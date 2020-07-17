Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) opened the door for investors when it recently issued two financial related news updates. The first update was reporting cash flow from operations for the June quarter and the second informed investors that up to $200 million of its 2022 bonds are being exchanged for bonds due in 2024 at a 1.25% higher rate. Taken together, these updates offer investors a much clearer vision of the company's financial strategy and path forward for the next 5 years.

Reviewing the June Quarter

Calumet stated that during June cash from operations exceeded $60 million. In a recent note posted on Seeking Alpha, we estimated that the company would generate between $60-$70 million in cash for the 2nd quarter. In our note, we surmised that $50 million would come from specialty and up to $20 million from fuels. We were spot on, which gives us further confidence in predicting the coming next few quarters. Perhaps more importantly, this announcement also updated its liquidity at $245 million, with the cash position now equal to $105 million. Some math seems in order to understand the importance of the $105 million. At the end of the 1st quarter, the company listed its cash at $103 million. But shortly after the quarter's end, it also returned the $31 million PPP loan. Therefore, the actual cash at that point was near $70+ million. Quarterly expenses not included in EBITDA include CAPEX and interest. We estimate that they were likely $35 million in interest and $15 million for CAPEX totaling approximately $50 million. The net difference in cash generating is likely between $15-$20 million, so the increase from operations likely increased its cash position to $90 million. The rest of the $15 million ($105 minus $90) in our view was likely from decreases in working capital. During the 1st quarter, the company borrowed $147 million from its ABL Revolver. Going into the quarter the company had $20 million cash which by quarter's end increased by $55 million to $75 million. But, most of the rest of the draw was used to manage working capital. The 1st quarter experienced a significant drop in oil prices. Because of timing imbalances, when raw materials drop quickly, additional capital is required to cover the always occurring cash losses. For asphalt producing refineries such as Great Falls, additional capital outlays are also required in the 1st quarter as inventory builds begin. With crude oil pricing quickly rebounding to $40 per barrel, (about one half of the downward plunge difference), we expect a significant amount of that working capital to have returned. In our view, at least $15 million of the $75 million borrowed from the revolver returned as cash during March.

As asphalt inventories fall during the summer, we expect further reductions in working capital.

The Rest of the Year

Hedges for fuels is an important driver for the rest of the year. The company hedged WTI/WCS at pricing significantly higher than today's spread of $8-10. We believe that these hedges create average spreads of $17-$20. Calumet has also hedged 4K per day for both diesel and gasoline at prices significantly higher than today for the balance of the year with diesel at $22 and gasoline at $14. We suspect that this is in relation to Shreveport production. Most of these hedges are considered as crack spread swap sales. Self-Help delivered $20 million in cash savings thus far for the year but because of subdued demand, the balance of the $40 million in Self-Help was canceled.

The 3rd and 4th quarter fuels results will be mostly dependent on hedging with current spreads still significantly lower than the hedged spreads with GC 2-1-1 at $10 and WTI/WCS at $8-$10. Our model for Great Falls with WTI/WCS at $17 continues to predict EBITDA at $30-$35 million per quarter. With its niche market, we see nothing which would suggest that Great Falls' performance won't continue unchanged for the rest of the year. The following table includes our assumptions.

Great Falls Assumptions Feed Rate GC 2-1-1 WTI/WCS On Time Efficiency Operational Costs EBITDA (Yearly) Model Inputs 28K $10 $17 0.95 0.7 $80 million $140 million

Shreveport fuels EBITDA remains unknown. But, we still expect fuels to generate something north of $20 million in EBITDA for the next two quarters.

The specialty EBITDA for the 3rd and 4th quarters is shown in the next table.

Specialty EBITDA (Millions) 2019 2018 * 2017 3rd Quarter $52 $38 $43 4th Quarter $50 $32 $30

* Heavy outage and other issues negatively influence 2018 results.

