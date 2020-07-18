Investment Thesis

The pandemic fears and social restrictions are keeping shoppers away from physical stores, and with a fledgling e-commerce business, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trails peers in online shopping. Amid widespread lockdowns, the company witnessed a record comparable sales decline in April. The comps have rebounded since then, thanks to the easing of lockdowns. The resurgence of the pandemic is threatening the recovery as restrictions return, and virus fears are accelerating the e-commerce growth for which Costco remains under-prepared.

Despite a poor track record during recessions, the company, with a solid balance sheet and consistent cash flow stream, can easily navigate the pandemic-driven changes to shopping. Reflecting the changing retail landscape, the trading multiple has fallen from the peak in February, which, along with our EBITDA forecasts, indicates only a modest premium in the stock. With the narrow margin of safety being hardly adequate to compensate for the near-term risks, we remain neutral on the stock.

The Online Shift Impedes Sales Growth

After a historic sales slump last April, Costco's sales numbers keep getting better. The S&P 500 Index has remained mostly flat in the year so far, and the stock has climbed ~11%. The better-than-expected sales results for June have powered the recent gains. As I predicted in the previous article, the pre-lockdown sales bump in February and March soon dissipated as customers avoided the shopping trips amid shelter-in-place orders. Costco's warehouse network, sourcing nearly three-quarters of revenue from the U.S., remained largely open, but many locations had curtailed the operating hours and closed down some of the ancillary businesses. As customers switched to online shopping, the company, with a nascent e-commerce function, suffered the first monthly comps decline in more than a decade in April.

With the gradual easing of restrictions, the closed businesses have reopened since then, and the resumption of travel has increased gasoline sales. Though the in-store traffic remained negative in May, the ticket size grew by double digits leading to a ~9.7% rebound in adjusted comps. The third-quarter comps for fiscal 2020 ending May 10 (Q3 FY20) cooled ~10bps, reaching ~7.8% as net sales growth eased to ~7.3% YoY (year-over-year) from ~10.4% YoY in the preceding quarter. Further relaxation of lockdown measures meant more in-store shopping, and the consumer traffic in the U.S. recovered from two monthly declines to rise ~0.4% in June. The reopened ancillary businesses sustained the growth momentum supported by renewed demand for gasoline and softlines such as apparel. The monthly adjusted comps expanded ~14.4% last month, beating the consensus estimates and overtaking the stockpiling-driven ~12.1% growth in February.

Unable to Benefit from Pandemic Shopping

In June, the soaring transaction size was led by the northeast and southeastern Texas, a state that reopened early and is now fast becoming a pandemic hotspot along with California and Florida. The three most populous U.S. states account for more than a third of Costco's domestic locations, and nearly a quarter of its worldwide fleet. Amid surging infections, the states are rolling back the reopening plans, and the virus fears will keep the shoppers indoors drying up the consumer traffic. Making matters worse, unemployment remains stubbornly high. Despite Costco's reliance on high net-worth customers to drive high volume sales, its performance has, historically, trailed the peers. In comparison to Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Costco's quarterly revenue was the first to turn negative and the last to recover during the 2007/09 financial crisis with shares tumbling ~22% over the period compared to ~9% gain of Walmart.

However, the sustainability of the sales uptick looks uncertain as the consumer behavior shifts from in-store to online shopping. Even though groceries and fresh foods make up more than half of Costco's net sales, it is far behind the peers in grocery e-commerce - instead upselling the in-store customers for big-ticket purchases. While the recent acquisition of Innovel Solutions limits the online capabilities to "big and bulky" items, both Sam's Club unit of Walmart and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are already foraying into curbside pickup.

Costco's LTM (last-twelve-month) revenue growth has ranged from ~6.8-7.9% YoY over the past four quarters and expecting the bumper sales growth in June to translate into ~8.0-8.5% YoY growth in Q4 FY20, we project ~$164.7-164.9 billion of revenue for Costco for FY20, implying 7.8-8.0% YoY growth for the full year. With recession-hit consumers limiting their expenditure on essentials, a category well-served by online retailers, we further believe the revenue growth to slow down to ~7.6-7.9% YoY in FY21 to record ~$177.2-177.9 billion.

Ancillary Businesses to Anchor Margin Expansion

Driven by the strong performance of core merchandise categories such as food and sundries, the gross margin hit a record high of ~13.6% in Q3 FY20 supported by high-margin but low-volume gasoline sales during lockdowns. Totaling ~$239 million in Q3 FY20, the pandemic-related expenses could narrow even further with the company penciling in more than $100 million for the current quarter. Over the years, Costco's loyal membership base has been a substantial driver of its margin growth, with membership fees forming more than half of its EBITDA. In the previous quarter, the renewal rates in the U.S. and Canada have increased slightly, driven by online signups, which will be favorable for future renewals.

For the near term, we expect the reopening of high-margin ancillary businesses to sustain the margin expansion, partially offset by pandemic-related costs and softening gasoline margins, which averaged 41 cents a gallon in the U.S. during the first six months of the year. According to the data from IHS Markit, it was the highest average for a six-month period, and with the easing of lockdown measures, the margin has narrowed to an average of 27 cents in early June, an impact likely to be offset by the recovery in volumes. With EBITDA margin rising to ~4.9% in the last quarter, we project a ~5.0-5.5% of EBITDA margin for Costco for the current quarter. Therefore, from a ~4.1-4.3% range on an LTM basis in the previous four quarters, the EBITDA margins could reach ~4.6-4.7% in FY20 before sliding to ~4.4-4.5% in FY21, generating ~$7.5-7.8 billion and ~7.7-7.9 billion of EBITDA, respectively.

Robust Balance Sheet Justifies a Premium Multiple

Thanks to the predictable cash flows and a solid balance sheet, Costco remains well-positioned to ride out the sales downturn and expand the e-commerce function. Exploiting the low-interest-rate environment, the company has raised ~$4 billion of debt in April partly to redeem high-coupon notes worth ~$1.5 billion. Yet, as shown in the graph, its gearing stands well below the level of peers, while the consistent stream of membership fees ensures the stability of cash flows. In terms of investor returns, the per-share dividend is trending up and could improve the current sub 1% dividend yield.

When the coronavirus fears led to panic buying across the world in February, Costco's NTM (next twelve-month) EV/ EBITDA multiple reached a two-year high of ~20.3x. Since then, it has dropped to ~19.8x, pointing to a premium of ~6.1% to the past-year average. Meanwhile, Walmart and BJ's, each trading at 13.3x with an average premium of ~8.4 and 9.4% to their past year averages, respectively, are reaching multi-year peaks. Our FY20 and FY21 EBITDA forecasts for Costco with EV/EBITDA multiples of 20.3x and 20.5x indicate an upside of only ~4.9-8.7% and ~9.0-12.0%, respectively, hardly a bargain to outweigh the near-term risks.

Conclusion

Thanks to eased restrictions, Costco has emerged from a historic slump in comparable sales in April. The U.S. monthly traffic growth has turned positive with double-digit growth in the ticket size. Now, the pandemic is resurging, and the re-openings are rolling back, sustaining the consumer shift to online shopping. With a nascent e-commerce business, Costco looks under-prepared for the transformation even though the consistent cash flows and a strong balance sheet position it to weather the downturn. Using the peak trading multiple in February, our EBITDA forecasts indicate a narrow premium, hardly a "Buying" opportunity for the medium-term investor until the pandemic fears subside.

