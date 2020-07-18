These stronger margins will allow Taseko to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow, which it needs to help it deal with its 2022 notes.

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) has shown improved operational performance at Gibraltar recently and has also benefited from higher copper prices. This should get it closer to being able to deal with its 2022 notes, although this would also require higher copper prices to last more than a few months.

Florence Copper appears unlikely to see first commercial production before the second half of 2022 as the permitting and financing process is still being worked out, and Arizona's status as a COVID-19 hotspot is likely to cause some delays too.

While Taseko's overall situation has improved, there is still some uncertainty about its ability to deal with its 2022 notes. These notes are still trading at a 15% discount to par, and I think the risk/reward for those notes are better than its stock at this point in time.

Higher Copper Prices

Taseko is benefiting from higher copper prices, which have reached around CAD4 (nearly US$3) per pound, which is close to a 15% increase over what it averaged in the second half of 2019. Copper has been boosted by solid data from China combined with concerns about Chilean copper supply.

Taseko also noted that its new mine plan has resulted in its operating costs going down considerably. It mentioned that total operating costs (C1) averaged around US$1.30 per pound in April and May. This compares quite favorably to its US$1.82 per pound total operating costs in Q1 2020.

If the combination of stronger copper prices and lower operating costs continues, Taseko will be able to deliver margins much better than what it has been able to do in recent years.

The general belief is that copper prices will remain fairly strong into 2021, but the average price may fall a bit from current levels. Fitch is currently forecasting 2021 copper prices to average approximately US$2.77 per pound. This is a decent price for Taseko given its reduced operating costs, but is a bit lower than the US$3 level that I would feel pretty comfortable about its ability to fully deal with its 2022 notes.

Florence Copper

There is still a question about Florence Copper's progression though. In early June, Taseko mentioned that the permitting and financing process was progressing and that the draft Aquifer Protection Permit would be issued soon. There doesn't appear to be any updates about Florence Copper since then.

Arizona is one of the hardest hit states with COVID-19 currently, having seen a massive increase in cases since early June. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled since the beginning of June, so that may be slowing down the permitting process. This could also slow down attempts to develop Florence Copper in the short term, even if the financing part comes together.

June 2022 Secured Note Maturity

At this point, Taseko's June 2022 secured (by Gibraltar) note maturity may be a better value than its stock, although the stock does retain more upside. This note recently traded at 85 cents on the dollar and has an 8.75% interest rate. Despite some improvement in its price, it is still yielding around 18% to maturity.

If Taseko is able to repay that note, it would result in around a 37% return to noteholders over two years. If it isn't able to repay the note, the secured debtholders would likely end up with most of Taseko's equity. Taseko has only a modest amount of debt (such as secured equipment loans) outside of its 2022 notes. Meanwhile, Taseko's stock is pretty close to its 52-week high.

The following table shows Taseko's debt and other obligations (in Canadian dollars). The US$250 million 2022 note maturity accounts for most of Taseko's debt. If copper prices average around US$2.80 during the next couple years and Taseko keeps its operating costs low, it may be able to generate around half that amount (US$125 million) in positive cash flow by the time its notes mature, leaving around US$125 million to refinance.

Taseko's stock has more upside in a scenario where copper prices stay around US$3 for a prolonged period of time, while its operating costs remain reduced. This scenario would improve the financing outlook for Florence Copper as well as allow Taseko to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow that would help reduce the amount of debt that it needs to refinance to around US$85 million. In other scenarios with a return to narrower margins, Taseko's notes appear to be the better option.

Conclusion

Taseko's margins have improved significantly due to a rise in copper prices combined with a new mine plan that has reduced operating costs. If this situation persists for a prolonged period of time, it will be very helpful for Taseko's ability to deal with its 2022 secured notes. Those 2022 notes look interesting as they still have a decent amount of upside (a 37% return over two years) if copper prices cooperate, and more limited downside than Taseko's stock if copper prices go back to the US$2.50 range again.

Florence Copper is looking more likely to see first commercial production delayed into the second half of 2022 or later now. The permitting and financing process appears to be still ongoing, and COVID-19 may cause additional complications and delays. Arizona has been very badly affected by COVID-19 and is among the top states in terms of highest amount of new cases per capita.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.