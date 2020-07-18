Coronavirus Claims Casualty Ahead Of REIT Earnings Season

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets continued their seemingly unfaltering rally this week as positive vaccine news, stimulus hopes, strong economic data, and solid bank earnings offset concern of reopening reversals. California - along with a handful of southern states - has taken the reins back from New York City as ground-zero of the pandemic, prompting California to order the statewide closure of indoor operations for many services businesses, effectively halting or reversing the economic recovery in the country's largest state, and perhaps introducing more cracks in the foundation of the recent equity market rally.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Finishing higher for the third-straight week - and for the seventh week of the past nine - the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained another 1.3% to climb back into positive territory on a total return basis for 2020. It was a relatively sleepy week in the real estate sector ahead of the start of second-quarter earnings season until fireworks on Friday afternoon on reports that mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) is preparing to file for Chapter 11, the first REIT bankruptcy since the Financial Crisis, perhaps foreshadowing a frenetic earnings season. Bouncing back from declines of 2.4% last week, the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) finished higher by 0.7% this week with 13 of 18 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) jumped 5.9%.

After a seemingly unstoppable streak of outperformance over the last several months, large-cap technology stocks were finally among the laggards this week with the Nasdaq (QQQ) ending lower by nearly 2% while the Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) ETFs jumped nearly 4% on the week. Earnings season "officially" kicked off this week with better-than-expected reports by the "big banks" including JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Goldman Sachs (GS), a solid start to a Q2 earnings season in which analysts expect a 45% decline in earnings from the second quarter last year. Positive vaccine news also added fuel to the rally as Moderna (MRNA) announced that it will begin its final-stage clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in less than two weeks, a trial that will enroll 30,000 participants with hopes that results could be known by Fall with mass production beginning within weeks from today.

Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were again among the leaders this week on data showing that the housing market continues to lead the early stages of the economic rebound. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications to purchase a home rose again last week and are now higher by 16% from the same time last year on the week ending July 10th. Meanwhile, the National Association of Homebuilders reported that Homebuilder Sentiment jumped 14 points from June to 72 in July, barely shy of the record-high levels of 75 set back in late 2019. All three major subcomponents gained last month with both Current Sales and Future Sales rising to at least 75 while Home Buyer Traffic rebounded to 58, the highest level of home-buying traffic of record.

Not to be outdone, later in the week, the US Census Bureau reported that Housing Starts jumped 17.3% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million units while building permits rose 2.1% to a rate of 1.24 million units, each roughly in line with consensus estimates. As we discussed in Homebuilders: Clear Signs Of V-Shaped Recovery, high-frequency housing data has foretold the emerging housing rebound since late April, which caught many investors by surprise given the intensely negative narrative suggesting widespread "rent strikes" and an impending wave of defaults mirroring that of the Financial Crisis. Instead, the rebound in housing market activity has been aided by longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, early signs of a "suburban revival," and record low mortgage rates.

A supply-constrained housing market has continued to put unrelenting upward pressure on housing prices, exhibited both through rental rates and home values. Rising rents are now the only thing standing in the way of outright deflation as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that the Core Consumer Price Index rose just 1.22% in June, the lowest annual rise in core inflation since 2010. Excluding shelter, however, Core CPI ex-Shelter rose a paltry 0.35% in June, slightly higher from last month which marked the lowest year-over-year increase since the BLS began tracking that series in 1967. Shelter, which accounts for a third of the CPI basket, remains quite "sticky" given the supply/demand backdrop. Primary rents remain higher by 3.2% from last year while Owner Equivalent Rents (OERs) are higher by 2.8%.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Commercial Equity REITs

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have claimed its first victim in the REIT space this week ahead of the start of second-quarter earnings season next week. After the close on Friday, Bloomberg reported that troubled small-cap mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) is preparing to file for bankruptcy, the first such bankruptcy since the Financial Crisis when mall REIT GGP Properties declared bankruptcy in the biggest real estate failure in U.S. history. Earlier this month, CBL reported that it was in forbearance over skipped interest payment and commented that "there can be no assurance" that it will be able "to reach any agreement with respect to its indebtedness." Buckle up: On what will surely be another newsworthy earnings season, REIT earnings should provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans. Next week's slate includes Prologis (PLD), Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), American Campus (ACC), and Rexford (REXR).

Not all REITs are cutting dividends, and some have actually raised their distributions since the start of the pandemic. National Retail Properties (NNN) finished higher by 6.1% this week after it raised its quarterly dividend by 1%. Fellow triple-net lease REIT Realty Income (O), which was among the only REITs to raise dividends in Q2, finished higher by 3% this week after it declared a monthly dividend in line with current rate. All other REITs declaring dividends this week kept dividends steady with last quarter including Industrial Logistics (ILPT), Diversified Healthcare (DHC), and Service Properties Trust (SVC). We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend.

