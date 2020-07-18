The substantial reserve built for loan losses in the second quarter is likely to cover pandemic-driven impairments in the year ahead. Therefore, provision expense is likely to decline.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) reported a loss of $1.90 per share from continuing operations in the second quarter as opposed to earnings of $1.95 per share in the first quarter of the year. The loss was mostly attributable to hefty provisions for credit losses during the quarter. Although earnings are unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, an improvement from the first half of the year is probable. The allowance for credit losses built during the second quarter will likely cover pandemic-driven loan impairments in the year ahead. Consequently, PNC will likely book much lower provision expense in the second half of the year compared to the first half. On the other hand, a continued decline in net interest margin will likely limit the earnings recovery. For the full year, I’m expecting PNC to book earnings of $4.40 per share from continuing operations (i.e. excluding BlackRock), down 61% from last year. The current stock price is at a large discount to the one-year ahead target price, which shows that the market hasn’t yet fully priced-in the likelihood of earnings improvement. Based on the price upside, I’m adopting a bullish rating on PNC.

High Reserve Built in the Second Quarter to Cover Loan Impairments in the Second Half of 2020

PNC reported a provision expense of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, up from $0.2 million in the corresponding period last year. The large amount of provisioning was based on a distressed economic outlook, the details of which are given in the second quarter’s conference call. In the base economic scenario, the management assumed GDP contraction of 6.2% in the third quarter and 4.9% in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis. Further, the management assumed GDP to return to pre-recession peak levels by the first quarter of 2022. Moreover, the management assumed an unemployment rate of 9.5% for the fourth quarter of this year and a recovery period that extends to 2022. The management’s macroeconomic assumptions appear reasonable in the current economic environment; therefore, I’m expecting the reserves built in the second quarter to be mostly sufficient for upcoming loan impairments in the year ahead.

However, PNC has some exposure to COVID-19-sensitive loan segments that will keep credit risks elevated. According to details given in the second quarter’s investor presentation and financial supplement, COVID-19-sensitive commercial loans made up 9.2% of total loans, and sensitive consumer loans made up 8.8% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. The table below shows the exposure to vulnerable loan segments. Within the consumer segment, PNC provided payment relief to loans amounting to $12.7 billion, or 5% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. The payment relief shows the extent of debt servicing problems in the consumer portfolio. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expected net loan charge-offs of $250 to $350 million in the third quarter. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance on charge-offs, I’m expecting PNC to report a full-year provision expense of $4.2 billion, up from $0.8 billion in 2019.

Excess Liquidity, Economic Downturn to Hurt Net Interest Income

PNC’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 14bps in the second quarter following the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. The repricing and maturity of earning assets will likely decrease the NIM further in the second half of the year. Moreover, PNC has excess cash following the sale of BlackRock in May 2020 that led to proceeds of $14.2 billion, as mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expected to have a high cash balance until the end of the year. It will take time to deploy the excess liquidity into higher-yielding assets; therefore, the average NIM will likely remain under pressure from the extra cash. Consequently, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 34bps in 2020, as shown below.

PNC’s net loans declined by 3% in the second quarter on a linked-quarter basis. The declining trend will likely continue in the third quarter due to the economic downturn and the uncertainty related to COVID-19. Additionally, the forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, will likely reduce the loan balance in the second half of the year. PNC had around $2 billion of PPP loans on its books as of the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The management expects average loans to decrease by low single digits in the third quarter. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to decline by 2% in the third quarter and then rise by 0.25% in the last quarter of the year on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I’m expecting loans to grow by 4.5% year over year, as shown in the table below.

The NIM compression and loan decline will likely pressurize net interest income in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting the net interest income to reduce by 1% year over year.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 61%

The decline in provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the second half of the year following the second quarter’s loss. Moreover, an improvement in consumer services after the second quarter’s shelter-in-place orders will likely boost non-interest income. On the other hand, a decline in NIM will hurt earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings from continuing operations to decline by 61% year over year to $4.40 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a risk of an earnings miss in the year ahead due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, fears of a second dip in economic activity will likely remain until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available. Moreover, PNC’s high exposure to the vulnerable loan segments increases the credit risk the company faces. Due to the high level of risk, PNC appears to be unsuitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests an Opportunity for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical price-to-book value multiple (P/B) to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.11 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $127 gives a target price of $141 for June 2021. This target price implies an upside of 37% from PNC's July 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the price upside, PNC is also offering a dividend yield of 4.5%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.15 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates for the second half of the year suggest a payout ratio of only 53%, which is manageable. Hence, I’m not expecting a dividend cut.

Based on the price upside and decent dividend yield, I’m adopting a bullish rating on PNC. Investors should be wary of the high level of risk before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.