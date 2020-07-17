Sandvik's outperformance has taken away the valuation gap I saw before, but it's still a relatively better way to play a post-COVID-19 recovery.

While Sandvik's SMS should be close to the end of this downturn, ongoing order weakness in July raises a yellow flag that the short-cycle industrial recovery story is still risky.

One of the very few industrial stocks that I saw as undervalued enough to consider buying a quarter ago, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) has since appreciated about 40%, outperforming even the mighty Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), though not performing quite as well as fellow short-cycle play Parker-Hannifin (PH). Investors have certainly ran the idea of a coming V-shaped recovery in short-cycle industrial markets, but Sandvik's second quarter results offer a reminder that it may not be such an easy play as the market valuations would suggest.

While I do think Sandvik is close to the end of the downturn and has done quite well managing margins through the downcycle, I also think valuation is far more demanding now. I'm not worried about much that is Sandvik-specific, but I do worry that expectations are so high for the recovery now that any bumps along the road could have a disproportionately large impact on valuation.

Good Margins In A Tough Quarter

This was a rough quarter for Sandvik, as virtually all of its major markets saw major pressure apart from Asia, where the beginnings of a recovery helped results. Still, management's ability to offset revenue headwinds was impressive to me; Sandvik has some of the highest operational leverage of the industrials I follow, and a 480bp decline in adjusted margin on a 20% organic decline in revenue is a good result in my book.

That 20% organic revenue contraction drove a revenue number that was just slightly below expectations for the quarter. Machining (or SMS) revenue declined 32%, missing by 6% and led by weakness in autos and aerospace, while the mining business (or SMRT) saw a 12% decline that was in line with expectations. The specialty steel business (known as SMT) reported a 13% decline that was 6% better than expected.

Gross margin was hit hard, down nine points in the second quarter on negative overhead absorption, leading to a 43% decline in adjusted operating income (and the aforementioned 480bp decline in margin). SMS was hit hard, with a 63% decline in segment earnings and a greater than 10-point decline in margin (to just under 13%), while SMRT saw a 14% decline and margin improvement (up 40bp to 19.3%). Like Atlas, Sandvik performed considerably better than expected, beating adjusted EBIT expectations by 15%, with the beat driven by both SMRT and SMT.

Orders Reflect Ongoing Challenges

Sandvik's manufacturing lead times are relatively short, and orders can turn pretty quickly, but second quarter order numbers still reflect significant weakness in many markets. Orders declined 23% in the quarter, missing expectations slightly, with a sizable SMS miss (down 35%, missing by 11%) offset by a SMRT beat (down 10%, beating by 14%). More concerning to me is that SMS orders were still down 20% to 25% in the first half of July, somewhat echoing Atlas's caution that there is not yet a robust recovery in place.

At this point, North America seems like the bigger concern for industrial companies. Both Atlas and Sandvik saw more pronounced weakness in North America than in Europe or Asia, and Sandvik sees evidence that Europe is reopening more quickly and more consistently than the U.S. Trends in China are more positive, but I still wouldn't call it a strong recovery at this point.

The auto and aerospace end markets remain key sources of weakness, with these markets down 50% for the SMS business in the second quarter. While we only have a handful of relevant company reports to look at today, that seems broadly consistent with that they've said, but auto demand should start improving in the second half of the year (though the U.S. is looking shakier there without further stimulus).

The mining industry is certainly under pressure, but mines are starting to reopen, and Sandvik saw some signs of recovery in both original equipment and aftermarket demand. Mine permitting backlogs could remain an issue for equipment companies like Sandvik and Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) for a while longer, but aftermarket demand should continue to improve.

The Outlook

In the view of Sandvik's management, the worst is over but the recovery will be "slow". I'm very much inclined to agree with this. While I have been expecting V-shaped recoveries in many short-cycle industrial end markets, I think the Street has gotten ahead of itself in pricing in those recoveries, and I see more of a risk skew towards a more prolonged and less "sharply-V-shaped" recovery, particularly in the U.S.

Sandvik is now six quarters into its SMS downturn versus a normal cycle of six to eight quarters. The eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly, makes this a different sort of downturn, but I still believe that the SMS downturn is nearing the end and I see a slim chance that SMS could go positive around year-end. Of course, a lot of that rebound is already in the share price, as are the improvements in the mining business.

I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth of around 2% for Sandvik, more or less in line with historical trends. I do believe it is possible that management could choose to spin off the mining business (an internal separation should be complete at the end of Q3'20) and look to acquire more industrial businesses (metrology, automation, software). I have been impressed with Sandvik's cost-mitigation strategy so far, and I do think improving margins and asset efficiency can drive FCF margins toward the mid-teens, doubling the revenue growth rate at the FCF line.

The Bottom Line

While Sandvik no longer looks cheap to me on cash flow, it does still look priced for a high single-digit annualized return which, in the current market, is a pretty robust return for a good company that is closer than most to the end of this recovery cycle, not to mention one more leveraged to short-cycle industrial markets and with significant internal operating leverage. I also do still see some upside on a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA basis, though I'd caution investors that if there is a sector-wide realization that the recovery will have some bumps and delays, Sandvik could very well pull back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.