In the current macroeconomic environment, I see a clear bifurcation between stocks that are positioned to benefit from changing consumer trends and stocks that are feeling the brunt of COVID-19. This can be clearly seen in the REIT space, in which the Data Center REITs have outperformed and the Retail REITs are sitting on the opposite side of the spectrum.

The Industrial REITs have largely recovered since the “sell-everything” phase back in March, as social distancing and the ramp in e-commerce have increased the demand for their properties. However, it seems that Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) has been left behind by the rally. In this article, I intend to evaluate this REIT from both a technical and fundamental perspective, and make a recommendation, so let’s get started!

A Focus on Secondary Markets

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a small-cap landlord of 125 single and multi-tenant industrial properties that are primarily located in secondary markets across the United States. Its properties are primarily located in the Midwest (Wisconsin, Chicago – Illinois, Indiana, Ohio), the South (Tennessee, Georgia, Florida) and the Northeast. Its strategy of owning and acquiring primarily Class B properties follows a similar strategy that is adopted by its peer, STAG Industrial (STAG). While the thought of owning secondary market properties may be a turn-off for some, I believe there is a certain wisdom in such a strategy.

For one, secondary markets are less competitive than primary markets, meaning that properties can be acquired at higher cap rates and be more accretive to the bottom line. In addition, secondary markets can offer attractive growth rates with the benefit of having “sticky” tenants who don’t necessarily want to move to a primary market. This allows for more stable occupancy and rental rates than primary markets.

This is evidenced by the high renewal rates and rental increases that the company has seen, as discussed by management during an interview with REIT Magazine:

"Our properties won’t be on the cover of Architectural Digest, but they’re extremely functional. Our tenants put money into their space and so do we. Over the last four years, our average rent increase has been 7.5 to 8 percent, which is well above the national annual average increase of about 4 percent."

In addition, Plymouth Industrial REIT enjoys industry tailwinds, as limited new construction is coupled with growing demand due to e-commerce and a resurgence in domestic manufacturing. According to Legg Mason, e-commerce is expected to grow at a strong clip, reaching 24% of total retail sales by 2025. This will undoubtedly create more demand for the industrial warehouse space that Plymouth Industrial REIT operates in.

However, this doesn’t mean that the company does not have its share of challenges, especially given the current macroeconomic environment. As a portion of Plymouth’s properties operate as factories, a key risk would be shutdowns due to viral outbreaks, which could materially impact their tenants’ financials. Also, another risk is the multi-tenant use of some of its properties, which require more engagement and leasing-related costs compared to pure-play single tenant REITs.

What I find encouraging, however, is that rent collections have been resilient during the pandemic, as the company reported that it received 96% and 92% of its April and May rents, respectively, with June rent collection consistent with the level seen in the prior two months. Baking in an average 94% rent collection rate for Q2, and keeping operating expenses excluding depreciation the same as Q1 levels, I estimate that Q2 FFO will be lower by ~19%.

While management did cut the dividend by nearly half, I see it as more of a precautionary move rather than a sign of weakness. I view the new 0.80 annual dividend rate to be safe, as I don’t see FFO falling by nearly as much as the reduction in dividend. The company has ample liquidity to weather the crisis, as its cash balance was $25.1 million in the latest quarter, excluding operation expense escrows of approximately $8.0 million. Besides a new term loan with KeyCorp (KEY) that matures in October of this year, the company has no material debt maturities until 2023.

On the balance sheet side, Debt-to-EBITDA is at an elevated level of 8.5 compared to 8.1 at year-end due to management drawing on its credit facility to ensure sufficient liquidity during this crisis, as many other REIT management teams have done. I see this as a prudent move and would like to see the debt level eventually trend below 7 as the company matures.

Comparing Plymouth Industrial REIT’s YTD share price performance versus that of its peer, STAG Industrial, it’s evident that shares have vastly underperformed by a wide 30% margin. While its peer, STAG, is much larger and has a better debt profile, I see Plymouth’s wide underperformance as being unwarranted, especially given that its average April and May rent collection rate of 94% is very close to the 94.5% average rent collection rate that STAG has seen over the same time period.

Looking at the 6-month price performance, shares are trading well below the 200-day moving average of $15.93. In addition, its current RSI score of 41.70 indicates that shares are approaching oversold territory. As noted above, I see the over-pessimism as being largely unwarranted.

Investor Takeaway

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a small-cap landlord of industrial properties that are primarily located in secondary markets. I find the company’s investment strategy to be attractive, as secondary markets are less competitive, thereby enabling property acquisition at higher cap rates with sticky tenant relationships. While COVID-19 has presented the company with a set of challenges, I see the business model as being relatively resilient, as evidenced by the high rent collection rates that it has received.

I believe the market is being overly pessimistic on the company’s prospects as it has underperformed its closest peer, STAG Industrial, by a wide margin. Lastly, I view the current 6.6% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of 12.16 and a P/FFO ratio of 6.1. I have a price target of $17, which I believe is reasonable as that is still below where the shares traded at for most of last year.

Lastly, as Plymouth Industrial REIT is a small-cap company, I advise appropriate risk caps on any position within a well-diversified portfolio.

