Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be reporting its Q2 earnings on the 29th of July before the opening bell. On that day, the company will detail the deferred production balance of the Boeing 787. AeroAnalysis deems the development of the deferred production balance and unamortized tooling and other non-recurring costs interesting to follow, since it directly impacts the free cash flow of Boeing, and we view the Boeing 787 program as one of the key drivers for earnings and cash flow growth going forward. Especially with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis in mind, the importance of the Boeing 787 program has increased as we explained in The Wall Street Journal.

Every quarter, we provide an updated view on the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 via two reports. One report is a more elaborate model that enables us to come up with projections for the entire accounting block set by Boeing, while the other merely uses existing data to project one quarter ahead. In this report, the projection for the upcoming quarter will be dealt with.

If you don't understand or are not familiar with the concept of program accounting and read the results of the model presented in this report, some things might not sound familiar or won't make a lot of sense. Since the models AeroAnalysis develops and the results, presented exclusively here on Seeking Alpha, do attract new readers as well as returning readers, we are including a brief explanation on program accounting. Those familiar with the block numbers and the method in general can skip the program accounting paragraph. For those who are not familiar with program accounting, we recommend reading the paragraph below where we explain how program accounting works without making it overly complicated.

What's important to understand is that it's very interesting to eyeball the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 from a cash flow perspective. The free cash flow is what keeps attracting investors, and Boeing lumps the figure in a free cash flow figure not split out per program or division. This figure also is subject to timing of receipts and expenditures - so it's quite difficult to get a grasp of the free cash flow if program production rates aren't adjusted up or down, and it's even more difficult to get an idea of the contribution of the Boeing 787 program to that free cash flow. The Boeing 787 deferred production balance with the right means, knowledge and models comes closest to getting an idea of how close Boeing is to reaching full profit potential with the Boeing 787 and also gives an idea of the impact of delivery mix and increased production rates.

While we think the series on the Boeing 787 deferred production cost balance is a unique one with high accuracy that we have initiated exclusively on Seeking Alpha, we also believe that we are currently at a spot where the uncertainty in the industry also has an impact on the deferred production balance. Therefore, we do expect that the model as we have initially developed it might not grasp the full impact and complexity of the current industry crisis on the Boeing 787.

Program accounting

Boeing uses program accounting for its commercial aircraft programs instead of unit cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it's important to know how program accounting works. On programs where initial production costs are high, such as aircraft programs, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block, and are not only the costs that are spread out but also the revenues. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,500 units as Boeing reduced the accounting quantity in the previous quarter.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a breakeven point. Unless the company has set an average program margin of 0% - which it has not - a zero deferred balance indeed is no indication of a breakeven point and should not be considered as such. Analysts pay close attention to the deferred balance and so should investors. The reason is that it's likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,500th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity) or announce a (demand driven) block extension.

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,500th delivery, it actually will have realized the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and the profits it has been reporting for the program valid after all. So, the 1,500-unit accounting block is far from a breakeven point. Even if Boeing does not zero out the balance by the last delivery and has to recognize a charge, it can still have booked a profit if the recognized charge is lower than the realized program profit.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date vs. the assumed program profits.

Total production balance

Figure 1: Accumulated total balance per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In the first quarter of 2020, the balance for the Dreamliner program dropped to $18,790 million, which is a $2B quarter-over-quarter decrease. That was a decline that came in at high end of my expectations as Boeing reduced the accounting quantity reducing the overall program margins.

Figure 2: Total balance improvement per unit per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The cost-cutting ramp-up has been more or less linear over the past 15-plus quarters, but recently, that has started to flatten. In Q1 2020, there was a huge jump in the per unit decrease, that was not caused by some extraordinary efficiency gain in the system but was caused by low deliveries in combination with the decrease in the accounting quantity which allowed “more space” on previous deliveries to burn off the balance. That extra space is roughly $35.6 million per unit delivered in Q1.

Based on the data from the previous 20-plus quarters, the expected decrease for the second quarter is $30.7-$34 million per airframe or up to $238 million in an upbeat scenario or $210 million in a more conservative estimate.

There are two things that are not quite captured by the trendline and that are in-quarter pressures in the form of block extensions and rate adjustments. In the previous quarter these two elements were so predominant that I feel it was necessary to attempt to correct for this, which is something I previously have not been a big fan of as it adds another estimate to come up with a new estimate.

We normally see that rate extensions occur once the difference between orders and deliveries on one hand and the accounting quantity falls below a five-year mark. That's the case for the current quarter. That could put a $400 million damper on the deferred production balance burn-off. Boeing also could cut production on the Dreamliner program to eight units per month, which could introduce a $255 million in pressure on the burn off of the balance. In total, when a rate extension and production reduction will be announced we could be looking at a pressure of $655 million which could reduce the burn off to $135-$180 million.

We’re currently anticipating a $27 million to $29 million improvement on unit-basis, but with demand for air travel eroding we could see it happening that Boeing will face in-quarter accounting pressures that would significantly dent the burn off.

Conclusion

The trend in per unit decreases over the past quarters would suggest that Boeing could reduce its deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program by as much as $238 million during the second quarter of 2020. That would indicate a very low burn off as deliveries during the quarter were just 15% of what it should have been. It's going to be interesting to see whether Boeing will be able to announce some burn off related to Dreamliners flowing through the system but were not delivered during the quarter. The current quarter is going to be a big question mark as we are seeing a big reduction in deliveries and we simply don't have a clue how this will be accounted for in the deferred production balance.

Currently Boeing’s task of zeroing the deferred production balance which normally should happen around 2023 is flying into trouble, just like most of Boeing’s current commercial airplanes programs. So, what Boeing announces during the second quarter results with regard to the burn off is extremely important for the financial trajectory of the Boeing 787, and while I have generally been more positive than many analysts on the Boeing 787 deferred production balance burn off and also have been able to make more accurate estimates, at this point I can only admit that I'm somewhat pessimistic on the financial prospects of the program. Cash will continue to come in, but it will likely be at reduced rates and at reduced profit potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.