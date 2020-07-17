Model N (NYSE:MODN), a revenue management software company that is focused on clients in the life sciences and healthcare space, has been a largely overlooked stock this year. Model N is one of the few software companies that has failed to see its stock price meaningfully expand in the wake of the coronavirus, with shares roughly flat year-to-date. As most of Model N's software sector peers continue to notch untenable valuation multiples, this company is worth a second look - especially as Model N begins to ramp up its efforts to move its customers over to a recurring, cloud-based model.

Aside from its recent growth in cloud, which we'll cover in depth in this article, there are two other highlights in Model N that stand out to me.

The first is Model N's strong traction with some of the most recognizable names in life sciences. The chart below shows that Model N's client base runs the gamut from exciting life sciences startups to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, including Abbott (ABT), Gilead (GILD), and Pfizer (PFE). Aside from healthcare, Model N also has a relatively smaller tech practice serving semiconductor companies including AMD (AMD), Seagate (STX), and Western Digital (WDC). And like the best names in software, Model N employs a "land and expand" approach - the initial deployment with one of these large companies may be small and limited to one product or business line, but over time these customers expand their usage and reliance on Model N's platform.

Figure 1. Model N Q2 earnings deck

The second is valuation. Now, Model N isn't exactly a bargain stock - but in an age when most software stocks now trade at a mid-teens valuation multiple, Model N's valuation still leaves room for growth. At current share prices near $35, the company trades at a market cap of $1.20 billion and after netting out the $61.3 million of cash and $39.4 million of debt on Model N's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.18 billion.

For FY21, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $170.5 million for Model N, representing 10% y/y growth. Considering Model N is on an accelerating trajectory and that its cloud strategy is just beginning to take off, this estimate might be a tad on the conservative side. Nevertheless, if we take consensus estimates at face value, we arrive at a valuation of 6.9x EV/FY21 revenues - not cheap for a stock growing in the mid-teens, but not exactly overly demanding either considering Model N's rising subscription mix and improving margin profile.

And when we consider Model N's popularity with large tech and healthcare customers plus its cheap valuation, I also wouldn't rule out the possibility of Model N eventually getting acquired by a larger ERP company that wants to absorb Model N's vertical-focused revenue management solution. Vertical expansion has been a key growth strategy for some of the largest software players including Salesforce.com (CRM), and acquiring industry-focused companies like Model N has been the standard playbook for getting a foot in the door in a new industry.

Cloud is driving revenue acceleration and margin growth

Even just a cursory glance at Model N's recent fundamental trends would help to showcase some of my enthusiasm for this name. Take a look at Model N's most recent revenue growth trends through its fiscal second quarter:

Figure 1. Model N revenue trends

As can be seen in the chart above, after a period of struggling performance in FY19, Model N has entered a new era of stronger sales execution and has seen its revenue growth accelerate to 15% y/y - up five points from the prior quarter, and the third straight quarter of acceleration after growth bottomed out at -12% y/y in the third quarter of 2019 (by the way, we note that in spite of today's much stronger performance, its current share price isn't too far off from the high-$20s at which Model N was trading last year after posting negative revenue growth for several quarters in a row).

Jason Blessing, the company's CEO, offered some insightful remarks on the Q2 earnings call that illustrates demand picking up in the wake of the coronavirus. Because life sciences companies are kicking into high gear right now, we should expect this revenue growth to be sustained even beyond the immediate aftermath of COVID-19. Per Blessing's comments:

I'd now like to share some thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our end markets. Life Sciences companies are in general incredibly busy right now. Biopharmaceutical companies that produce antivirals and respiratory therapies are, not surprisingly, the busiest. A leading top 10 pharma customer shared that they are actually turning away new customers as they focus on satisfying current demand. Diagnostics testing and medical supply companies are also experiencing record demand. One customer had order volumes increase 50 times month over month in response to demand from the pandemic. Other customers are trending in line with pre-COVID-19 business conditions. As an example, customers focused on oncology and chronic illnesses seem to be as busy as they were at the start of the year. Companies whose products are considered elective have seen a decline in demand, given that the broader healthcare system is focused on fighting the virus. As a result, some medical device companies have seen their businesses slow down during this period, but are expected to bounce back over the next several months as the taxed healthcare system recovers. The bottom line is we believe Life Sciences will see some disruption in certain pockets, but overall this is a very resilient market."

Aside from general demand strength, we also need to highlight that Model N's cloud strategy is starting to play a bigger part in the company's overall business. Model N now expects subscription revenues to make up a 74% mix of the company's overall FY20 revenues, and the company has also noted that over 70% of its customers use an average of 2.4 or more cloud products - which is a solid illustration that Model N's "land and expand" strategy is working.

Aside from providing a more reliable, recurring stream of revenues to draw on in the future, Model N has also taken its increased subscription strength as an operating lever to improve margins as well. The chart below offers a perfect illustration of how Model N's adjusted EBITDA margins (the company's primary profit metric) have grown over time - see in the chart below that trailing twelve month EBITDA has hit an all-time high of 11% as of Q2, up 390bps year-over-year (and a far cry from a few years ago, when Model N was generating negative EBITDA margins of approximately the same magnitude).

Figure 3. Model N margin trends

Key takeaways

It's clear to see that Model N's execution is trending upward - both from a sales momentum/cloud adoption perspective, plus from an overall company margin expansion/profitability standpoint. As a niche software provider to an incredibly critical life sciences sector, I think Model N is an attractively priced asset that could function well either standalone or as an acquisition target for a larger ERP system.