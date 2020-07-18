Glu Mobile (GLUU) greatly benefited from the lockdown, as more people started to play its games, which helped the company to achieve record earnings in Q1. The mobile publisher now expects to reach another record in Q2 and forecasts its bookings to be in the range of $162.5 million to $167.5 million for the quarter. As the gaming industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.3% in the next few years, Glu Mobile has all the chances to create value for its shareholders in years to come, especially after it managed to raise an additional $140 million. However, I believe that it’s better to wait for a major pullback before purchasing the company’s shares.

Right now Glu Mobile’s stock trades close to its 52-week high and the company expects its earnings for the year to peak in Q2. As a result, the stock could lose its momentum in the next couple of months and depreciate in the second half of the year. Since the company is not profitable yet and its stock has a history of being too volatile from time to time, I see no need to buy its stock at the current levels. While Glu Mobile is a solid long-term play in the mobile gaming field, it’s better to wait for a major pullback before purchasing its shares.

Betting on Growth

Since the publication of my latest article on Glu Mobile in 2018, the publisher’s stock appreciated by more than 40%, but before doing so, it lost more than half of its value due to the company’s inability to successfully monetize its major titles. Despite the decline that occurred in 2019, the company was able to catch the momentum at the beginning of 2020 thanks to the lockdown and reported record earnings in the first three months of the year. The overall bookings in Q1 increased by 15% year-over-year to $106.5 million thanks to the great performance of titles like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Design Home, TSB and Covet Fashion, all of which made more than $10 million in bookings each. All of this helped Glu Mobile’s stock to rebound from its March lows and the company currently trades way above S&P 500 on a YTD basis.

In addition to its already exceptional portfolio of growth and catalog titles, Glu Mobile has a strong pipeline of new games that are about to be released. In the second half of the year, the company plans to release titles like Originals and Deep Hunter World, while in 2021, it’ll launch Tap Sports Fishing and Crowdstar P3. As the mobile gaming industry is expected to grow in the next few years at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.3%, Glu Mobile will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of such growth and releasing new games to an already established portfolio of growing titles makes sense.

At the same time, by raising close to $140 million in the recent public offering, Glu Mobile doubled its overall cash position and could use it for further expansion. It could make an acquisition similar to Zynga’s (ZNGA) purchase of a popular gaming development studio to drive growth and attain valuable IPs. Since after years of restructuring, Glu Mobile still doesn’t make any money on a constant basis, choosing to sacrifice its profits for growth is the only viable strategy at this point.

However, there’s a downside to that strategy, since there’s no guarantee that new titles will be able to drive growth at all. Although Glu Mobile trades only at an EV/Sales ratio of 3x, the company expects its bookings in the second half of the year to grow at the rate of only 3% Y/Y. In comparison, in Q1, its booking grew by 15% Y/Y and in Q2 are expected to increase by 62% Y/Y. By being a growth stock, the company will show nearly zero growth in Q3 and Q4, and for that reason, its stock has every chance to tumble on declining momentum, after the company reports its Q2 results later in August.

Considering all of this, I continue to be bullish on Glu Mobile and believe that its growth strategy will create shareholder value in the long term. However, history shows us that we should wait for a major pullback before acquiring its shares to have a wider margin of safety. After years of covering Glu Mobile, I came to the conclusion that no matter how great the company’s growth prospects are, there’s always a high risk that after a major appreciation its stock becomes too volatile and quickly tumbles. This is due to the fact that after years of trying and failing new business models, Glu Mobile still struggles to find its edge in the gaming industry, which results in constant fluctuation of its earnings. While now it seems that the company has finally found its mojo, there’s still a high chance that its share price will decline after the Q2 report. At the same time, we should not forget that if Glu Mobile decides to use the recently raised capital to purchase another development studio, its stock is likely to fall too, since generally stocks of acquirers decline on news of the acquisition. For that reason, I plan to open a long position in Glu Mobile once its stock depreciates from its highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLUU, ZNGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.