability at the beginning of the company's life and usually justifies it trading at a premium.

Growth is useless if there is no viable path to profitability. If companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are trading at such huge valuations, it is not because of their growth but because they have found a way to become great cash machines. Unlike these companies, Uber not only has not reached this stage yet, but we do not believe that it has the potential to ever reach it. Just like an airline company, Uber will always have to rely on some form of resource to complete each ride or delivery. Whether it be the payment of a driver or the cost of an autonomous vehicle, every revenue unit generated under its current model will necessarily incur significant variable cost.

Consequences on its Valuation

In that regard, we believe that Uber should be valued as an airline company rather than as a technology company. For this exercise, we will take the three largest traditional US airlines as a reference group. We shall assume that Uber will ultimately be able to reach a profitability similar to the average profit margin of these companies.

Data by YCharts

Based on the chart above, we can easily calculate an average profit margin of 6.46% for Uber, which is very generous compared to its -60.13% margin calculated on its latest 10-K filing. This would have translated into a net profit of $914 million and earnings per share of $0.73 in 2019. We also assume that the company will continue to grow its revenue (thus its profit) at the same rate it did between 2018 and 2019, which is +25% based on its latest 10-K filing. With this information, we can roughly estimate a PEG Ratio of 1.69 ($30.93/$0.73/25 = 1.69). We are now able to examine how it fares against our reference group.

Data by YCharts

It becomes quite obvious on this chart that Uber is significantly overvalued compared to its peers. A PEG Ratio of 0.50 would be more reasonable, even though it would still be far above those of its reference group. Based on these results, we believe that its stock price should rather be around the $10-$15 in order to have a valuation more in line with its profit potential.

Bottom Line

We tried with this article to explore an alternative method of estimating Uber's valuation, and every method comes with many assumptions. We have decided to focus on its profitability potential based on the structure of the industry, but it is clear that a lot more factors should be taken into account in order to have a clear picture of this company. However, we do believe that there is some truth in our analysis and that, in the current state, Uber's valuation should be nowhere as high as it is today. We do not recommend to short the stock, but we can only advise to stay away from it, as its profit potential is not worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.