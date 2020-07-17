Something Is Holding The Market Back (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 7/13-7/17)

The first section of my Friday market column uses the economic analysis methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental. The purpose is to determine the current economic trajectory of the US economy. The second section looks at the macro-indexes using widely used and traded ETFs.

There are a number of financial market indicators scattered throughout the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic data. These are used to determine the amount of stress in the financial system. Several Federal Reserve banks have created indexes to measure the same thing: The Chicago Fed Risk Index (in green) rose in April but has since returned to low levels. The Saint Louis Financial Stress Index (in red) spiked in April; it has since dropped to low levels. The Kansas City Fed's risk index (in blue) also rose in the Spring but is now trending lower (it is only updated monthly). All three indicators clearly show that the Fed's activities to lubricate the financial markets have been successful; there is ample credit. Now the only question is demand.

Long-Leading Indicators

Corporate profits are the only non-credit market long-leading indicator. For obvious reasons, the data is horrible (emphasis added):

Including results from the major banks, we now have Q2 reports from 32 S&P 500 members, with total earnings for these 32 companies down -54.3% on -3.4% lower revenues. Of the results that have come out, 71.9% have beaten EPS estimates and 59.4% have beaten revenue estimates.

This is not a shock to anyone. However, a number of companies are also going dark on future guidance, indicating that the economic backdrop is very volatile.

Leading Indicators

I covered a number of these in last week's column. With the exception of 1-unit building permits, there have been no updates on the non-financial data this week (please click the link to see the data). Today, the Census released new 1-unit building permits (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,241,000. This is 2.1 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised May rate of 1,216,000, but is 2.5 percent (±1.7 percent) below the June 2019 rate of 1,273,000. Single-family authorizations in June were at a rate of 834,000; this is 11.8 percent (±2.0 percent) above the revised May figure of 746,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 368,000 in June.

Here's a chart of the data: This ties in with the rebound in homebuilder sentiment (courtesy of Calculated Risk): While not a formal leading indicator, the above data shows that homebuilders are now far more positive about the future.

Coincidental Indicators

This week, the Census Bureau released the latest retail sales data, which reported a 7.5% M/M increase. The internal data is encouraging. The above chart converts home furnishing sales (in blue), appliance store sales (in red), and clothing store sales (in green) to base 100, with the end of the last recession (06/09) being 100. Although all three dropped sharply as a result of the lockdown, all have also rebounded strongly. This is likely a direct result of expanded unemployment benefits and the PPP program.

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production data, which contained a second consecutive monthly increase. Here's the table from the report: All of the various sub-indexes are moving in the right direction. Here's the macro index: Production has definitely come off its bottom but still has a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Here's another key issue: Capacity utilization is near its lowest levels of all time, which means capital investment will be weak for some time.

Conclusion: financial market data shows liquid financial markets while the harder data is moving in a positive direction. Some data (retail sales) has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Other data (industrial production) still has a ways to go. Regardless, this is fundamentally good news that supports the bulls.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Not a perfect table for the bulls, but overall, not bad. Transports had a huge week (which is a positive development for Dow Theory adherents). The smaller-cap companies led the markets higher with modest gains: micro-caps rose almost 4%; small-caps gained 3.72%; mid-caps advanced 3.61%. Larger-caps also made gains. The only drawback is the lack of a sell-off in the Treasury market, which I'll get to in a minute. Industrials and basic materials had a great week thanks to a strong industrial production report. Health care and utilities -- two defensive groups -- round out the top four slots. Technology and communication services were off modestly -- a new development for the market.

When looking at the broader environment, the Treasury market ETFs are still the most technically important: Above are 1-year charts for the entire Treasury curve. All are pegged near 1-year high levels, which means the bond market thinks growth will be slow. Also, notice how long prices have been pegged at these levels. The bond market has been bearish for most of this year.

Next, let's take a look at the 30-day SPY chart: In the last 20 days, the index has struggled to get over two price levels. It took five tries to get over the 314-315 level. Now prices are stalling at the 322 area -- a mere eight points higher. While prices aren't falling -- which is an obvious plus -- they also can't make meaningful gains above these levels either.

Smaller-caps are also having a hard time: Micro-caps are jammed in the upper 80s. Small-caps are trapped in the mid-140s. Mid-caps are mired in the low 180s.

Something is stalling upward momentum. My guess is that it's a combination of rising COVID cases, weak earnings, and concerns about economic growth in the next 6-12 months. Assuming that's correct, the markets might be stuck here for a while.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.