We heard several interim business updates this week ahead of 2Q earnings. Office REIT Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) reported rent collection of 84%, 81%, 79%, and 75% for April, May, June, and July, respectively, and plans to reopen its building observatory on July 20. Diversified REIT Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) announced that it collected 97% of apartment rents in June, 96% of student housing rents, 94% of office rents, and 80% of shopping center rents. Small-cap apartment REIT Bluerock Residential (BRG) reported Q2 rent collections of 97%. National Health Investors (NHI) announced that it collected 97% of July rent and 99% of rents in April through June. Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) announced that it received 99% of July rent collections, consistent with April through June.

This week, we published Healthcare REITs: Don't Pull The Plug, Yet. Healthcare REITs - particularly the skilled-nursing REITs like Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) and the senior housing REITs like Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) - have been ground-zero of the coronavirus pandemic, but we believe that the long-term outlook may be better than feared. Despite the headwinds, healthcare REITs reported near-perfect rent collection and dividends have remained relatively untouched. The New York Times found that more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths are linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and now-reversed orders in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania that compelled senior housing facilities to accept COVID-19-positive patients appear to have been especially devastating, but lessons have been learned the hard way.

This week, we officially "launched coverage" on the casino and gaming REIT sector with our report: Casino REITs: The House Always Wins. Casino REITs - VICI Properties (VICI), Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), and MGM Growth Properties (MGP) - aren't the gamble that may appear on the surface. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, casino REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT sector. "Headquartered" in Las Vegas, Nevada, gambling is one of the most highly-regulated industries in the United States. Until 1980s, commercial casinos were prohibited outside of "The Strip," leaving the lucrative gaming business to Native American tribes, who were largely exempt from state prohibitions. The last 40 years have seen a wave of legalization of commercial casinos as states increasingly realized the "tax goldmine" they were sitting on. Twenty-five states now permit commercial casinos and these three REITs own properties in 19 of these states.

Timber REITs led the gains again this week in the equity REIT sector led by Weyerhaeuser (WY) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH). Also among the winners this week were Boston Properties (BXP), Medical Properties (MPW), and CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR). Retail REITs were among the laggards despite better-than-expected retail sales data as Kimco (KIM), SITE Centers (SITC), and Retail Properties of America (RPAI) all dipped more than 4% on the week while prison REIT GEO Group (GEO) declined by more than 3%.

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferreds

Mortgage REITs finished strongly higher this week as residential mREITs jumped 6.2% while commercial mREITs finished higher by 5.3% ahead of the start of mREIT earnings season next week. New Residential (NRZ), which will kick off earnings season with results next Wednesday, jumped more than 13% this week after announcing a joint venture partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Verani Realty. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) finished higher by 12% this week after announcing that its book value per share rose by roughly 12% in the second quarter while concurrently announcing a 9.1% increase in its monthly dividends. The larger-cap, agency-focused mREITs were again among the leaders this week on strong housing and mortgage market data with Two Harbors (TWO), Annaly Capital (NLY), and AGNC Mortgage all gaining more than 5% this week.

With the gains this week, the Mortgage REIT ETF has surged 75% from its lows on April 3rd, driven by the continued stabilizing in the mortgage markets and signs of outright strength in the broader housing market. The latest data and commentary from Black Knight (BKI) showed that the number of loans in active forbearance fell for the third consecutive week, declining by 27,000 from the previous week to 4.12 million as of July 14th. Roughly 7.77% of all mortgages are now in active forbearance, down from 7.82% last week, marking the lowest such forbearance rate since peaking in late May. Despite the rebound, mREITs remain lower by more than 40% this year, due primarily to sharp losses recognized in the value of interest rate hedging instruments during the period of intense volatility in March and April.

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 0.9%. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 16.8% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 19.2% and Mortgage REITs are off by 43.3% compared with the fractional decline on the S&P 500 and 6.4% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers, although this underperformance gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. Data center, cell tower, and industrial REITs remain the lone property sectors in positive territory for the year while most housing-related REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.63%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 129 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

In addition to the start of REIT earnings season, we have another fairly busy week of economic data in the week ahead highlighted by home sales reports. On Wednesday, we'll see Existing Home Sales for June, which are expected to show a surge of 24% from last month to an annualized rate of 4.86 million. On Friday, we'll see New Home Sales for June, which are expected to show a 4% jump from May to an annualized rate of 700 thousand. On Wednesday, the FHFA will release its Home Price Index for May, while on Friday, we'll see a full slate of PMI data. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be our focus for indications that more temporarily-unemployed Americans are returning to work.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

