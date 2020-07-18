Business Inventories Should Be Larger This Recession - Not The Usual Advice

One of the best pieces of advice to companies as the economy enters recession is to trim inventories - but not this recession.

Inventories dropped during the Covid-19 recession.

DR. BILL CONERLY USING CENSUS BUREAU DATA

Businesses cut inventories again, according to the latest report on manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Total sales of merchandise was off even more, which seems to justify carrying less stock on hand. But cutting back may be the wrong business strategy for this downturn.

One of the best pieces of advice to companies as the economy enters recession is to trim inventories - but not this recession. The usual advice reflects the lessons of past recessions, which were characterized by weak demand. This downturn, however, finds demand okay but production shut down. This upside-down recession dictates upside-down advice: maintain good inventories.

In the usual recession, inventories build up because sales are surprisingly low. Inventories cost money, whether they are raw materials, work in progress or finished goods. Cash is king in recessions, so most businesses would be better off with the cash than with inventories. Inventory experts note that three things can happen to inventories, and two of them are bad (shrinkage and obsolescence).

That advice is probably good in some sectors, such as hotel suppliers and aircraft fuel sellers. Other companies, though, should consider maintaining high levels of inventories.

Shortages can pop up more often in the COVID-19 recession than in the usual recession. Over the last few decades, supply chains have lengthened. Many products sold in the United States are manufactured in China or other Asian countries. American-made products often use foreign components. Even if all components of a complex product are manufactured in the U.S., the metals and other minerals in those components may have been mined overseas.

Foreign supply chains are more vulnerable now, both for political reasons as well as the pandemic. Reduced international trade has led shipping companies to cut back on service, and as a result, some businesses are having trouble finding space for containers. Container freight rates dropped sharply in March and April, only to rebound after service cutbacks. As a result, shipping is less reliable now in terms of both cost and service.

Domestic supply is also highly uncertain. Businesses with COVID-19 infections have shut down for two weeks at a time, or have reduced production in split shifts. Meat packers have gained the most publicity, but many auto plants shut down when workers tested positive. Other manufacturers have had to close.

A previously-reliable supplier may have to shut down a few days for a deep cleaning. Many companies with infected workers shift to a two-platoon system. Half the production employees might work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the other half Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Output will be reduced, but not drop to zero.

So, a business trying to maintain lean inventory may find itself unable to manufacture or sell products because of a supplier's infection.

And what if the company deciding inventory policy should have an outbreak of COVID-19, preventing it from producing goods? Loss of sales could trigger bankruptcy. A finished goods inventory, however, could keep the sales - and revenue - coming in.

Survival of a business may require higher inventories than it would have carried in a traditional recession, but growth may be enabled by a strong inventory position. Company A carries a substantial inventory for all the reasons cited above. Its competitor, Company B, has trouble filling orders because of supplier problems and its own temporary shutdown. Customers migrate to the firm that can fulfill orders, often making the new business relationship permanent.

Adequate inventory is both a survival tool, as well as a growth tool.

Executives who studied business in decades past learned an inventory model in which interest expense was a prominent cost of carrying inventory. Interest rates are so low today that they don't play a very big role in the calculation. Aside from perishable goods, the major constraint on inventory is capital. If the company runs short of cash and cannot borrow more, it will wish it had never purchased or manufactured inventory. Thus, inventory decisions must be made after a cash flow projection. (For that, analysts may want to read Forecasting Sales In These Uncertain Times.)

Obsolescence threatens fashion clothing and high-tech products, but most goods sold today could also be sold six months from now. All things considered, the cost of a little too much inventory is low for most well-capitalized companies. So, it's time to rethink the old advice to trim inventories in a recession.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.