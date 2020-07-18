Rights offering will likely end up transferring into the majority of the new equity.

Shorting is made more challenging by the high cost to borrow shares (particularly for the common shares).

As I noted before, Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) looked likely to file for bankruptcy by July due to the large second-lien bond interest payment that it was unlikely to pay given the market conditions.

Chesapeake's common and preferred equity will see zero recovery according to the Restructuring Support Agreement. Chesapeake's second-lien and unsecured bonds have upside potential, although that will depend on improving oil and/or gas prices as the upside is significantly tied to the warrants having value.

Equity To Be Cancelled

As expected, Chesapeake's common and preferred shares are going to be cancelled without any recovery. Despite this, Chesapeake's common shares were still trading at $7 per share recently. Although the long-term value of Chesapeake's current common shares is zero, it may be challenging to make money shorting the common shares due to the high cost to short. The cost to short has been around 300% per year recently, so if Chesapeake's shares stay at $7 and then get cancelled in five months, the cost to short it over that time may be over $8 per share if the cost to short remains at 300%.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The high cost to short may help keep Chesapeake's shares afloat for the time being, but common shareholders should be aware enough to sell before the shares are cancelled. With some bankruptcies, common shareholders get a small percentage of the new equity, so there is at least some potential to benefit from post-restructuring improvements in the company's value. In Chesapeake's case, even if it ends up being an $8 billion or $10 billion company again sometime post-restructuring, that won't benefit current common shareholders.

The situation is somewhat similar for Chesapeake's preferred shares, which are trading for over $1 still despite also being scheduled to be cancelled with no recovery. It may be easier to short the preferred shares, which appear to have a 50% per year cost to borrow currently, although there is less liquidity with the preferreds.

Rights Offering

Chesapeake forecast that its total net debt will be $2.32 billion at the end of Q1 2021. This debt number is prior to its planned $600 million rights offering, which uses a $3.25 billion enterprise value and a 35% discount to the equity value based on that enterprise value.

If net debt is $2.32 billion, that would result in Chesapeake's equity value being $1.53 billion post-rights offering. A 35% discount to that is $995 million, meaning that the $600 million rights offering would result in 60.3% share ownership before dilution from the backstop fee, management incentive plan and potentially from the warrants.

Split Of Equity Post-Rights Offering

Assuming that the rights offering results in 60.3% share ownership, this would result in the following split of new equity, assuming that the management incentive plan includes 7% of shares after the warrants are exercised.

The backstop parties get 14.2% of the new equity, exclusive of what they get from their ownership stakes in the term loan, second-lien and unsecured notes.

The term loan lenders will end up with 46.3% of the new equity, while the second-liens could end up with 25.7% of the new equity. This is mostly from the warrants. 40% of the second-lien warrants have a $4 billion enterprise value strike price, 40% have a $4.5 billion EV strike price and 20% have a $5.0 billion EV strike price.

The unsecured notes could end up with 6.8% of the new equity, with a bit over half of that coming from warrants with a $5.0 billion EV strike price.

Debt To Equity Conversion Rights Offering Backstop Fee Warrants Management Incentive Plan Total Management 7.0% 7.0% Backstop Parties (Exclusive) 10.2% 4.0% 14.2% Term Loan 20.4% 26.0% 46.3% Second Lien 3.2% 4.6% 17.9% 25.7% Unsecured 3.2% 3.6% 6.8%

If the warrants aren't included/exercised, the equity splits would look like the following table instead.

Debt To Equity Conversion Rights Offering Backstop Fee Management Incentive Plan Total Management 8.9% 8.9% Backstop Parties (Exclusive) 13.0% 5.1% 18.1% Term Loan 26.0% 33.1% 59.1% Second Lien 4.1% 5.9% 9.9% Unsecured 4.1% 4.1%

In terms of what this means for valuation, the second-lien bonds and unsecured bonds are currently valuing Chesapeake at an enterprise value of a bit over $4.5 billion. The upside for both would mainly come in a recovery in oil and/or gas prices. A $6.5 billion valuation would result in a roughly 100% increase in the recovery of the unsecureds from current levels and around 170% increase in the recovery of the second-liens. The second-liens are more affected by swings in Chesapeake's value due to the larger amount of warrants that they are scheduled to receive.

Conclusion

Chesapeake's common and preferred shares are set to be cancelled with no recovery. They may bounce around in trading, but this is basically trading a security with no intrinsic value. Holding until the shares are cancelled guarantees a complete loss.

Chesapeake's second-lien and unsecured bonds are valuing the company at a bit over $4.5 billion. I believe that Chesapeake could be worth a fair bit more than in the future, although that would require $45 to $50 oil rather than the current low-$40s oil at least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHKAQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long via Chesapeake's second-lien notes.