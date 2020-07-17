Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has started restoring production after oil prices improved to more than $40 a barrel. The Oklahoma-based company's quarterly losses will likely slip deeper into the red when it releases its second quarter results in the coming weeks. But the oil producer's earnings will improve from the third quarter, and it might also generate free cash flows. In my opinion, the company's earnings might bottom out in Q2-2020, and its outlook is now looking better.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oil prices have risen sharply in the last two months, with the US benchmark WTI crude rising from $29 to $41 per barrel in the period. The commodity has received support from OPEC and its allies who have agreed to curb production to help rebalance the market. The oil demand has also started to recover as major economies around the world, including the US, Europe, India, and China, ease lockdowns and lift travel restrictions. However, the nervousness over the pandemic that continues to spread in several countries and the growing tensions between the US and China, with Washington recently announcing an end to Hong Kong's special status, has clouded the commodity's outlook and likely played a major role in capping oil's gains.

When the global oil prices plunged to historic lows in April, including WTI's drop into the negative territory, the shale oil producers, ranging from some of the biggest players like EOG Resources (EOG) to small-cap operators like Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), reduced drilling activity and voluntarily curtailed production. The energy companies shifted their focus on protecting the balance sheet and preserving cash flows while conserving their oil-producing assets for a better price environment. Continental Resources slashed this year's capital budget by 55% to $1.2 billion and laid out a plan to remove 80% of rigs during the year from 20 units in January to 4 rigs by YE-2020. Continental Resources also announced its plans to cut output in April, thereby becoming the first among major E&Ps to cut operated production. The company curtailed 70% of its operated oil production in May and said it would continue to keep a lid on output in June.

But, as oil prices recovered to $40 a barrel, some of the low-cost oil producers, including EOG Resources, ConocoPhillips (COP), and Parsley Energy (PE), have started resuming production. Continental Resources also started restoring some of its output from the current month. As per the company's latest production update, it reduced oil output by 70% in May and produced around 150,000 to 160,000 boe per day in June. Its Q2-2020 production is forecasted to come in at 200,000 to 205,000 Boepd. But it plans to reduce production to 50% of its operated oil output in July as it brings some of the curtailed volumes back online. Following restoration, total production for July is now expected to increase from Q2-2020 to an average of around 225,000 to 250,000 Boepd.

Note that Continental Resources produced 360,841 Boepd in the first quarter, depicting a 9% growth rate on a year-over-year basis, with a majority (56%) of the production coming from the Bakken oil play of North Dakota and Montana where Continental Resources is the largest operator and growth being driven by the liquid-rich acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP and STACK plays. Its production in Q2-2020, however, fell by a massive 44% from Q1-2020, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance. The spot price for the US oil averaged just $27.80 per barrel in Q2-2020, Since Continental Resources typically sells its crude at a discount to the benchmark, it will likely realize even lower levels of crude oil prices. I think investors should expect a large drop of more than 30% in oil price realization from $39.64 per barrel reported for Q1-2020.

Continental Resources booked an adjusted loss of $27.57 million, or $0.08 per share in Q1-2020. I expect the company to report a bigger loss for Q2-2020 as both oil production and sales price plunges. Remember, Continental Resources doesn't hedge its future oil production. As a result, its cash flows are fully exposed to the oil price weakness. The company generated $535 million of cash flow from operations in Q1-2020, ahead of changes in working capital. Without any support from hedges, the cash flows will also decline sharply in Q2-2020.

The good thing, however, is that the second quarter will likely mark the company's bottom and its earnings and cash flows will pick up moving forward. Continental Resources has already started restoring production from July, and if the commodity prices hold their ground, then I expect the company to restore additional barrels moving forward. Remember, Continental Resources has one of the lowest-cost shale oil assets in the industry, with one of the lowest drill bit F&D costs and cash costs (including LOE, gathering, G&A costs) on a per-unit basis. Some of its wells in Bakken and SpringBoard regions can generate decent levels of internal rate of return and cash flows at low oil prices. This is likely why the company has started to restore production.

If oil prices hold their ground and Continental Resources keeps production flat from July to September, then it could end up producing around 237,500 boepd in Q3-2020 (as per the mid-point of July guidance). This would depict an increase of 17% from the forecasted Q2-2020 production. On top of this, if the WTI spot price ends up averaging in the $40s per barrel range in Q3-2020, then the company might post a more than 40% increase in realized oil prices from Q2-2020. The strong growth in production and oil prices will push Continental Resources' earnings considerably higher in Q3-2020 on a sequential basis, marking the start of the company's turnaround. As oil prices increase, Continental Resources will continue restoring production, eventually bringing all curtailed volumes online, perhaps in 2021.

In my view, Continental Resources will likely burn cash flows in H1-2020 since it hasn't hedged its crude oil production, but the lack of hedges will also enable the company to participate fully in the oil price recovery. Although Continental Resources will likely report a large drop in cash flows in Q2-2020, the increase in oil prices to $40s a barrel, combined with production growth, will give a boost to its Q3-2020 cash flows. On one hand, the company's cash inflows will rise, and on the other hand, its cash outflows as capital expenditures will fall. Remember, Continental Resources spent $650 million as capital expenditures in Q1-2020, which is equivalent to 54% of its annual budget. As a result, it will spend a total of $550 million in the last nine months of 2020, or just around $183 million per quarter. Its actual CapEx might come in even lower, considering its expenses were tracking 3% to 5% below guidance when it released its first-quarter results. I think this will help push Continental Resources to free cash flows in 2020.

Continental Resources carries above-average levels of debt. It ended the first quarter with $5.96 billion of debt, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 93%, higher than the large-cap peer median of 52%, as per my calculation. But if the company generates strong levels of free cash flows, then I expect it to use the excess cash for debt reduction purposes.

Continental Resources' future outlook, therefore, is looking better with oil trading in the $40s a barrel. The market is also clearly optimistic about Continental Resources, with shares surging by 50% in the last three months, easily outperforming its peers (XOP) whose shares rose by 23% in this period. The company's shares are now trading 8.2x EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, above sector median of 7.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my opinion, Continental Resources is an interesting play on oil prices, but it is a high-beta stock with above-average levels of debt that typically doesn't hedge its production. I think defensive investors should avoid this stock, particularly at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.