The mystery of how to guess specialty for the next two quarters involves looking at the past, but also includes an improving economy. Our guess is that the two coming quarters are likely to be similar and between $40-$50 million. Adding the two business, specialty with fuels generates between $60-$70 million in cash per quarter. Expenses should be uniform with $35 million in interest and $10 million for capital totaling $45 million. We expect Calumet to generate from operations an additional $40 million. Additional cash from working capital reductions might also return. It seems that Calumet will have in excess of $150 million in cash by year's end.

The Debt Structure

While cash generated from operations is important, understanding CLMT's debt structure and reducing leverage is equally important. We begin by looking at changes in the net debt during the last three quarters. At the end of 2019, net debt equaled $1,215 million ($1,232 million minus $19 million). At the end of the 1st quarter, the net debt equaled $1,280 million ($1,386 million minus $104 million). At the end of the 2nd quarter we believe net debt totaled $1,280 million ($1,386 million minus $105 million). Calumet's net debt increased slightly over the past 6 months mainly from working capital issues. We believe that these imbalances will, for the most part, correct themselves in time. The biggest and most interesting change in our view comes from the unusual movement in debt structure. As shown in the slide below, the company had bonds coming due in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

On the 6th of July, the company announced, "Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and Calumet Finance Corp. today announced that, with the support of the holders of a majority of their 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") and 2025 Notes (as defined below), they have commenced a private exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") to each Eligible Holder (as defined below) of their 2022 Notes to exchange up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Exchange Amount") of newly issued 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024." This exchange leaves $150 million due in 2022 of which the company will likely have enough cash to cover from its own resources.

Reading the Surfacing Tea Leaves

By sliding $200 million in debt from 2021 to 2024, the company has wisely left itself open for two positive options. The first option occurs with the sale of Great Falls. In our view, that refinery is worth at least $400 million in cash plus inventories. Between the two, the company might expect $450 million in net cash, which would be enough for it to outright pay off the $325 million due in 2023 with cash left over. Without the sale of Great Falls, this repositioning of a portion of the 2022 debt leaves open a very viable second option of addressing future debt maturities with cash from operations. Listed below are my estimates for today's spreads and expected long-term spreads.

Great Falls Assumptions Feed Rate GC 2-1-1 WTI/WCS On Time Efficiency Operational Costs EBITDA (Yearly) Current Spreads 28K $10 $10 0.95 0.7 $80 Million $100 Million Expected LT Spreads 28K $17 $15 0.95 0.7 $80 Million $175 Million

Continuing the next table summarizes Calumet's financial circumstances should Great Falls not sale.

Cash Generation With Great Falls (Millions) Specialty Fuels * Interest Capital Net Cash Total Cash Debt Paid 2021 $230 $125 $135 $80 $140 $290 2022 $250 $125 $135 $80 $160 $450 $150 2023 $250 $125 $125 $80 $170 $470 $325 2024 $250 $125 $105 $80 $190 $330 $200

* Fuels, in our analysis, includes the negative business cost overheads of approximately $40-$50 million.

This hypothetical table based on the company's beliefs concerning fuels, corporate and specialty EBIDTA illustrates that it can and will likely survive with or without Great Falls. We noticed in the bond exchange offer, the interest rate only modestly increased by 1.25%. We wonder why? Our sense is that Calumet and those willing to exchange the bonds are privy to a refinery sale forthcoming, but that this sale has some level of risk such as debt financing or otherwise. Certainly the modest increase in interest costs is a clear indication that the bond holders agreeing to the swap have confidence that CLMT will be around at least through 2024.

Chart Shows Real Buying

We included a self created chart for Calumet using TradeStation.

The day bar chart points at a few important technical features. The price is still being held under the 200 day simple moving average (SMA). This is bearish. But in the past few months, two uptrends were created on significantly higher volume. This indicates both positive interest and that in general reasonable volume is still driving the price higher. Finally, at the left of the chart, a classic bottom with enormous volume under $2 was likely formed. The technicals are showing signs that any positive news will likely drive the price higher.

Concluding: A Brighter Future Well Likely

We have every reason in believing it's going to be a bright future for Calumet, but COVID-19 remains muddying the water. The company appears to be strongly in control of its future and the market is slowly responding. We have been repurchasing shares and 5 - 8 month out $5 calls.

