PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), one of the leading companies in the paint & coatings industry, presented its Q2 results on July 16, impressing investors with surprisingly robust earnings and sales that easily topped analysts' consensus forecasts. It appeared that Wall Street was too bearish and factored in the impact from much more resilient headwinds in their top- and bottom-line estimates and overlooked a few positives, like robust recovery in China. The beat propped up short-lived price gains, which, unfortunately, were erased on the next day, as traders took profit and walked away.

Now, let's take a deeper look at the results, as apart from the sales and EPS beat, there are more important matters that should be analyzed.

The top line

PPG Industries' Q2 results tell much about the overall health of the paint & coatings industry and hint at unobvious catalysts that somewhat bolstered sales during these challenging times and saved the firm from even deeper contraction. PPG was the second in the triumvirate of the biggest paints & coatings companies (take a look at SHW's industry overview from 2019, slide 5) that include Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX:AKZOY) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that reported Q2 results; Akzo Nobel's preliminary figures published on July 13 showed that its revenues contracted 19%.

Sure, for PPG, Q2 was exceedingly lackluster due to crushed demand for paints & coatings because construction and manufacturing activities stalled amid the pandemic. Net sales dropped ~22% (in constant currencies) because volumes dipped 24% while price increases contributed only ~2%; EPS halved (but was still positive) and amounted to $0.99.

Source: Unsplash

In the second quarter, nearly all its end-markets contracted, which pummelled the results of both Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The latter segment suffered the most severe blow, as its sales dipped by a horrible 41%, while the flagship PC division reported only a 15% reduction. Obviously, the end-market mix and differences in the product lines can fully explain this discrepancy. The PC segment sells automotive refinish, aerospace, protective & marine, and architectural coatings to multiple customers, including heavy-duty maintenance contractors, ships, railcars, and aircraft manufacturers, etc. Though the end-markets it is exposed to have been bearing the brunt of the crisis, especially aerospace, which suffers from the historic blow stemming from a deep reduction in air travel, and the oil & gas industry that had to adapt to the oil price slump, total revenues were shored up by surprisingly strong sales of DIY coatings in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific, which rose in double digits. The company has a broad product range, and it had not provided what brands were especially robust and only mentioned that sales of exterior paint products were strong in the company-owned stores. Given that I anticipated sales of these coatings to remain depressed, I was, frankly, surprised by this result. The gist is that the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity provided by Harvard University vividly illustrates that the remodeling activity in the U.S. had slowed down, and the softness will be long-lasting; I have already touched upon that matter in the article on RPM International (RPM). The data have been updated recently, the same day PPG reported its Q2 results. So, though Q2 sales of DIY coatings surged, I expect this momentum to decelerate going forward, because of the precipitous decline in home sales.

At the same time, Industrial Coatings has different product lines, and, hence, customer mix, selling paints & coatings to automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), industrial companies (e.g., those that manufacture agricultural and construction equipment), and to the packaging industry. For instance, the packaging was pronouncedly strong (barely coincidentally), as PPG's sales to this market even grew at above-market rates (see the table on slide 6). I have taken a slightly deeper look at the packaging industry in my pieces on Amcor (AMCR) and H.B. Fuller (FUL), both published this July. As I have already expounded in these articles, the packaging market has, to some extent, an immunity to the repercussions of the economic doldrums, as customers continue buying essentials, like food and some basic personal care products. It also goes without saying that medicines are also placed in packages. However, a low-single-digit increase in sales to this end-market surely was too weak to offset a devastating ~50% decline in sales to the automotive OEMs. Thus, total segmental revenues fell ~41%.

Overall, poor sales performance can make investors feel disconsolate, but the quarter was also full of bright spots that could be unveiled upon closer inspection. First and foremost, the worst has likely passed. The third quarter will likely be not that murky, as PPG anticipates only a ~15% reduction in Performance Coatings' volumes in the bearish scenario and ~8% in the best case vs. ~15% in Q2, as the economic activity has been slowly but steadily recovering. It is still less confident in the prospects of the IC segment, predicting a deeper reduction in its revenues, in the range of ~10% to ~15% (see slides 10 and 11). Meanwhile, analysts are anticipating ~12.3% lower sales. This is still a terrific contraction that will complicate cash generation and dividend coverage, possible only amid a recession, but that also marks that the most challenging months and weeks are behind, and the rebound is in sight. For instance, PPG noticed a sharp recovery in the Chinese economic activity and especially automotive production in the second quarter; the company anticipates auto production in the country increasing going forward, even to the level exceeding 3Q18 and 3Q19 (see slide 11).

Cash flows and capital efficiency

PPG's quarterly and last twelve months' cash flows obviously deserve a few remarks to be made on, as investors need to gain an understanding of how the cyclical player manages working capital and capital expenditures, especially considering that PPG even decided to raise the dividend by ~5.9%, which looks somewhat puzzling, given its sales have been falling in double digits. It seems that the company feels like it is not on a shaky footing (it is surely not on a cusp of default), so, let's examine if it is truly so.

In the second quarter, PPG's EBITDA and operating income, the key drivers of cash flow, plummeted because of multiple reasons discussed above. Uncoincidentally, Industrial Coatings faced the deepest reduction in income, approximately 86%. As a result, 1H20 operating cash flow fell to $322 million vs. $482 million in 1H19. However, that did not hinder PPG from delivering positive organic FCF of $230 million, even despite an increase in interest paid ($82 million vs. $68 million a year ago), as capital expenditures were scaled down substantially. That surplus almost fully covered dividends paid of $240 million.

Next, I should mention that I was fairly impressed when I took a deeper look at the company's capital efficiency. Though its debt had climbed higher, Cash Return on Total Capital, a metric that I apply in the cases of leveraged companies, stands at ~17.5%, as LTM net CFFO went only slightly down to $1.92 billion. In sum, PPG remains exceptionally efficient, and the dividend hike was justified.

Final thoughts

It would not be an exaggeration to conclude that the second quarter of PPG Industries was one of the toughest in its history. Thankfully, the worst is likely behind. Speaking about the share price direction, I remain neutral, as the D Value Grade clearly illustrates that the stock is overvalued. For instance, Forward EV/EBITDA, which factors in a steep decline in earnings before interest, taxes, and D&A, is approaching a record of ~16.09x. Why is a company with a clear prospect of double-digit revenue decline in 2020 is valued at a premium to the sector and its 5-year average multiples? Thus, it would be better to remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.