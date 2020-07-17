Analog Devices' (ADI) combination with Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) is an important milestone in the semiconductor world. This all-stock transaction will be creating a leading analog semiconductor player with an enterprise value of over $68 billion. This $20.5 billion transaction is risky owing to its sheer size and the many possibilities of all things that can go wrong pre- and post-merger. However, if successful, the deal will also be pretty exciting for investors considering that it will dramatically increase ADI's revenues and cash flows and thereby boost shareholder returns.

Analog Devices is looking forward to leverage the technological and cost synergies of the complementary product portfolios to develop holistic solutions for a wide array of clients. The stock is down YTD by 2.41%. The announcement of the Maxim deal also led to a 5.8% drop in the company's share price on July 13. However, in the long run, the probability of the company benefiting from this deal remains high. There is much upside left in this stock for retail investors.

Analog Devices is focused on becoming the leading analog semiconductor player in the world

Analog Devices has not remained unscathed in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, the company saw demand dip in sectors such as automotive, broad-based industrial, and consumer. However, the downtrend was partly offset by robust demand from areas such as healthcare, communications, industrial instrumentation, and defense businesses. Analog Devices - Maxim deal will be tilting the combined company's product mix towards the more resilient and durable end markets. Thereafter, the combined company will be better positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds in the semiconductor industry.

This latest deal is expected to result in a combined company with pro forma revenues of $8.2 billion and $2.7 billion in cash flow. We also see that the Maxim deal will also tilt the combined company's customer mix towards B2B clients which are generally higher margin and more durable than B2C clients.

The combined company will have robust capabilities in four core semiconductor technologies such as analog and mixed-signal, power management, RF (radiofrequency), and digital and sensors. Besides, Analog Devices will also have a bigger pool of hardware talent, which is becoming difficult to get in today's software-oriented market. The company plans to further develop this talent by investing $1.5 billion in R&D activities.

Leveraging its broad technology portfolio, Analog Devices expects to capture a significant part of the $60 billion addressable market.

Analog Devices expects Maxim to complement its strength in the industrial business. Known mainly for its wireless solutions, Maxim is expected to strengthen the company's position in the communications segment for wireline offerings. This, in turn, can enable the combined company to better capture the ever-growing opportunity in carrier networks and data centers businesses. The company expects to combine its audio infotainment platform offering with Maxim's video and high-speed data serial link technology to offer improved solutions in electrified automotive space.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh believes that this deal can help the combined company attain a gross margin of 71% and an operating margin of 45%. Attaining these margins by cutting out redundant costs is not so tough, considering that both companies currently have margins close to 65%.

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer is also highly optimistic about the deal as he foresees the combined company capturing almost 80% - 85% revenues in its target end markets. He believes that the design cycle for the combined company's products will be of 3-5 years, but the life cycle will extend to a solid 10 years.

The company has raised third-quarter guidance

On July 13, Analog Devices raised third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenue guidance from the previous estimate of $1.25 billion - 1.39 billion to $1.42 billion - $1.48 billion. The company has also increased the reported EPS outlook from $0.61 - $0.83 to $0.84 - $0.98. Finally, Analog Devices also raised adjusted EPS guidance from $0.97 - $1.19 to $1.28 - $1.38. The EPS estimates have been calculated at the midpoint of the new revenue guidance. Analog Devices attributes this improved guidance to better-than-anticipated demand from communication and industrials segments as well as higher-than-estimated backlog conversion rates and lower cancellation rates.

This news bodes extremely well for investors, especially since guidance hike has become almost rarity in these pandemic times. In the second quarter, despite significant business challenges, Analog Devices had returned $340 million as shareholder value in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company's current dividend yield is 2.14%, significantly higher than the average dividend yield in the technology industry. The updated guidance has also increased confidence in the company's dividend policy.

Investors should consider these risks

Although much is being said about the pros of the Analog Devices - Maxim deal, there are definitely certain key risks to be considered. The deal will be closed only after securing approvals from concerned regulatory authorities. In the case of deal closure, the all-stock transaction will result in a small amount of equity dilution for ADI's shareholders. The deal is also expected to prove EPS accretive after 18 months and help realize cost synergies worth $275 million after 2 years of closure. Investors are generally more comfortable with transactions that are immediately EPS accretive or can improve EPS within a year.

The semiconductor industry is highly exposed to business cycles and Analog Devices is no exception. In March, the company was forced to withdraw second-quarter guidance as the pandemic wreaked havoc on consumer demand for smartphones, electronics, and automotive. While there are long-term secular tailwinds for the company such as the advent of 5G, the proliferation of data centers, electrification of automotive, and others, most of these will pan out in the long term. The short-term performance will be driven most likely by the current economic environment.

We see uncertainty for the industrials segment which is a major portion of the company's revenues. According to IHS Markit, global commercial vehicle production will fall YoY by 22% in 2020. The intensifying geopolitical tensions across the world and bans on Huawei by multiple developed nations are threatening to significantly delay the rollout of the 5G network in any meaningful way across the world. In this backdrop, if the recession further intensifies, the slump in consumer demand will continue to have a detrimental effect on the company's performance at least in the short run.

Supply chain concerns in manufacturing have also emerged as a major challenge for the entire semiconductor industry. Analog Devices recognizes sourcing of silicon products as an area of uncertainty. Although almost half of the sourcing is from the U.S. and Europe, the company is also dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) for a significant portion of silicon fabrication. The political risk is becoming evident in the aftermath of escalating global tensions with China. In case China opts for military action against Taiwan, it can significantly disrupt ADI's supply chain.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $129.71. The company is trading at P/S multiple of 7.69x and forward P/E of 23.07x, pretty much in line with that of the overall semiconductor industry. However, considering the future growth potential of the company in terms of scale and profitability after the completion of the Maxim deal, I believe that the consensus target price is not capturing the fair value of Analog Devices. A target price of $155, as set by KeyBanc Capital Markets' analyst, John Vinh on July 14, seems to be a fairly achievable target price for the company in the next 12 months.

As seen in the above diagram, the majority of the analysts are having a positive opinion for the company. The ratings are sourced from The Fly.

At the end of March 31, 2020, Analog Devices had cash of $784.94 million and total debt of $6.15 billion on its balance sheet. Since the Maxim deal is an all-stock transaction, it will not result in the addition of new debt. Analog Devices expects the pro forma company to have $2.5 billion cash, $6.6 billion gross debt, and $4.1 billion net debt at closing of the deal. Although the debt seems a tad bit higher, the company expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to be 1.2x at closing, lower than its previous ratio of 2.0x. Hence, post-deal Analog Devices will be having a stronger balance sheet as compared to the pre-deal company.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been sort of a mixed bag for Analog Devices as well as the overall semiconductor industry. But the company's business model has proved resilient, all thanks to the many focused organic and inorganic initiatives.

I believe that there remains a higher-than-average risk in the stock considering that much of the upside relies on the success of the Maxim acquisition. However, the company has a track record of transformation and creating shareholder value through past acquisitions such as Hittite and Linear Technology. In case retail investors want to limit exposure to extreme share price fluctuations, they can also opt for the value averaging strategy. I believe Analog Devices will be a good investment option for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.