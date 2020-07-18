August is fast approaching, and that usually means only one thing for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) investors: a dividend increase. Last August, the company reached a significant milestone by reaching 50 years of dividend increases. While the stock has taken a beating recently, a dividend increase is always a healthy sign and a welcome relief as well in this case.

This article was written back in 2016 when Altria was flying high, and it evaluated Altria's dividend coverage from a free cash flow (FCF) perspective. We were curious to look at the latest numbers four years out and with the upcoming dividend increase in mind. Do long-term investors need to worry about the company's ability to pay, sustain, and increase its dividends? Does the carnage in the stock price indicate something? Let's find out.

Total shares outstanding: 1.858 billion

Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.84

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.560 billion

Average FCF over the last five years: $1.665 billion

Payout using five-year FCF: 93% ($1.1560 billion divided by $1.665 billion)

Average FCF over TTM: ~$2 billion

Payout using TTM FCF: 57.80% ($1.1560 billion divided by $2 billion)

Source: YCharts

Given the way the stock has under-performed over the last few years, one would bet that the numbers above would compare poorly to 2016 when the stock was flying high. Well, if so, one would be wrong. The snapshot below is from the 2016 article linked above. Almost every single metric here looks better now than in 2016.

Let's recap those numbers:

Shares count has gone down.

Dividend per share has gone up.

Free cash flow has increased.

Payout ratio using FCF has gone down in spite of the dividend being almost 50% higher (84 cents vs. 56.5 cents).

Why Cash Flow Over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

New Dividend Forecast

We expect Altria to announce a dividend increase between 5% and 8%, bringing the annual dividend per share to $3.52 to $3.60. That would push the stock's already high yield to around 8.50%. When interest rates are going lower by the day and the market filled with mostly overvalued stocks, Altria stands out as a dividend/value investor's dream.

The argument for $3.60 annual dividend per share is supported by these numbers. The company's stated goal is to pay 80% of its adjusted earnings per share. The trailing twelve months' earnings per share stands at $4.40 as shown below. A new annual dividend of $3.60 per share would bring the payout ratio to 81% based on the numbers below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Business Outlook

On the business front, the recent FDA authorization to market IQOS products as reduced risk finally vindicates the company's move to get into alternate products in spite of the Juul disaster. The agreement with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) allows Altria to tap into 40 million customers and to offer it a safer product to offset the declining volume in traditional cigarettes.

Takeaway

Honestly, we did not expect the dividend coverage numbers to look this good. Altria has made writing this article easier, just as it has made investing easier for many investors over decades. One can look at the recent history and talk about under-performance when it comes to total returns, but the counter to that is not everyone is after capital gains and not everyone's time horizon is the same. It is well known that shares accumulated using reinvested dividends (especially at cheaper prices) tend to have a magical impact for long-term investors. Altria has always been a safe bet for income investors and the numbers above solidify the case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.