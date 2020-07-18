Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Biggest reopening rollback in the U.S.

California became the latest state to roll back reopening plans as the coronavirus continued to surge in some of the most populous areas across the U.S. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a full shutdown of bars, movie theaters, museums and dine-in restaurants, while forcing gyms, barbers and places of worship to close in the state's hardest hit regions. The closures are similar to the recent, but less extensive, U-turns taken by Arizona and Texas. In addition to the statewide bans in California, school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego announced they would not reopen their buildings for students in the fall.

Apple wins tax battle with EU

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not have to pay €13B in Irish back taxes, according to the EU's General Court, which concluded that the tech giant has not been "granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid." The decision, which can only be appealed "on points of law" to the EU's highest tribunal, is a setback for the European Commission, which ruled in August 2016 that Apple's practice of channeling sales through units in low-tax member states violated the bloc's state aid rules. This case is particularly important due to the EU's crackdown on taxation in recent years and could impact how the bloc deals with similar matters given the recent trend toward digital services taxes.

The vaccine front

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 17% after the closing bell on Tuesday after the company released data that showed its potential coronavirus vaccine producing a "robust" immune response in all 45 patients in its early human trial. London's Telegraph also reported that results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine - backed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) - generated an antibody and T-cells (killer cell). The response, if confirmed, has significant implications for sustained immunity since antibodies may fade away within months while T-cells remain in circulation for years.

Ford goes off-road with revived Bronco

Nearly a decade since plotting its return, Ford (NYSE:F) unveiled a new retro-looking Bronco reminiscent of the rugged, boxy original from the 1960s. The new SUV comes in two sizes: a smaller Bronco Sport to be released later this year, and two- and four-door versions arriving next spring and priced starting at $29,995, just $205 above a base Jeep (NYSE:FCAU) Wrangler. Reviving the Bronco is a key piece of Ford CEO Jim Hackett's turnaround plan, which is sharpening the company's focus on more-profitable pickup trucks (2021 F-150) and SUVs (the electric Mustang), while purging passenger cars from Ford's U.S. showrooms.

Ending preferential treatment of Hong Kong

"No special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies," President Trump told a news conference after signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which penalizes banks linked to Chinese interference in Hong Kong. "China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant U.S. personnel and entities," the country's foreign ministry said in response, without elaborating. Hong Kong was the source of the largest bilateral U.S. goods trade surplus last year, at $26.1B, and more than 1,300 U.S. companies operate there, including nearly every major American financial firm.

Skipping the checkout line

After opening its first Amazon Go stores to the public in 2018, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) doubled down on its cashierless technology with innovative smart shopping carts. The Dash Carts are embedded with cameras, sensors, a weighing component and a smart display that automatically track a shopper's order, and allow for a digital checkout without a human cashier. The carts, designed for small- to mid-sized grocery trips, will come first to Amazon's grocery store in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is slated to open in 2020.

Tweetpology

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on Thursday following a day where hackers hijacked some of the platform's top accounts in an attempt to siphon bitcoin from their social media followers. The breach specifically targeted verified badge accounts, or "Blue Checks," including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Joe Biden, President Obama, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. What happened? Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said it detected a "coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools."

Major case surrounding data privacy

Europe's top court invalidated the "Privacy Shield," an EU-U.S. framework used to transfer personal data across the Atlantic. The ruling came in a clash between Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who has challenged the tech giant's handling of EU citizens' data ever since Edward Snowden's spying revelations in 2013. While the ruling does not mean an immediate halt to all data transfers outside the EU - the court upheld the validity of "Standard Contractual Clauses" to processors established in third countries - scrutiny over data transfers will be ramped up. A new system may also have to be implemented which guarantees that Europeans' data is afforded the same EU standard of privacy protection in the U.S.

Warning on growth

Netflix shares plunged over 9% AH on Thursday, wiping out nearly all the gains from the last month, after earnings fell below a lofty profit consensus and weak guidance was given for Q3. While the streamer logged another 10.1M new paid subscribers last quarter, it sees "growth slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of COVID and social restrictions." There were also big changes in the C-suite: Ted Sarandos, who has led original content efforts, was named co-CEO along with founder Reed Hastings, while chief product officer Greg Peters added COO to his title. Looking ahead, some are asking how much new content Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be able to upload during the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the resumption of professional sports will eat into its market share.

Mask mandates

Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, a growing number of U.S. states and localities have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public. The development has largely benefited mask manufacturers like Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), as well as 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), though divisions are rising over particular directives. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the city's mask mandate - which is punishable by a fine or up to six months in jail - claiming the measure is more restrictive than a state order that "strongly encourages face coverings" but does not require them. On the corporate side of things, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Target (NYSE:TGT) announced Wednesday that they would will require customers to put on a mask or face covering inside stores.